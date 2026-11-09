Match details Tasmania vs South Australian Scorpions List a National Cricket League, Women 07.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, February 07, 2027 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Blundstone, Bellerive, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tasmania Squad
|Players
|Armitage Hollie, Barwick Mia, Bryce Kathryn, Curtis Ava, Gibson Maisy, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Sippel Courtney Grace, Smith Amy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Trenaman Rachel, Wilson Callie
|Bench
|no information yet
South Australian Scorpions Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Blundstone
|City
|Bellerive
|Capacity
|19500
|Ends
|Church Street End
|Hosts to
|River End
Match has not started yet