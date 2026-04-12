Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026
Fackrell to Whybrow, 1 run
Slater to Pindoria, 2 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 4 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 3 wides
Slater to Pindoria, 1 run
Slater to Whybrow, 1 run
Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs
Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs
Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs
Fackrell to Pindoria, 1 run
Fackrell to Pindoria, 2 runs
Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 1 run
Baker to Whybrow, 1 run
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 4 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bedi to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bedi to Pindoria, 0 runs
Bedi to Whybrow, 1 run
Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bedi to Whybrow, 2 runs
Bedi to Whybrow, 2 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs
Baker to Pindoria, wide
Baker to Whybrow, 1 run
Baker to Whybrow, wide
Baker to Whybrow, 2 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 1 run
Baker to Whybrow, 1 run
Baker to Pindoria, leg bye
Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bedi to Whybrow, 4 byes
Bedi to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bedi to Pindoria, 1 run
Bedi to Pindoria, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Whybrow, 0 runs
Darlow to Whybrow, 1 run
Darlow to Whybrow, 4 runs
Darlow to Pindoria, 1 run
Darlow to Whybrow, 1 run
Darlow to Whybrow, 0 runs
Darlow to Whybrow, 4 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 4 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Whybrow, 1 run
Slater to Pindoria, 1 run
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs
Fackrell to Whybrow, 4 runs
Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs
Fackrell to Pindoria, 1 run
Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs
Fackrell to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs
Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs
Slater to Whybrow, wide
Slater to Whybrow, 2 runs
Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs
Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs
Slater to Whybrow, 0 runs
Fackrell to Pindoria, 4 runs
Fackrell to Whybrow, 1 run
Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs
Fackrell to Whybrow, 0 runs
Fackrell to Pindoria, 1 run
Fackrell to Whybrow, 1 run
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Pindoria, wide
Slater to Pindoria, wide
Slater to Pindoria, 2 runs
Slater to Pindoria, wide
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Slater to Pindoria, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 1 run
Baker to Whybrow, 1 run
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, wide
Baker to Pindoria, 1 run
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Pindoria, leg bye, appeal
Kenvyn to Pindoria, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Pindoria, wide
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 1 run
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 2 leg byes, appeal
Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, bye
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 1 run
Kenvyn to Whybrow, wide
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Whybrow, wide
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Whybrow, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Pindoria, leg bye
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Whybrow, 0 runs
Baker to Pindoria, 1 run
Baker to Pindoria, wide
Baker to Pindoria, 0 runs
Whitemore to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)
Whitemore to Fackrell, 4 runs
Whitemore to Fackrell, 0 runs
Pearson to Bedi, appeal
Pearson to Fackrell, 1 run
Pearson to Fackrell, 0 runs
Pearson to Fackrell, 0 runs
Pearson to Fackrell, 2 runs
Pearson to Fackrell, 0 runs
Davis to Bedi, 0 runs
Davis to Bedi, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, appeal, wicket (bowled - Darlow)
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs
Horley to Darlow, 1 run
Horley to Darlow, wide
Horley to Darlow, 4 runs
Horley to Darlow, 2 runs
Horley to Fackrell, 1 run
Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Fackrell, 1 run
Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Horley to Darlow, 0 runs
Horley to Fackrell, 1 run
Horley to Darlow, 1 run
Horley to Fackrell, 1 run
Horley to Fackrell, 4 runs
Horley to Fackrell, 2 runs
Davis to Darlow, 2 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Darlow, wide
Davis to Darlow, 0 runs
Davis to Fackrell, 1 run
Pearson to Darlow, appeal
Pearson to Porter, appeal, wicket (caught - Porter)
Pearson to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Porter, 2 runs
Pearson to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Fackrell, appeal
Davis to Fackrell, 2 runs
Davis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 1 run
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 1 run
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Fackrell, 1 run
Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs
Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs
Horley to Fackrell, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Fackrell, 1 run
Horley to Fackrell, leg bye
Horley to Kenvyn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kenvyn)
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 1 run
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 1 run
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, leg bye
Whitemore to Porter, 3 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitemore to Porter, 1 run
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Pearson to Porter, 1 run
Pearson to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Kenvyn, 1 run
Pearson to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, wide
Davis to Porter, appeal
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Pearson to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Pearson to Porter, leg bye
Pearson to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Kenvyn, 1 run
Pearson to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Pearson to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, wide
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, wide
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, wide
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Porter, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 1 run
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, appeal
Davis to Kenvyn, wide
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Davis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitemore to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitemore to Porter, 1 run
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 1 run
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 2 wides
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 0 runs
Whitemore to Porter, 2 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 1 run
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 1 run
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, wide
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Horley to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Turner to Kenvyn, 1 run
Turner to Hughes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hughes)
Turner to Porter, 1 run
Turner to Porter, 0 runs
Turner to Hughes, 1 run
Turner to Hughes, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Porter, 0 runs
Horley to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)
Horley to Duckworth, 0 runs
Horley to Hughes, 1 run
Horley to Hughes, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, wide
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 4 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 4 runs
Turner to Hughes, 1 run
Turner to Hughes, 0 runs
Turner to Hughes, 4 runs
Turner to Hughes, 0 runs
Turner to Hughes, 0 runs
Turner to Hughes, appeal
Pearson to Hughes, 1 run
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Hughes, 1 run
Turner to Hughes, 0 runs
Turner to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 1 run
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Duckworth, 1 run
Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Hughes, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 1 run
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Turner to Duckworth, wide
Turner to Duckworth, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 2 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Hughes, 0 runs
Pearson to Duckworth, no ball + 1 run
Pearson to Duckworth, 0 runs