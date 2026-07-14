Squads Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 08.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Collis Izzy
batsman
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Dolman Katie
bowler
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Geach Emily
all rounder
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Herring Bella
no information yet
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Moledina Laila
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
bowler
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Stanley Talitha
no information yet
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Story Melissa
no information yet
White Maddie
no information yet
Match has not started yet