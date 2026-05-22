Laura Harris

Laura Harris

batsman

Full name:Laura Harris
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Sparks Women

Queensland Fire Women

Surrey Women

Warwickshire Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches116
Innings1
Overs3.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs12
Wickets1
Avg12
SR18
Eco4
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches116
Innings93
Not outs25
Runs1192
Balls Faced750
Avg17.52
SR158.93
Fours124
Fifties2
Sixies56
Highest68
Hundreds0

Laura Harris Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

One-Day Cup, Women

International career

Laura May Harris was born on 18 August 1990. She is a strong and aggressive batter from Australia. Her teammates call her "Larris". Laura can quickly change the way she bats to suit the situation. This ability helps her play well in international matches. She is known for powerful batting and can surprise opponents with her skills.

Leagues Participation

Laura Harris plays in several cricket leagues. She played for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League from 2015/16 to 2024. Since 2025, she plays for Sydney Thunder. Laura also played in the Women’s Hundred with different teams: Northern Superchargers in 2021, Welsh Fire in 2023, and Oval Invincibles in 2024. Since 2023, she has been part of the Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Women's Big Bash League

Laura Harris played for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League from 2015/16 to 2024. She took part in over 100 matches and scored more than 1,200 runs. In 2025, she joined Sydney Thunder. Harris is known for important contributions, including hitting winning runs and scoring fast centuries.

Year

Team

Notes

2015/16–2024

Brisbane Heat

Played 123 matches, scored 1,275 runs. Hit winning runs in 2018–19 and 2019–20 WBBL titles.

2022

Brisbane Heat

Scored 68 runs off 29 balls vs Hobart Hurricanes.

2023

Brisbane Heat

Helped team reach WBBL final by beating Perth Scorchers.

2024

Brisbane Heat

Scored 21 runs off 11 balls vs Hobart Hurricanes.

2025–Present

Sydney Thunder

Signed contract for WBBL 11th season.

Women's Hundred

Laura Harris played for Northern Superchargers in 2021 during the first season of The Hundred. She took part in six matches and scored 61 runs. In 2023, she joined Welsh Fire and scored 19 runs in a match against Southern Brave. In 2024, Harris played for Oval Invincibles in a game versus London Spirit, which ended in a loss.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

Northern Superchargers

Played 6 games, scored 61 runs.

2023

Welsh Fire

Scored 19 runs in a match against Southern Brave.

2024

Oval Invincibles

Played in match vs London Spirit, lost by 8 wickets.

Women’s Caribbean Premier League

Laura Harris has played for the Barbados Royals women’s team since 2023. In her first match, she scored 30 runs in 12 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, helping her team win. She also scored 18 runs with sixes in another game before getting out. As of May 2025, Harris remains part of the Barbados Royals squad.

Year

Team

Notes

2023–Present

Barbados Royals

Scored 30 runs in first game; 18 runs with sixes in another; part of the 2025 team.

Domestic career

Laura Harris played club and school cricket as a child. Later, she worked as a nurse in the emergency department at Logan Hospital. After some time, she started playing cricket again. This led to a professional career with Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat. She began with Queensland Fire in the 2016–17 WNCL season. Harris has been with Brisbane Heat since the WBBL began in 2015. She helped the team win titles in 2018–19 and 2019–20. In 2021, she joined Northern Superchargers for The Hundred and played six matches. In early 2023, she signed with Wellington Blaze for the Super Smash tournament. At the end of 2024, Harris joined Sydney Thunder for the WBBL’s 11th season.

Records and achievements

Laura Harris has set important records and helped her teams win several titles. She has shown strong skills in domestic and league cricket over the years.

  • 2015: Started playing for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).
  • 2018–19: Helped Brisbane Heat win the WBBL title by scoring the winning runs.
  • 2019–20: Again scored the winning runs as Brisbane Heat won the WBBL title.
  • 2022: Broke the record for the fastest century in the Women’s National Cricket League by scoring 100 runs from 50 balls.
  • 2022–23: Played a key role in the WBBL final, scoring the winning run for Brisbane Heat.

Personal life

Laura Harris was born on August 18, 1990, in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia. She worked as a nurse before and during her cricket career. Laura is married to her teammate Delissa Kimmince.

Family

Laura’s younger sister Grace Harris plays cricket for Brisbane Heat as well. Laura and Delissa Kimmince dated for four years before getting married in August 2020 in Marburg, Queensland.

Fans

Laura has about 8,500 followers on Instagram.

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