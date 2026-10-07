Squads Queensland Fire vs ACT Meteors List a National Cricket League, Women 05.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bassingthwaite Lily
all rounder
Bowdler Paris
batsman
Berry Bonnie
bowler
Carroll Rachel
no information yet
Bourke Lucy
batsman
Cooke Zoe
bowler
Collins Grace
all rounder
Dignam Grace
all rounder
Ginger Sienna
batsman
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Ferling Holly
bowler
Hancock Nicola
bowler
Genford Angelina
all rounder
Harris Grace
all rounder
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
Harris Laura
batsman
Leeson Carly
all rounder
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Lyons Grace
wicket keeper
Knott Charli
all rounder
Mehta Shivani
bowler
O Neil Annie
batsman
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Porter Olivia
batsman
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Sutcliffe Gabrielle
bowler
Wrigley Mikayla
no information yet
Wikman Annie
all rounder
Match has not started yet