Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

DER
DER

124

MID
MID

121

18.1
2

Fackrell to Whybrow, 1 run

17.6
2

Slater to Pindoria, 2 runs

17.5
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.4
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

17.3
4

Slater to Pindoria, 4 runs

17.3
3

Slater to Pindoria, 3 wides

17.2
1

Slater to Pindoria, 1 run

17.1
.

Slater to Whybrow, 1 run

16.6
.

Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs

16.5
1

Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs

16.4
.

Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs

16.3
1

Fackrell to Pindoria, 1 run

16.2
2

Fackrell to Pindoria, 2 runs

16.1
.

Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs

15.6
1

Baker to Pindoria, 1 run

15.5
1

Baker to Whybrow, 1 run

15.4
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

15.3
4

Baker to Whybrow, 4 runs

15.2
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

15.1
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

14.6
4

Bedi to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.5
.

Bedi to Pindoria, 0 runs

14.4
1

Bedi to Whybrow, 1 run

14.3
.

Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs

14.2
2

Bedi to Whybrow, 2 runs

14.1
2

Bedi to Whybrow, 2 runs

13.6
.

Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs

13.6
1

Baker to Pindoria, wide

13.5
1

Baker to Whybrow, 1 run

13.5
1

Baker to Whybrow, wide

13.4
2

Baker to Whybrow, 2 runs

13.3
1

Baker to Pindoria, 1 run

13.2
1

Baker to Whybrow, 1 run

13.1
1

Baker to Pindoria, leg bye

12.6
.

Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs

12.5
.

Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs

12.4
4

Bedi to Whybrow, 4 byes

12.3
.

Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs

12.2
1

Bedi to Pindoria, 1 run

12.1
.

Bedi to Pindoria, 0 runs

11.6
4

Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 4 runs

11.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 0 runs

11.4
4

Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 4 runs

11.3
2

Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 2 runs

11.2
4

Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 4 runs

11.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 0 runs

10.6
1

Darlow to Whybrow, 1 run

10.5
4

Darlow to Whybrow, 4 runs

10.4
1

Darlow to Pindoria, 1 run

10.3
1

Darlow to Whybrow, 1 run

10.2
.

Darlow to Whybrow, 0 runs

10.1
4

Darlow to Whybrow, 4 runs

9.6
4

Slater to Pindoria, 4 runs

9.5
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.4
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

9.3
1

Slater to Whybrow, 1 run

9.2
1

Slater to Pindoria, 1 run

9.1
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

8.6
.

Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs

8.5
4

Fackrell to Whybrow, 4 runs

8.4
.

Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs

8.3
1

Fackrell to Pindoria, 1 run

8.2
.

Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs

8.1
.

Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs

7.6
.

Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs

7.5
.

Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs

7.5
1

Slater to Whybrow, wide

7.4
2

Slater to Whybrow, 2 runs

7.3
.

Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs

7.2
.

Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs

7.1
.

Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs

6.6
4

Fackrell to Pindoria, 4 runs

6.5
1

Fackrell to Whybrow, 1 run

6.4
.

Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs

6.3
.

Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs

6.2
1

Fackrell to Pindoria, 1 run

6.1
1

Fackrell to Whybrow, 1 run

5.6
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

5.5
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

5.5
1

Slater to Pindoria, wide

5.5
1

Slater to Pindoria, wide

5.4
2

Slater to Pindoria, 2 runs

5.4
1

Slater to Pindoria, wide

5.3
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

5.2
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

5.1
.

Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs

4.6
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.5
1

Baker to Pindoria, 1 run

4.4
1

Baker to Whybrow, 1 run

4.3
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.2
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.2
1

Baker to Whybrow, wide

4.1
1

Baker to Pindoria, 1 run

3.6
.

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs

3.5
1lb

Kenvyn to Pindoria, leg bye, appeal

3.4
.

Kenvyn to Pindoria, 0 runs

3.4
1

Kenvyn to Pindoria, wide

3.3
1

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 1 run

3.2
.

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs

3.1
.

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.6
.

Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs

2.5
.

Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs

2.4
2lb

Baker to Pindoria, 2 leg byes, appeal

2.3
.

Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs

2.2
1

Baker to Whybrow, bye

2.1
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.6
1

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 1 run

1.6
1

Kenvyn to Whybrow, wide

1.5
4

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 4 runs

1.5
1

Kenvyn to Whybrow, wide

1.4
.

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.3
.

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.2
.

Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.1
1

Kenvyn to Pindoria, leg bye

0.6
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.5
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.4
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.3
.

Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs

0.2
1

Baker to Pindoria, 1 run

0.2
1

Baker to Pindoria, wide

0.1
.

Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs

39.3
W

Whitemore to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)

39.2
4

Whitemore to Fackrell, 4 runs

39.1
.

Whitemore to Fackrell, 0 runs

38.6
.

Pearson to Bedi, appeal

38.5
1

Pearson to Fackrell, 1 run

38.4
.

Pearson to Fackrell, 0 runs

38.3
.

Pearson to Fackrell, 0 runs

38.2
2

Pearson to Fackrell, 2 runs

38.1
.

Pearson to Fackrell, 0 runs

37.6
.

Davis to Bedi, 0 runs

37.5
.

Davis to Bedi, 0 runs

37.4
W

Davis to Darlow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Darlow)

37.3
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

37.2
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

37.1
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

36.6
.

Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs

36.5
1

Horley to Darlow, 1 run

36.5
1

Horley to Darlow, wide

36.4
4

Horley to Darlow, 4 runs

36.3
2

Horley to Darlow, 2 runs

36.2
1

Horley to Fackrell, 1 run

36.1
.

Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs

35.6
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

35.5
1

Davis to Fackrell, 1 run

35.4
.

Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs

35.3
.

Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs

35.2
.

Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs

35.1
.

Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs

34.6
.

Horley to Darlow, 0 runs

34.5
1

Horley to Fackrell, 1 run

34.4
1

Horley to Darlow, 1 run

34.3
1

Horley to Fackrell, 1 run

34.2
4

Horley to Fackrell, 4 runs

34.1
2

Horley to Fackrell, 2 runs

33.6
2

Davis to Darlow, 2 runs

33.5
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

33.4
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

33.3
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

33.3
1

Davis to Darlow, wide

33.2
.

Davis to Darlow, 0 runs

33.1
1

Davis to Fackrell, 1 run

32.6
.

Pearson to Darlow, appeal

32.5
W

Pearson to Porter, appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)

32.4
.

Pearson to Porter, 0 runs

32.3
.

Pearson to Porter, 0 runs

32.2
2

Pearson to Porter, 2 runs

32.1
.

Pearson to Porter, 0 runs

31.6
.

Davis to Fackrell, appeal

31.5
2

Davis to Fackrell, 2 runs

31.4
.

Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs

31.3
1

Davis to Porter, 1 run

31.2
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

31.1
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

30.6
1

Horley to Porter, 1 run

30.5
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

30.4
1

Horley to Fackrell, 1 run

30.3
.

Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs

30.2
.

Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs

30.1
.

Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs

29.6
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

29.5
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

29.4
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

29.3
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

29.2
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

29.1
1

Turner to Fackrell, 1 run

28.6
1

Horley to Fackrell, leg bye

28.5
W

Horley to Kenvyn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kenvyn)

28.4
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

28.3
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

28.2
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

28.1
1

Horley to Porter, 1 run

27.6
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

27.5
1

Whitemore to Porter, 1 run

27.4
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

27.3
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

27.2
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, leg bye

27.1
3

Whitemore to Porter, 3 runs

26.6
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

26.5
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

26.4
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

26.3
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

26.2
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

26.1
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

25.6
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run

25.5
1

Whitemore to Porter, 1 run

25.4
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

25.3
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run

25.2
4

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 4 runs

25.1
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

24.6
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

24.5
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

24.4
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

24.3
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

24.2
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

24.1
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

23.6
4

Pearson to Kenvyn, 4 runs

23.5
1

Pearson to Porter, 1 run

23.4
.

Pearson to Porter, 0 runs

23.3
.

Pearson to Porter, 0 runs

23.2
1

Pearson to Kenvyn, 1 run

23.1
.

Pearson to Kenvyn, 0 runs

22.6
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

22.5
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

22.5
1

Davis to Porter, wide

22.4
.

Davis to Porter, appeal

22.3
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

22.2
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

22.1
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

21.6
2

Pearson to Kenvyn, 2 runs

21.5
2

Pearson to Kenvyn, 2 runs

21.4
1

Pearson to Porter, leg bye

21.3
.

Pearson to Porter, 0 runs

21.2
1

Pearson to Kenvyn, 1 run

21.1
.

Pearson to Kenvyn, 0 runs

20.6
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

20.5
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

20.4
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

20.3
.

Pearson to Porter, 0 runs

20.2
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

20.1
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

19.6
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

19.5
4

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 4 runs

19.4
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

19.3
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

19.3
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, wide

19.2
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

19.1
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.6
1

Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run

18.5
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.4
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.3
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.2
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.1
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.6
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run

17.5
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.5
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, wide

17.4
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.4
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, wide

17.3
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.2
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.1
.

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs

16.6
.

Davis to Porter, 0 runs

16.5
1

Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run

16.4
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

16.3
.

Davis to Kenvyn, appeal

16.3
1

Davis to Kenvyn, wide

16.2
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

16.1
.

Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

15.6
1

Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run

15.5
1

Whitemore to Porter, 1 run

15.4
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

15.3
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

15.2
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

15.1
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

14.6
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

14.5
1

Horley to Porter, 1 run

14.4
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

14.4
2

Horley to Kenvyn, 2 wides

14.3
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

14.2
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

14.1
4

Horley to Kenvyn, 4 runs

13.6
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

13.5
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

13.4
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

13.3
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

13.2
.

Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs

13.1
2

Whitemore to Porter, 2 runs

12.6
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

12.5
1

Horley to Porter, 1 run

12.4
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

12.3
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

12.2
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

12.1
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

11.6
4

Turner to Kenvyn, 4 runs

11.5
.

Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.4
1

Turner to Porter, 1 run

11.3
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

11.2
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

11.1
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

10.6
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

10.6
1

Horley to Kenvyn, wide

10.5
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

10.4
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

10.3
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

10.2
2

Horley to Kenvyn, 2 runs

10.1
.

Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs

9.6
1

Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run

9.5
W

Turner to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)

9.4
1

Turner to Porter, 1 run

9.3
.

Turner to Porter, 0 runs

9.2
1

Turner to Hughes, 1 run

9.1
.

Turner to Hughes, 0 runs

8.6
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

8.5
.

Horley to Porter, 0 runs

8.4
W

Horley to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)

8.3
.

Horley to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.2
1

Horley to Hughes, 1 run

8.1
.

Horley to Hughes, 0 runs

7.6
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.5
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.4
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.3
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.2
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.1
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.6
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

6.6
1

Pearson to Hughes, wide

6.5
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

6.4
4

Pearson to Hughes, 4 runs

6.3
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

6.2
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

6.1
4

Pearson to Hughes, 4 runs

5.6
1

Turner to Hughes, 1 run

5.5
.

Turner to Hughes, 0 runs

5.4
4

Turner to Hughes, 4 runs

5.3
.

Turner to Hughes, 0 runs

5.2
.

Turner to Hughes, 0 runs

5.1
.

Turner to Hughes, appeal

4.6
1

Pearson to Hughes, 1 run

4.5
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

4.4
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

4.3
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

4.2
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

4.1
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.6
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.5
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.4
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.3
1

Turner to Hughes, 1 run

3.2
.

Turner to Hughes, 0 runs

3.1
.

Turner to Hughes, 0 runs

2.6
1

Pearson to Hughes, 1 run

2.5
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

2.4
1

Pearson to Duckworth, 1 run

2.3
.

Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.2
.

Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.1
.

Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Turner to Hughes, 0 runs

1.5
1

Turner to Duckworth, 1 run

1.4
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.3
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.2
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.2
1

Turner to Duckworth, wide

1.1
.

Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.6
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

0.5
2

Pearson to Hughes, 2 runs

0.4
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

0.3
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

0.2
.

Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs

0.2
nb

Pearson to Duckworth, no ball + 1 run

0.1
.

Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs