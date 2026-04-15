Highlights The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026
Potts to Jones, 0 runs
Potts to Jones, 0 runs
Potts to Claridge, 1 run
Lamb to Jones, 6 runs
Lamb to Claridge, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (stumped - Prendergast)
Lamb to Prendergast, 2 runs
Lamb to Prendergast, 2 runs
Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs
Jones to Jones, appeal
Jones to Prendergast, 1 run
Jones to Jones, 1 run
Jones to Jones, 0 runs
Jones to Prendergast, 1 run
Jones to Jones, 1 run
Cross to Prendergast, 4 runs
Cross to Jones, 1 run
Cross to Prendergast, 1 run
Cross to Prendergast, 2 runs
Cross to Prendergast, 2 runs
Cross to Prendergast, 0 runs
Jones to Prendergast, 1 run
Jones to Jones, 1 run
Jones to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Jones to Kelly, 0 runs
Jones to Prendergast, 1 run
Jones to Prendergast, 4 runs
Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, 4 runs
Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs
Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs
Lamb to Kelly, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run
Jones to Kelly, 2 runs
Jones to Prendergast, leg bye
Jones to Kelly, 1 run
Jones to Prendergast, 1 run
Jones to Kelly, 1 run
Jones to Prendergast, leg bye
Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run
Lamb to Kelly, 1 run
Lamb to Kelly, 0 runs
Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, 4 runs
Lamb to Kelly, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to Prendergast, 1 run
Potts to Prendergast, 0 runs
Potts to Kelly, 1 run
Potts to Prendergast, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run
Lamb to Kelly, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs
Lamb to Kelly, 1 run
Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to Prendergast, 1 run
Potts to Prendergast, 0 runs
Potts to Prendergast, 0 runs
Potts to Kelly, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 2 runs
Norris to Prendergast, 2 leg byes
Norris to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elwiss)
Norris to Elwiss, wide
Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Norris to Elwiss, wide
Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Norris to Elwiss, wide
Norris to Elwiss, 2 runs
Potts to Kelly, 4 runs
Potts to Elwiss, 1 run
Potts to Elwiss, 0 runs
Potts to Elwiss, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)
Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 1 run
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 1 run
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Jones to Kelly, 0 runs
Jones to Kelly, 4 runs
Jones to KE Bryce, 1 run
Jones to Kelly, 1 run
Jones to Kelly, appeal
Jones to Kelly, wide
Jones to KE Bryce, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 4 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, leg bye
Potts to Kelly, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 1 run
Jones to KE Bryce, leg bye
Jones to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Jones to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Jones to Kelly, 1 run
Jones to Kelly, 4 runs
Jones to KE Bryce, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to Kelly, 0 runs
Potts to KE Bryce, 1 run
Potts to Kelly, 1 run
Jones to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Jones to Kelly, 1 run
Jones to Kelly, 0 runs
Jones to Kelly, 0 runs
Jones to Kelly, 0 runs
Jones to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 1 run
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, wide
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 1 run
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 1 run
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 1 run
Cross to Kelly, leg bye
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 4 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, leg bye
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 1 run
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Norris to Kelly, 1 run
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, appeal
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Cross to Kelly, 1 run
Cross to SJ Bryce, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - SJ Bryce)
Phillips to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)
Phillips to Potts, 1 run
Phillips to Potts, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Jones, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Potts, 1 run
KE Bryce to Potts, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Jones, 1 run
KE Bryce to Potts, 1 run
KE Bryce to Jones, 1 run
Phillips to Potts, 0 runs
Phillips to Potts, 4 runs
Phillips to Potts, 0 runs
Phillips to Potts, 0 runs
Phillips to Jones, 1 run
Phillips to Lister, appeal, wicket (caught - Lister)
Ballinger to Potts, 0 runs
Ballinger to Potts, appeal
Ballinger to Norris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Norris)
Ballinger to Norris, 0 runs
Ballinger to Norris, 4 runs
Ballinger to Lister, 1 run
Elwiss to Norris, 0 runs
Elwiss to Lister, 1 run
Elwiss to Lister, 0 runs
Elwiss to Norris, 1 run
Elwiss to Norris, 4 runs
Elwiss to Norris, 0 runs
Ballinger to Norris, 1 run
Ballinger to Lister, leg bye
Ballinger to Lister, appeal
Ballinger to Norris, 1 run
Ballinger to Norris, 0 runs
Ballinger to Cross, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cross)
Elwiss to Cross, 1 run
Elwiss to Cross, 0 runs
Elwiss to FMK Morris, appeal, wicket (caught - FMK Morris)
Elwiss to Lister, 1 run
Elwiss to FMK Morris, 1 run
Elwiss to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run
Ballinger to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Ballinger to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lister, 1 run
Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run
Ballinger to Lister, 1 run
Elwiss to Lister, 1 run
Elwiss to Lister, 0 runs
Elwiss to FMK Morris, 1 run
Elwiss to FMK Morris, appeal
Elwiss to FMK Morris, 2 runs
Elwiss to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lister, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lister, appeal
Ballinger to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (caught - Threlkeld)
Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run
Ballinger to FMK Morris, appeal
Ballinger to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to FMK Morris, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to FMK Morris, 1 run
Gordon to FMK Morris, 2 runs
Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run
Ballinger to Threlkeld, 1 run
Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to FMK Morris, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, appeal, wicket (caught - Lamb)
Gordon to Lamb, 2 runs
Jones to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Jones to Lamb, 1 run
Jones to Lamb, 2 runs
Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run
Jones to Threlkeld, wide
Jones to Lamb, 1 run
Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run
Phillips to Threlkeld, 1 run
Phillips to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to Threlkeld, 1 run
Phillips to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to Lamb, no ball + 2 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Jones to Lamb, 1 run
Jones to Lamb, wide
Jones to Lamb, 0 runs
Jones to Lamb, 0 runs
Jones to Lamb, 4 runs
Phillips to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to Lamb, 4 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Jones to Lamb, 1 run
Jones to Lamb, 0 runs
Jones to Lamb, 0 runs
Jones to Lamb, 2 runs
Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run
Jones to Lamb, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 1 run
Jones to Threlkeld, appeal
Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Jones to Lamb, leg bye
Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run
Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Jones to Threlkeld, wide
Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Gordon to Lamb, 1 run
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Lamb, 3 runs
Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run
Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run
Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run
Prendergast to Threlkeld, wide
Prendergast to Lamb, leg bye
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Lamb, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gordon to Threlkeld, wide
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs
Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run
Prendergast to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run
Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs
Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gordon to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Seren Smale)
Gordon to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Gordon to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Gordon to Lamb, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 2 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 2 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 4 runs
Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs
Gordon to Seren Smale, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 1 run
Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs
Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs
Gordon to Lamb, 4 runs
Higham to Lamb, 1 run
Higham to Seren Smale, 1 run
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Lamb, 1 run
Higham to Seren Smale, 1 run
Higham to Lamb, 1 run
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Lamb, 1 run
KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 4 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 1 run
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, wide
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Lewis, wicket (lbw - Lewis)
Higham to Lamb, 0 runs
Higham to Lamb, 0 runs
Higham to Lamb, 0 runs
Higham to Lamb, 2 runs
Higham to Lamb, 4 runs
Higham to Lewis, 1 run
KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Lewis, 1 run
KE Bryce to Lewis, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Lewis, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Lamb, 1 run
KE Bryce to Lewis, 1 run
Higham to Lamb, 0 runs
Higham to Lewis, 1 run
Higham to Lewis, 0 runs
Higham to Lewis, 0 runs
Higham to Lewis, 0 runs
Higham to Lamb, 1 run
KE Bryce to Lewis, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs
Higham to Lamb, 1 run
Higham to Lewis, bye
Higham to E Jones, wicket (lbw - E Jones)
Higham to E Jones, 0 runs
Higham to E Jones, 0 runs
Higham to E Jones, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs
KE Bryce to E Jones, 1 run
KE Bryce to E Jones, 0 runs
KE Bryce to E Jones, 0 runs
KE Bryce to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 4 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 4 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 1 run
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 1 run
Phillips to E Jones, 2 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run
Ballinger to E Jones, 1 run
Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to E Jones, 4 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, wide
Phillips to Lamb, leg bye
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 4 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 2 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run
Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 1 run
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, leg bye
Phillips to E Jones, 4 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 1 run
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs
Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run
Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs
Phillips to E Jones, wide