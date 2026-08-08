Highlights Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 08.08.2026
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Patil to Brewer, 1 run
Patil to Reddy, 1 run
Patil to Brewer, 1 run
Patil to Reddy, 1 run
Patil to Brewer, 1 run
Patil to Reddy, 1 run
Patil to Reddy, wide
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 3 runs
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Patil to Reddy, 1 run
Patil to Brewer, 1 run
Patil to Brewer, 0 runs
Patil to Reddy, 1 run
Patil to Reddy, 0 runs
Patil to Reddy, 2 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 4 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs
Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs
Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs
Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs
Buckle to Reddy, 4 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 1 run
Buckle to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Buckle to Reddy, 1 run
Buckle to Brewer, 2 wides
Buckle to Reddy, 1 run
Buckle to Reddy, 4 runs
Buckle to Reddy, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, leg bye
Buckle to Brewer, 3 wides
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 4 runs
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 2 runs
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 4 runs
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 1 run
Johnson to Reddy, 2 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Johnson to Brewer, 0 runs
Johnson to Reddy, 3 runs
Johnson to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 0 runs
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Reddy, 3 runs
Green to Brewer, 1 run
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Green to Brewer, 0 runs
Stanley to Reddy, 4 runs
Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs
Stanley to Brewer, 1 run
Stanley to Brewer, no ball + 2 runs
Stanley to Reddy, no ball + 1 run
Stanley to Reddy, 4 runs
Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs
Stanley to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Reddy, 0 runs
Docherty to Reddy, 0 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 4 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 2 runs
Docherty to Brewer, wide
Docherty to Reddy, 1 run
Stanley to Brewer, 0 runs
Stanley to Reddy, 1 run
Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs
Stanley to Reddy, 0 runs
Stanley to Brewer, 1 run
Stanley to Reddy, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs
Docherty to Reddy, 1 run
Docherty to Storrar, appeal, wicket (caught - Storrar)
Docherty to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Storrar, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 1 run
Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs
Stanley to Brewer, 1 run
Stanley to Brewer, 0 runs
Stanley to Brewer, 0 runs
Stanley to Storrar, 1 run
Stanley to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs
Docherty to Storrar, 1 run
Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs
Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 1 run
Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs
Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs
Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs
Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs
Stanley to Storrar, wide
Stanley to Storrar, wide
Stanley to Storrar, 4 runs
Stanley to Storrar, 0 runs
Stanley to Storrar, wide
Docherty to Storrar, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 2 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 3 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 1 run
Buckle to Storrar, wide
Buckle to Brewer, 1 run
Buckle to Storrar, 1 run
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Storrar, 4 runs
Docherty to Storrar, 5 wides
Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs
Docherty to Storrar, 0 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 1 run
Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs
Docherty to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 1 run
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, wide
Tulloch to Brewer, wide
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 1 run
Buckle to Storrar, leg bye
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, wide
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 4 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, wide
Tulloch to Brewer, 2 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, leg bye
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Storrar plays a defensive stroke for three leg byes.
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, wide
Buckle to Brewer, 3 runs
Tulloch to Storrar, 4 runs
Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs
Tulloch to Storrar, 2 runs
Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs
Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs
Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 4 runs
Buckle to Brewer, wide
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 2 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 2 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run
Tulloch to Storrar, 2 wides
Tulloch to Storrar, wide
Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs
Wide. Storrar plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.
Tulloch to Brewer, 1 run
Tulloch to Brewer, wide
Tulloch to Brewer, 0 runs
Tulloch to Storrar, bye
Tulloch to Storrar, wide
Tulloch to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Brewer, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 2 wides
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs
Buckle to Storrar, 0 runs