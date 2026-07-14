Match details Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 08.08.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhearne Megan, Belcher Cailin, Bird Alice, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Daniels Liv, Dolman Katie, Geach Emily, Halliday Becca, Herring Bella, Moledina Laila, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, White Maddie
Benchno information yet

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersAdams Mollie, Buckle Anna, Collis Izzy, Curling Lottie, Doherty Kali-Ann, Gentry Indigo, Gibb Daisy, Green Chiara Marisa, Harvey Beth, Johnson Bella, Lewis Anna, Mullins Faye, O'Neill Eve, Patil Shristi, Pedley Georgie, Stanley Talitha, Tulloch Poppy, Wilkinson Phoebe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet