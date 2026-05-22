International career

Laura May Harris was born on 18 August 1990. She is a strong and aggressive batter from Australia. Her teammates call her "Larris". Laura can quickly change the way she bats to suit the situation. This ability helps her play well in international matches. She is known for powerful batting and can surprise opponents with her skills.

Leagues Participation

Laura Harris plays in several cricket leagues. She played for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League from 2015/16 to 2024. Since 2025, she plays for Sydney Thunder. Laura also played in the Women’s Hundred with different teams: Northern Superchargers in 2021, Welsh Fire in 2023, and Oval Invincibles in 2024. Since 2023, she has been part of the Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Women's Big Bash League

Laura Harris played for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League from 2015/16 to 2024. She took part in over 100 matches and scored more than 1,200 runs. In 2025, she joined Sydney Thunder. Harris is known for important contributions, including hitting winning runs and scoring fast centuries.

Year Team Notes 2015/16–2024 Brisbane Heat Played 123 matches, scored 1,275 runs. Hit winning runs in 2018–19 and 2019–20 WBBL titles. 2022 Brisbane Heat Scored 68 runs off 29 balls vs Hobart Hurricanes. 2023 Brisbane Heat Helped team reach WBBL final by beating Perth Scorchers. 2024 Brisbane Heat Scored 21 runs off 11 balls vs Hobart Hurricanes. 2025–Present Sydney Thunder Signed contract for WBBL 11th season.

Women's Hundred

Laura Harris played for Northern Superchargers in 2021 during the first season of The Hundred. She took part in six matches and scored 61 runs. In 2023, she joined Welsh Fire and scored 19 runs in a match against Southern Brave. In 2024, Harris played for Oval Invincibles in a game versus London Spirit, which ended in a loss.

Year Team Notes 2021 Northern Superchargers Played 6 games, scored 61 runs. 2023 Welsh Fire Scored 19 runs in a match against Southern Brave. 2024 Oval Invincibles Played in match vs London Spirit, lost by 8 wickets.

Women’s Caribbean Premier League

Laura Harris has played for the Barbados Royals women’s team since 2023. In her first match, she scored 30 runs in 12 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, helping her team win. She also scored 18 runs with sixes in another game before getting out. As of May 2025, Harris remains part of the Barbados Royals squad.

Year Team Notes 2023–Present Barbados Royals Scored 30 runs in first game; 18 runs with sixes in another; part of the 2025 team.

Domestic career

Laura Harris played club and school cricket as a child. Later, she worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Logan Hospital. After some time, she started playing cricket again. This led to a professional career with Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat. She began with Queensland Fire in the 2016–17 WNCL season. Harris has been with Brisbane Heat since the WBBL began in 2015. She helped the team win titles in 2018–19 and 2019–20. In 2021, she joined Northern Superchargers for The Hundred and played six matches. In early 2023, she signed with Wellington Blaze for the Super Smash tournament. At the end of 2024, Harris joined Sydney Thunder for the WBBL’s 11th season.

Records and achievements

Laura Harris has set important records and helped her teams win several titles. She has shown strong skills in domestic and league cricket over the years.

2015: Started playing for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

2018–19: Helped Brisbane Heat win the WBBL title by scoring the winning runs.

2019–20: Again scored the winning runs as Brisbane Heat won the WBBL title.

2022: Broke the record for the fastest century in the Women’s National Cricket League by scoring 100 runs from 50 balls.

2022–23: Played a key role in the WBBL final, scoring the winning run for Brisbane Heat.

Personal life

Laura Harris was born on August 18, 1990, in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia. She worked as a nurse before and during her cricket career. Laura is married to her teammate Delissa Kimmince.

Family

Laura’s younger sister Grace Harris plays cricket for Brisbane Heat as well. Laura and Delissa Kimmince dated for four years before getting married in August 2020 in Marburg, Queensland.

Fans

Laura has about 8,500 followers on Instagram.