Darcie Brown News View all If you are ready to find out all the latest information about cricketer Darcie Brown, then you are in luck as this is where you will learn all about the matches he has participated in, what helps him win.

International career

Darcie Rose Brown was born on 7 March 2003 and is a talented Australian cricketer. She plays as a fast bowler for the South Australian Scorpions in the Women's National Cricket League and for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League.

Brown started her cricket career at a young age. At just 15, she played for the Australia Under-19 team. By the age of 16, she became the youngest player ever to sign with the Adelaide Strikers, which was a notable achievement for both male and female players at the club.

Her debut in the WBBL during the 2020-21 season impressed many. In her first match, she took 3 wickets for 13 runs. Throughout the season, she took 10 wickets with an economy rate of 5.52. These strong performances led to a call-up to the Australian national team for the tour of New Zealand in early 2021. On that tour, she made her debut in both the One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) formats.

WTest Debut: IND Women vs AUS Women at Carrara – September 30 to October 3, 2021 Last Match: ENG Women vs AUS Women at Melbourne – January 30 to February 1, 2025

WODI Debut: AUS Women vs NZ Women at Mount Maunganui – April 10, 2021 Last Match: AUS Women vs ENG Women at Melbourne – January 14, 2025

WT20I Debut: AUS Women vs NZ Women at Napier – March 30, 2021 Last Match: AUS Women vs NZ Women at Mount Maunganui – March 23, 2025

2019 Brown joined the Australia under-19 women's cricket squad for a series against New Zealand's emerging players. She moved to Adelaide to start Year 11 on a netball scholarship with Henley High School's sports program.

2021 March: Brown played her first match for the Australia women’s cricket team. April: She earned a contract with Cricket Australia. February: Brown was part of Australia’s squad for their series against New Zealand. March 30: Brown debuted in the Women’s T20 International match against New Zealand. April 10: She played her first Women’s One Day International match against New Zealand. August: Brown joined Australia’s squad for the series against India, which included a one-off day/night Test match. September 30: Brown made her Test debut against India.

2022 January: Brown joined Australia’s squad for the Women’s Ashes series against England. January: She was selected for Australia’s team for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. February: Brown won the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year award at the 2022 Australian Cricket Awards. May: Brown was named in the Australian team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

2024 February 15: Brown took her first international five-wicket haul with figures of 5/21 against South Africa. Brown joined the Australia squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the 2025 Women’s Ashes series. March: Reports confirmed that Brown would not join Australia’s tour of Bangladesh due to a left foot injury.



Leagues Participation

Darcie Brown started playing in the Women's Big Bash League in the 2019/20 season. She has stayed with the Adelaide Strikers since her first match.

Women's Big Bash League

Darcie Brown has played for the Adelaide Strikers since the 2019/20 season. She joined the club as a teenager and quickly gained attention with her bowling speed and control. Her early matches showed strong results, and she grew into a regular match-winner for the team. Over the seasons, she stayed consistent and played an important role in the club's success. As of 2024, Brown is still part of the squad and takes part in key matches.

Year Team Notes 2019/20 Adelaide Strikers Signed at age 16, youngest player to join the club 2020/21 Adelaide Strikers Debut on 25 October 2020, took 3 wickets for 13 runs, won Young Gun Award 2021/22 Adelaide Strikers Took 20 wickets, named in Team of the Tournament, scored a hat-trick vs Brisbane Heat 2022/23 Adelaide Strikers Bowled the fastest delivery in WBBL history (127.2 km/h), took 2 key wickets in final to win title 2023/24 Adelaide Strikers Returned after hamstring injury, named Player of the Match on 24 Nov with 3/18 vs Perth Scorchers 2024 Adelaide Strikers Active player, continues to show strong performance for the team

Domestic career

Darcie Brown played many sports as a teenager. She was active in cricket, basketball, netball, football, and tennis. In 2018, she helped South Australia's schoolgirl netball team win a national title. She also scored 117 runs from 84 balls in a local match that year. Her team reached a total of 596 runs, which is believed to be a record in a 50-over game.

After turning 16, she signed her first senior contract with the Scorpions. That happened shortly after a cricket tour in New Zealand in March 2019. In October 2019, she joined the Adelaide Strikers and became their youngest player. At the time, she was known as one of the fastest bowlers in South Australia. She played her first game for the Scorpions in January 2020.

Records and achievements

Darcie Brown has reached important results since the beginning of her cricket career. She has won awards, broken records, and helped her teams succeed in major tournaments. The list below shows some of the key events and numbers by year.

2020: In her first match in the WBBL, she took 3 wickets for 13 runs. She received the Young Gun Award for best Under-21 player.

2021/22 (WBBL|07): She finished the season with 20 wickets. Her name was included in the Team of the Tournament. She also became the first player from the Adelaide Strikers to take a hat-trick against Brisbane Heat.

2022: Won the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year award. In a match on October 16, her ball reached 127.2 km/h, which was the fastest in WBBL history at that time. Helped the Australian women’s team win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Was part of the team that won the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

2023: Took part in the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Australian team won the title.

2024: On February 15, she took 5 wickets for 21 runs against South Africa in a Test match. This was her first five-wicket haul in international cricket.

Personal life

Darcie Brown lives in South Australia. She comes from a family where many people play sports. She does not talk much about her private life in public.

Family

Brown was born in Kapunda, a town in the Barossa Valley. Her family is active in sports. She played A grade cricket with her two older brothers and her father for the Kapunda team. She also played with her mother in the Northern Jets team. At the moment, she is not in a known relationship. She focuses on her cricket career.

Finances

In 2024, her income was estimated at about $1 million. This came from cricket contracts and ads.

Home and Cars

Brown still lives in Kapunda. In 2023, she said she works at a school there sometimes. She also spends time traveling around the Barossa region. There is no clear news about her houses or cars.

Scandals

In March 2024, Brown missed the tour to Bangladesh. She had a problem with her left foot. No other major news or problems were reported.

Fans

Brown has about 18,000 followers on Instagram. Many fans in Australia and other countries support her.