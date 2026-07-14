Squads Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 08.08.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
SUS
SUS

Playing

GLO
GLO
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Story Melissa

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet

Bench

GLO
GLO
SUS
SUS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet