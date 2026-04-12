Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

DER
DER

124

MID
MID

121

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersDuckworth Rebecca, Hughes Emily, Porter Ella, Kenvyn Lauren, Fackrell Ria, Darlow Adrianna, Bedi Prisha, Gater Matilda Atherton, Baker Olivia, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Slater Beth
BenchAdams Gemma, Allen Natasha, Andrews Maria, Clarke Francesca, Couser Jessica Alice, Crosby Erynn, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara

Middlesex Squad

PlayersPindoria Riva, Whybrow Abbie, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Horley Saskia, Trussler Finty, Hughes Scarlett, Gole Gayatri, Whitemore Alice, Pearson Sarah, Davis Hannah, Turner Lauren
BenchBlofield Jenny, Cambampaty Rachana, Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri, Downer Artemis, Dowse Ariana, Francis Hannah R, Irving Georgia, Judge Layla, Kibler Olivia, Miles Natasha, Patel Ananya, Patel Sonali, Porter Lucy, Rogers Mia, Routledge Issy, Tyson Bex, Wolfe Katie

Venue Guide

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