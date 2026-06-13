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International career

Megan Louise Schutt, born on 15 January 1993 in Adelaide, South Australia, is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who has been a central figure in the Australian women’s team since her debut in 2012. She is widely recognized for her control, swing, and ability to deliver wickets at crucial stages of the game, both with the new ball and at the death.

Schutt made her international breakthrough during the 2013 ICC Women’s World Cup in India, where she finished as Australia’s leading wicket-taker in their title-winning campaign. Over the following decade, she became one of Australia’s most dependable strike bowlers, playing decisive roles in multiple World Cups and Ashes victories. In 2018, she became the first Australian cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Women’s T20 International, a milestone that underlined her place among the elite seamers in women’s cricket.

Alongside her international achievements, she continues to represent the South Australian Scorpions in domestic competitions and the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, where she has also established herself as a senior figure and leader.

2012: Made her ODI debut for Australia on 17 December against New Zealand at North Sydney.

2013: Played her first T20I on 22 January vs New Zealand in Melbourne. Made her Test debut on 11 August against England at Wormsley. Starred at the Women’s World Cup in India with 15 wickets in 7 matches, finishing as the tournament’s top bowler as Australia won the title.

2015: Featured in the Women’s Ashes in England, taking key wickets with the new ball.

2017: Played a leading role at the ODI World Cup in England. Took the wicket of Smriti Mandhana in the semifinal against India, though Australia fell short of the final.

2018: Achieved her first significant milestone by becoming the first Australian woman to take a T20I hat-trick, during the March series in India. Rose to No. 1 in ICC T20I bowling rankings. At the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, she took 2/13 in the final vs England, securing the title.

2019: In September at North Sound, Antigua, took an ODI hat-trick against the West Indies. Became the first Australian player with hat-tricks in both formats and the first woman ever to achieve this feat. Played her last Test in July against England at Taunton.

2020: At the home T20 World Cup, finished as leading wicket-taker (13), including 4/18 in the final vs India, where Australia lifted the trophy in front of 86,000 spectators at the MCG.

2021: Missed part of the year while preparing for motherhood.

2022: Returned strongly during the Women’s Ashes, reaching 100 ODI wickets in just 66 innings, second-fastest in history. At the ODI World Cup in New Zealand, Danni Wyatt was early in the final as Australia won the title. Claimed her 100th T20I wicket in July. Secured Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham, taking eight wickets, including a crucial spell in the final against India.

2023: Contributed to Australia’s T20 World Cup win in South Africa. In the semifinal, she dismissed Shafali Verma, and in the final, took the wicket of Laura Wolvaardt.

2024: Reached the record of all-time leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cups (44). On 5 December in Brisbane, she achieved her first ODI five-wicket haul with 5/19 vs India.

2025: Played in another successful Women’s Ashes series in January. In September, crossed the landmark of 300 international wickets, becoming only the second Australian woman to do so. Featured at the ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, where she added further wickets to her tally.

Leagues Participation

Megan Schutt has featured in the world’s leading women’s franchise leagues, including the Women’s Premier League in India, the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, and The Hundred in England. Across these tournaments, she has been valued for her accuracy with the new ball, leadership, and ability to deliver breakthroughs under pressure.

Women’s Premier League

Megan Schutt joined Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) in the inaugural years of the WPL. Though best known as a bowler, she also chipped in with valuable lower-order batting. Her highlight was a calm 30 against Delhi Capitals, showing she could contribute in crunch situations. With the ball, she struck early in matches, including bowling Shafali Verma on the second delivery of a game — one of her standout tournament moments.

Year Team Notes 2023–2025 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 7 matches, 52 runs (avg. 26, SR ~136), 4fourwickets, best 1/19

Women’s Big Bash League

Megan Schutt has been a one-club player in the WBBL, representing the Adelaide Strikers since the competition began in the 2015–16 season. She has played more than 130 matches, delivering some of the most memorable spells in league history. Her 6/19 against Sydney Thunder in WBBL|08 (2022–23) remains one of the best bowling figures ever recorded in the competition. Schutt passed 150 career wickets for the Strikers in WBBL|10 (2024–25), a milestone that underlined her consistency and longevity.

Year Team Notes 2015–2025 Adelaide Strikers Over 130 matches, 150+ wickets, best 6/19 vs Sydney Thunder (2022–23). WBBL champion 2022–23.

Women’s Hundred

In The Hundred, Megan Schutt represents Birmingham Phoenix Women. Signed in 2022 as a senior overseas bowler, she has also served as a mentor figure and a new-ball specialist. By 2025, she was playing under a top-tier contract (£95,900) and contributing both on and off the field, with over 500 fantasy points that season. While her wicket tally has been lower than in the WBBL, her role in shaping team tactics and guiding younger bowlers has been highly valued.

Year Team Notes 2022–2025 Birmingham Phoenix Women Senior overseas bowler, £95,900 contract (2025), eight matches, 539 fantasy points, mentor to young bowlers

Domestic career

Megan Schutt began her domestic career with the South Australian Scorpions in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), making her debut during the 2009–10 season at just 16 years old. Even in her early years, she showed signs of becoming a leading bowler, combining discipline with natural swing and accuracy. Over time, she grew into the spearhead of the Scorpions’ bowling attack, earning respect as one of the most reliable performers in state cricket.

Her domestic profile expanded with the launch of the Women’s Big Bash League, where she became one of the first players signed by the Adelaide Strikers in 2015. Since then, she has been a central figure for the team, playing over 130 matches and collecting more than 140 wickets. Her strike rate and economy have consistently placed her among the most effective bowlers in the competition. A defining moment came in WBBL|08 (2022–23), when she not only topped the wicket-taking charts with 27 dismissals but also produced a historic spell of 6/19 against Sydney Thunder, regarded as one of the most fantastic bowling performances in league history. That same season, she guided the Strikers to their maiden WBBL title and was named Player of the Season as well as a member of the Team of the Tournament.

Schutt’s leadership qualities have also been evident at the Strikers, where she has occasionally captained and mentored younger teammates. Her loyalty to both South Australia and Adelaide Strikers has made her one of the rare players who have built a lasting legacy with a single state and franchise. In domestic cricket, she is seen not just as a bowler but as a symbol of stability and professionalism, embodying the rise of women’s cricket in Australia.

Records and achievements

Megan Schutt has built a reputation as one of the most consistent and impactful fast-medium bowlers in women’s cricket. Her precision, ability to swing the ball, and composure under pressure have brought her success in World Cups, Ashes series, and franchise leagues. Over the years, she has combined record-breaking feats with leadership and reliability, becoming one of Australia’s greatest modern bowlers.

2013: Finished as the leading wicket-taker of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India with 15 wickets, helping Australia win the title.

2016–17: Named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Adelaide Strikers in WBBL|02.

2018: Became the first Australian woman to take a T20I hat-trick, achieving the milestone against India in March. Rose to No. 1 in ICC T20I bowling rankings. Played a key role in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean.

2019: Claimed an ODI hat-trick against West Indies, becoming the first woman in world cricket to record hat-tricks in two formats (ODI and T20I).

2020: Leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia with 13 wickets. Delivered match-winning figures of 4/18 in the final vs India, the best by an Australian in a T20 World Cup final.

2021: Continued to rank among the top 10 bowlers globally across formats.

2022: Reached 100 ODI wickets in just 66 innings, the second-fastest in women’s cricket history. Reached 100 T20I wickets during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where Australia won gold. Produced a record spell of 6/19 vs Sydney Thunder in WBBL|08, the best figures in league history. Ended the season as the leading wicket-taker (27) and guided the Strikers to their first WBBL title. Named Player of the Season and included in the Team of the Tournament.

2023: Added another T20 World Cup title in South Africa, dismissing key batters in both the semifinal and final.

2024: Became the all-time leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20 World Cups with 44 wickets. On 5 December, she recorded her first ODI five-wicket haul with 5/19 vs India in Brisbane. Surpassed 150 career WBBL wickets, the first Strikers player to reach the milestone.

2025: Reached 300 international wickets, becoming only the second Australian woman to achieve this feat. Continued as a senior leader in the Adelaide Strikers and the Australian national team.

Key Highlights:

Six world titles with Australia: 2013 ODI World Cup, 2018 T20 World Cup, 2020 T20 World Cup, 2022 ODI World Cup, 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold, and 2023 T20 World Cup.

First and only woman to claim two international hat-tricks across formats.

Known for her outswinger, accuracy in death overs, and mentorship of younger bowlers.

Long-serving face of Adelaide Strikers, with a unique record as the only player in WBBL history to take six wickets in a match.

Personal life

Megan Schutt is known not only for her cricketing achievements but also for her openness about her personal journey, which has made her one of the most relatable and respected figures in women’s sport. She has combined her career with family life, advocacy, and a strong stance on inclusivity, becoming a role model for many beyond the boundary.

Finance

Reports in Australian cricket media and sports websites estimate Megan Schutt’s net worth at around USD 5 million. This figure reflects her long-standing ECB and Cricket Australia prize money from multiple World Cups, and earnings from franchise leagues such as the WBBL, WPL, and The Hundred.

Family

Megan Louise Schutt was born in Adelaide, South Australia, to Brian and Sue Schutt. She grew up with an older sister, Natalie, and a younger brother, Warren, in a family that strongly supported her cricketing ambitions.

In March 2019, Megan married her partner Jess Holyoake. This marriage was widely covered in Australian media as one of the first publicly celebrated same-sex weddings in professional women’s sport.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Rylee, in 2021. She was born prematurely at just 28 weeks, weighing 858 grams, after a reciprocal IVF process in which Megan’s egg was fertilized and carried by Jess. Megan and Jess openly shared their story to normalize discussions about IVF and same-sex parenting in sport.

In July 2025, Schutt announced that she and Jess had separated after 10 years together, stressing that they would continue to remain close friends and co-parent their daughter. Despite the personal change, their relationship is often remembered as a symbol of strength, authenticity, and support.

Cars and House

Megan Schutt was born and raised in Adelaide, where she continues to maintain her home base. Details about her cars and private properties are not publicly available, consistent with her choice to keep certain aspects of her life private.

Scandals

Schutt has rarely been involved in controversies but has often spoken up against discrimination. She publicly called out homophobic slurs and online comments, particularly after sharing news of her IVF journey with Jess. Her direct responses — such as telling critics to “look it up” when questioned about reciprocal IVF — gained media attention and respect.

She also expressed disappointment when fellow Australian cricketers Marcus Stoinis and James Pattinson were involved in incidents of using homophobic language in 2020, highlighting the need for greater education and respect in sport.

Her separation from Jess Holyoake in July 2025 was widely reported, but it was presented as a mutual and respectful decision rather than a scandal.

Fan Base

Megan Schutt enjoys a loyal following for both her cricketing performances and her openness off the field.

On Instagram (@megan_schutt3), she has around 118,700 followers.

On X (@megan_schutt), she has approximately 72,800 followers.

Her social media presence is marked by a mix of cricket updates, personal insights, and advocacy for inclusivity, which has helped her build a fan base that extends well beyond cricket audiences.