Highlights Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 08.08.2026

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List a

GLO
GLO

(37 ov.) 226/1

SUS
SUS
37.3
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

37.2
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

37.1
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

36.6
1

Patil to Brewer, 1 run

36.5
1

Patil to Reddy, 1 run

36.4
1

Patil to Brewer, 1 run

36.3
1

Patil to Reddy, 1 run

36.2
1

Patil to Brewer, 1 run

36.1
1

Patil to Reddy, 1 run

36.1
1

Patil to Reddy, wide

35.6
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

35.5
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

35.4
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

35.3
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

35.2
3

Green to Brewer, 3 runs

35.1
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

34.6
1

Patil to Reddy, 1 run

34.5
1

Patil to Brewer, 1 run

34.4
.

Patil to Brewer, 0 runs

34.3
1

Patil to Reddy, 1 run

34.2
.

Patil to Reddy, 0 runs

34.1
2

Patil to Reddy, 2 runs

33.6
2

Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs

33.5
4

Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs

33.4
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

33.3
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

33.2
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

33.1
2

Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs

32.6
.

Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs

32.5
.

Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs

32.4
.

Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs

32.3
4

Buckle to Reddy, 4 runs

32.2
1

Buckle to Brewer, 1 run

32.1
1

Buckle to Reddy, 1 run

31.6
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

31.5
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

31.4
2

Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs

31.3
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

31.2
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

31.1
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

30.6
1

Buckle to Reddy, 1 run

30.6
2

Buckle to Brewer, 2 wides

30.5
1

Buckle to Reddy, 1 run

30.4
4

Buckle to Reddy, 4 runs

30.3
.

Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs

30.2
1

Buckle to Brewer, leg bye

30.2
3

Buckle to Brewer, 3 wides

30.1
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

29.6
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

29.5
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

29.4
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

29.3
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

29.2
4

Green to Reddy, 4 runs

29.1
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

28.6
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

28.5
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

28.4
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

28.3
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

28.2
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

28.1
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

27.6
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

27.5
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

27.4
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

27.3
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

27.2
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

27.1
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

26.6
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

26.5
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

26.4
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

26.3
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

26.2
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

26.1
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

25.6
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

25.5
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

25.4
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

25.3
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

25.2
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

25.1
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

24.6
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

24.5
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

24.4
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

24.3
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

24.2
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

24.1
2

Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs

23.6
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

23.5
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

23.4
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

23.3
4

Green to Brewer, 4 runs

23.2
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

23.1
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

22.6
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

22.5
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

22.4
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

22.3
.

Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs

22.2
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

22.1
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

21.6
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

21.5
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

21.4
1

Green to Reddy, 1 run

21.3
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

21.2
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

21.1
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

20.6
1

Johnson to Reddy, 1 run

20.5
2

Johnson to Reddy, 2 runs

20.4
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

20.3
.

Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs

20.2
3

Johnson to Reddy, 3 runs

20.1
1

Johnson to Brewer, 1 run

19.6
.

Green to Reddy, 0 runs

19.5
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

19.4
3

Green to Reddy, 3 runs

19.3
1

Green to Brewer, 1 run

19.2
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

19.1
.

Green to Brewer, 0 runs

18.6
4

Stanley to Reddy, 4 runs

18.5
.

Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs

18.4
1

Stanley to Brewer, 1 run

18.4
nb

Stanley to Brewer, no ball + 2 runs

18.4
nb

Stanley to Reddy, no ball + 1 run

18.3
4

Stanley to Reddy, 4 runs

18.2
.

Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs

18.1
1

Stanley to Brewer, 1 run

17.6
.

Docherty to Reddy, 0 runs

17.5
.

Docherty to Reddy, 0 runs

17.4
1

Docherty to Brewer, 1 run

17.3
4

Docherty to Brewer, 4 runs

17.2
2

Docherty to Brewer, 2 runs

17.2
1

Docherty to Brewer, wide

17.1
1

Docherty to Reddy, 1 run

16.6
.

Stanley to Brewer, 0 runs

16.5
1

Stanley to Reddy, 1 run

16.4
.

Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs

16.3
.

Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs

16.2
1

Stanley to Brewer, 1 run

16.1
1

Stanley to Reddy, 1 run

15.6
.

Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs

15.5
1

Docherty to Reddy, 1 run

15.4
W

Docherty to Storrar, appeal, wicket (caught - Storrar)

15.3
1

Docherty to Brewer, 1 run

15.2
1

Docherty to Storrar, 1 run

15.1
1

Docherty to Brewer, 1 run

14.6
.

Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs

14.5
1

Stanley to Brewer, 1 run

14.4
.

Stanley to Brewer, 0 runs

14.3
.

Stanley to Brewer, 0 runs

14.2
1

Stanley to Storrar, 1 run

14.1
1

Stanley to Brewer, 1 run

13.6
1

Docherty to Brewer, 1 run

13.5
.

Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs

13.4
1

Docherty to Storrar, 1 run

13.3
.

Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs

13.2
.

Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs

13.1
1

Docherty to Brewer, 1 run

12.6
.

Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs

12.5
.

Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs

12.4
.

Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs

12.3
.

Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs

12.3
1

Stanley to Storrar, wide

12.3
1

Stanley to Storrar, wide

12.2
4

Stanley to Storrar, 4 runs

12.1
.

Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs

12.1
1

Stanley to Storrar, wide

11.6
1

Docherty to Storrar, 1 run

11.5
1

Docherty to Brewer, 1 run

11.4
.

Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs

11.3
.

Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs

11.2
2

Docherty to Brewer, 2 runs

11.1
.

Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs

10.6
3

Buckle to Brewer, 3 runs

10.5
1

Buckle to Storrar, 1 run

10.5
1

Buckle to Storrar, wide

10.4
1

Buckle to Brewer, 1 run

10.3
1

Buckle to Storrar, 1 run

10.2
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

10.1
1

Buckle to Brewer, 1 run

9.6
4

Docherty to Storrar, 4 runs

9.6
5

Docherty to Storrar, 5 wides

9.5
.

Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs

9.4
.

Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs

9.3
1

Docherty to Brewer, 1 run

9.2
.

Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs

9.1
.

Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs

8.6
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

8.5
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

8.4
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

8.3
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

8.2
1

Buckle to Brewer, 1 run

8.1
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

7.6
1

Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run

7.5
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

7.4
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

7.3
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

7.3
1

Tulloch to Brewer, wide

7.3
1

Tulloch to Brewer, wide

7.2
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

7.1
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

6.6
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

6.5
1

Buckle to Brewer, 1 run

6.4
1

Buckle to Storrar, leg bye

6.3
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

6.3
1

Buckle to Storrar, wide

6.2
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

6.1
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

5.6
4

Tulloch to Brewer, 4 runs

5.5
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

5.4
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

5.3
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

5.2
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

5.2
1

Tulloch to Brewer, wide

5.1
2

Tulloch to Brewer, 2 runs

4.6
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

4.5
1

Buckle to Brewer, leg bye

4.4
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

4.3
3

Storrar plays a defensive stroke for three leg byes.

4.2
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

4.2
1

Buckle to Storrar, wide

4.1
3

Buckle to Brewer, 3 runs

3.6
4

Tulloch to Storrar, 4 runs

3.5
.

Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs

3.4
2

Tulloch to Storrar, 2 runs

3.3
.

Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs

3.2
.

Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs

3.1
.

Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs

2.6
4

Buckle to Brewer, 4 runs

2.6
1

Buckle to Brewer, wide

2.5
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

2.4
2

Buckle to Brewer, 2 runs

2.3
2

Buckle to Brewer, 2 runs

2.2
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

2.1
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

1.6
1

Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run

1.6
2

Tulloch to Storrar, 2 wides

1.6
1

Tulloch to Storrar, wide

1.5
.

Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs

1.5
5w

Wide. Storrar plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.

1.4
1

Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run

1.4
1

Tulloch to Brewer, wide

1.3
.

Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs

1.2
1

Tulloch to Storrar, bye

1.2
1

Tulloch to Storrar, wide

1.1
.

Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs

0.6
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

0.5
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

0.4
.

Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs

0.4
2

Buckle to Storrar, 2 wides

0.3
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

0.2
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs

0.1
.

Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs