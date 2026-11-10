Match details Tasmania vs South Australian Scorpions List a National Cricket League, Women 09.02.2027

List a

Bellerive

TAS
TAS
SOU
SOU

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 09, 2027 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Blundstone, Bellerive, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tasmania Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Barwick Mia, Bryce Kathryn, Curtis Ava, Gibson Maisy, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Sippel Courtney Grace, Smith Amy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Trenaman Rachel, Wilson Callie
Benchno information yet

South Australian Scorpions Squad

PlayersBarsby Jemma, Brown Darcie, Clark Maggie, De Broughe Emma, Filsell Emmerson, Johnston Ellie, Larosa Eleanor, Malgioglio Isabella, McGrath Tahlia, Neale Courtney, Patterson Bridget, Penna Madeline, Peterson Kate, Schutt Megan, Webb Courtney, Wellington Amanda, Wilson Ella, Worthley Elizabeth
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBlundstone
CityBellerive
Capacity19500
EndsChurch Street End
Hosts toRiver End

Match has not started yet