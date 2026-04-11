International career

Amy Hunter was born on October 11, 2005. She plays cricket for the Ireland women's team. She acts as a wicket-keeper and batter for Ireland and the Dragons team. In October 2021, during the last match of Ireland’s tour in Zimbabwe, Amy scored a century in an ODI match on her 16th birthday. She became the youngest player, male or female, to do this. After that, she was named Sportswoman of the Month by Irish Times and Sport Ireland.

In January 2024, Amy scored her first century in a T20 International match. This happened in the first game of a series against Zimbabwe. She became the first Irish woman and third player ever to score centuries in both T20I and ODI formats.

2020

Amy Hunter was named in Ireland’s squad to play Scotland in Spain.

The matches were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021

In May, Amy joined Ireland’s squad for a four-match WT20I series against Scotland.

She made her WT20I debut on May 24, 2021, versus Scotland in Belfast.

In August, Amy joined Ireland’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Spain.

In September, she was added to Ireland’s WODI squad for the first WODI matches against Zimbabwe.

On October 5, 2021, Amy made her WODI debut versus Zimbabwe.

In the last match against Zimbabwe, Amy scored 121 not out, the highest score by an Irish player and youngest to score a century in WODI.

In November, Amy was part of the Ireland team for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2023

In January, Amy missed the Under-19 World Championship due to a left thumb injury.

2024

In January, Amy scored her first T20I century with 101 not out off 66 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare.

She was named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2024 for strong performances in the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Amy scored 220 runs in the series with a strike rate of 144.73.

She helped Ireland win the series, scoring 101, 77, and 42 in the three matches.

In November, Amy was included in Ireland’s squad for the T20I and ODI tour to Bangladesh.

2025

Amy joined Ireland’s squad for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan in April.

Leagues Participation

Amy Hunter has not played in any professional cricket leagues so far.

Domestic career

Amy Hunter plays as a wicket-keeper batter for Ireland and the Dragons. She began her cricket journey at Instonians and made her debut for the Typhoons in the 2020 season. That year, Hunter helped the Typhoons win the first Women’s Super Series title. Her strong performances in domestic games earned her a contract with the Ireland Cricket Board, and she played in a five-match series at La Manga in Spain.

Hunter started with the Dragons team in 2017-2018, a squad made up of top players from across Ireland. The Dragons won titles in 2016, 2018, and 2019. In 2019, the Women’s Super 3s competition changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was reduced to two teams, and the Dragons were removed. Hunter then joined the Typhoons from 2019 to 2021, winning the Super Series with them in 2020.

In 2022, Hunter returned to the Dragons. In 2025, she joined Surrey to play the first seven matches of the Metro Bank Women’s One Day Cup tournament. Despite her young age, Hunter shows great talent and has the chance to grow into a top player on the world stage.

Records and achievements

Amy Hunter is a young Irish cricketer who has set several records and won important awards early in her career. She became the youngest player to score an international century and earned recognition for her strong performances in major tournaments.

Youngest batter to score an international century (Ireland vs Zimbabwe)

Irish Cricket Award 2021: Outstanding Player of the Year at age 16

First Irish player to win ICC Women’s Player of the Month (January 2024)

Scored 220 runs with a strike rate of 144.73 in January 2024 T20I series against Zimbabwe

Personal life

Amy Hunter was born on October 11, 2005, in Belfast, Ireland. She comes from an Irish family and lives a private life with little public information on personal matters.

Family

Amy Hunter’s parents are Jim and Sara Hunter. She has two older brothers, James and Andrew.

Finance

Her net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $500,000 but exact details are not known.

Scandals

No scandals have been reported. In January 2023, Hunter missed the Under-19 World Championship due to a left thumb injury.

Fans

Amy Hunter has about 1.3k followers on Instagram.