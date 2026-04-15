Highlights The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

148

LAT
LAT

223

28.3
.

Potts to Jones, 0 runs

28.2
.

Potts to Jones, 0 runs

28.1
1

Potts to Claridge, 1 run

27.6
6

Lamb to Jones, 6 runs

27.5
1

Lamb to Claridge, 1 run

27.4
W

Lamb to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (stumped - Prendergast)

27.3
2

Lamb to Prendergast, 2 runs

27.2
2

Lamb to Prendergast, 2 runs

27.1
.

Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs

26.6
.

Jones to Jones, appeal

26.5
1

Jones to Prendergast, 1 run

26.4
1

Jones to Jones, 1 run

26.3
.

Jones to Jones, 0 runs

26.2
1

Jones to Prendergast, 1 run

26.1
1

Jones to Jones, 1 run

25.6
4

Cross to Prendergast, 4 runs

25.5
1

Cross to Jones, 1 run

25.4
1

Cross to Prendergast, 1 run

25.3
2

Cross to Prendergast, 2 runs

25.2
2

Cross to Prendergast, 2 runs

25.1
.

Cross to Prendergast, 0 runs

24.6
1

Jones to Prendergast, 1 run

24.5
1

Jones to Jones, 1 run

24.4
W

Jones to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

24.3
.

Jones to Kelly, 0 runs

24.2
1

Jones to Prendergast, 1 run

24.1
4

Jones to Prendergast, 4 runs

23.6
1

Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run

23.5
4

Lamb to Prendergast, 4 runs

23.4
.

Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs

23.3
.

Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs

23.2
1

Lamb to Kelly, 1 run

23.1
1

Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run

22.6
2

Jones to Kelly, 2 runs

22.5
1

Jones to Prendergast, leg bye

22.4
1

Jones to Kelly, 1 run

22.3
1

Jones to Prendergast, 1 run

22.2
1

Jones to Kelly, 1 run

22.1
1

Jones to Prendergast, leg bye

21.6
1

Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run

21.5
1

Lamb to Kelly, 1 run

21.4
.

Lamb to Kelly, 0 runs

21.3
1

Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run

21.2
4

Lamb to Prendergast, 4 runs

21.1
1

Lamb to Kelly, 1 run

20.6
1

Potts to Kelly, 1 run

20.5
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

20.4
1

Potts to Prendergast, 1 run

20.3
.

Potts to Prendergast, 0 runs

20.2
1

Potts to Kelly, 1 run

20.1
1

Potts to Prendergast, 1 run

19.6
1

Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run

19.5
1

Lamb to Kelly, 1 run

19.4
1

Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run

19.3
.

Lamb to Prendergast, 0 runs

19.2
1

Lamb to Kelly, 1 run

19.1
1

Lamb to Prendergast, 1 run

18.6
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

18.5
1

Potts to Prendergast, 1 run

18.4
.

Potts to Prendergast, 0 runs

18.3
.

Potts to Prendergast, 0 runs

18.2
1

Potts to Kelly, 1 run

18.1
2

Potts to Kelly, 2 runs

17.6
2

Norris to Prendergast, 2 leg byes

17.5
W

Norris to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elwiss)

17.5
1

Norris to Elwiss, wide

17.4
.

Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs

17.4
1

Norris to Elwiss, wide

17.3
.

Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs

17.2
.

Norris to Elwiss, 0 runs

17.2
1

Norris to Elwiss, wide

17.1
2

Norris to Elwiss, 2 runs

16.6
4

Potts to Kelly, 4 runs

16.5
1

Potts to Elwiss, 1 run

16.4
.

Potts to Elwiss, 0 runs

16.3
.

Potts to Elwiss, 0 runs

16.2
W

Potts to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)

16.1
.

Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs

15.6
1

Norris to KE Bryce, 1 run

15.5
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

15.4
1

Norris to Kelly, 1 run

15.3
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

15.2
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

15.1
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

14.6
.

Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs

14.5
.

Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs

14.4
4

Potts to KE Bryce, 4 runs

14.3
.

Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs

14.2
.

Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs

14.1
.

Potts to KE Bryce, 0 runs

13.6
.

Jones to Kelly, 0 runs

13.5
4

Jones to Kelly, 4 runs

13.4
1

Jones to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.3
1

Jones to Kelly, 1 run

13.2
.

Jones to Kelly, appeal

13.2
1

Jones to Kelly, wide

13.1
1

Jones to KE Bryce, 1 run

12.6
4

Potts to Kelly, 4 runs

12.5
1

Potts to KE Bryce, leg bye

12.4
1

Potts to Kelly, 1 run

12.3
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

12.2
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

12.1
1

Potts to KE Bryce, 1 run

11.6
1

Jones to KE Bryce, leg bye

11.5
.

Jones to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.4
.

Jones to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.3
1

Jones to Kelly, 1 run

11.2
4

Jones to Kelly, 4 runs

11.1
1

Jones to KE Bryce, 1 run

10.6
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

10.5
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

10.4
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

10.3
.

Potts to Kelly, 0 runs

10.2
1

Potts to KE Bryce, 1 run

10.1
1

Potts to Kelly, 1 run

9.6
4

Jones to KE Bryce, 4 runs

9.5
1

Jones to Kelly, 1 run

9.4
.

Jones to Kelly, 0 runs

9.3
.

Jones to Kelly, 0 runs

9.2
.

Jones to Kelly, 0 runs

9.1
.

Jones to Kelly, 0 runs

8.6
1

Cross to Kelly, 1 run

8.5
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

8.4
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

8.3
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

8.2
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

8.1
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

7.6
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.5
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.4
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.4
1

Norris to KE Bryce, wide

7.3
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.2
1

Norris to Kelly, 1 run

7.1
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

6.6
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.5
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.4
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.3
4

Cross to KE Bryce, 4 runs

6.2
2

Cross to KE Bryce, 2 runs

6.1
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.6
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

5.5
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

5.4
1

Norris to KE Bryce, 1 run

5.3
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.2
2

Norris to KE Bryce, 2 runs

5.1
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.6
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

4.5
1

Cross to KE Bryce, 1 run

4.4
1

Cross to Kelly, leg bye

4.3
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

4.2
4

Cross to Kelly, 4 runs

4.1
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

3.6
4

Norris to KE Bryce, 4 runs

3.5
4

Norris to KE Bryce, 4 runs

3.4
2

Norris to KE Bryce, 2 runs

3.3
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.2
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.1
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.6
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

2.5
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

2.4
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

2.3
.

Cross to Kelly, 0 runs

2.2
1

Cross to KE Bryce, leg bye

2.1
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

1.6
.

Norris to Kelly, 0 runs

1.5
1

Norris to KE Bryce, 1 run

1.4
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

1.3
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

1.2
.

Norris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

1.1
1

Norris to Kelly, 1 run

0.6
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

0.5
.

Cross to KE Bryce, appeal

0.4
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

0.3
.

Cross to KE Bryce, 0 runs

0.2
1

Cross to Kelly, 1 run

0.1
W

Cross to SJ Bryce, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - SJ Bryce)

48.3
W

Phillips to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)

48.2
1

Phillips to Potts, 1 run

48.1
.

Phillips to Potts, 0 runs

47.6
.

KE Bryce to Jones, 0 runs

47.5
1

KE Bryce to Potts, 1 run

47.4
.

KE Bryce to Potts, 0 runs

47.3
1

KE Bryce to Jones, 1 run

47.2
1

KE Bryce to Potts, 1 run

47.1
1

KE Bryce to Jones, 1 run

46.6
.

Phillips to Potts, 0 runs

46.5
4

Phillips to Potts, 4 runs

46.4
.

Phillips to Potts, 0 runs

46.3
.

Phillips to Potts, 0 runs

46.2
1

Phillips to Jones, 1 run

46.1
W

Phillips to Lister, appeal, wicket (caught - Lister)

45.6
.

Ballinger to Potts, 0 runs

45.5
.

Ballinger to Potts, appeal

45.4
W

Ballinger to Norris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Norris)

45.3
.

Ballinger to Norris, 0 runs

45.2
4

Ballinger to Norris, 4 runs

45.1
1

Ballinger to Lister, 1 run

44.6
.

Elwiss to Norris, 0 runs

44.5
1

Elwiss to Lister, 1 run

44.4
.

Elwiss to Lister, 0 runs

44.3
1

Elwiss to Norris, 1 run

44.2
4

Elwiss to Norris, 4 runs

44.1
.

Elwiss to Norris, 0 runs

43.6
1

Ballinger to Norris, 1 run

43.5
1

Ballinger to Lister, leg bye

43.4
.

Ballinger to Lister, appeal

43.3
1

Ballinger to Norris, 1 run

43.2
.

Ballinger to Norris, 0 runs

43.1
W

Ballinger to Cross, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cross)

42.6
1

Elwiss to Cross, 1 run

42.5
.

Elwiss to Cross, 0 runs

42.4
W

Elwiss to FMK Morris, appeal, wicket (caught - FMK Morris)

42.3
1

Elwiss to Lister, 1 run

42.2
1

Elwiss to FMK Morris, 1 run

42.1
.

Elwiss to FMK Morris, 0 runs

41.6
1

Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run

41.5
.

Ballinger to FMK Morris, 0 runs

41.4
.

Ballinger to FMK Morris, 0 runs

41.3
1

Ballinger to Lister, 1 run

41.2
1

Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run

41.1
1

Ballinger to Lister, 1 run

40.6
1

Elwiss to Lister, 1 run

40.5
.

Elwiss to Lister, 0 runs

40.4
1

Elwiss to FMK Morris, 1 run

40.3
.

Elwiss to FMK Morris, appeal

40.2
2

Elwiss to FMK Morris, 2 runs

40.1
.

Elwiss to FMK Morris, 0 runs

39.6
.

Ballinger to Lister, 0 runs

39.5
.

Ballinger to Lister, appeal

39.4
W

Ballinger to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (caught - Threlkeld)

39.3
1

Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run

39.2
.

Ballinger to FMK Morris, appeal

39.1
1

Ballinger to Threlkeld, 1 run

38.6
.

Gordon to FMK Morris, 0 runs

38.5
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

38.4
1

Gordon to FMK Morris, 1 run

38.3
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

38.2
1

Gordon to FMK Morris, 1 run

38.1
2

Gordon to FMK Morris, 2 runs

37.6
.

Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs

37.5
.

Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs

37.4
1

Ballinger to FMK Morris, 1 run

37.3
1

Ballinger to Threlkeld, 1 run

37.2
.

Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs

37.1
.

Ballinger to Threlkeld, 0 runs

36.6
.

Gordon to FMK Morris, 0 runs

36.5
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

36.4
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

36.3
1

Gordon to FMK Morris, 1 run

36.2
W

Gordon to Lamb, appeal, wicket (caught - Lamb)

36.1
2

Gordon to Lamb, 2 runs

35.6
4

Jones to Threlkeld, 4 runs

35.5
1

Jones to Lamb, 1 run

35.4
2

Jones to Lamb, 2 runs

35.3
1

Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run

35.3
1

Jones to Threlkeld, wide

35.2
1

Jones to Lamb, 1 run

35.1
1

Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run

34.6
1

Phillips to Threlkeld, 1 run

34.5
.

Phillips to Threlkeld, 0 runs

34.4
1

Phillips to Lamb, 1 run

34.3
1

Phillips to Threlkeld, 1 run

34.2
1

Phillips to Lamb, 1 run

34.2
nb

Phillips to Lamb, no ball + 2 runs

34.1
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

33.6
.

Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs

33.5
.

Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs

33.4
1

Jones to Lamb, 1 run

33.4
1

Jones to Lamb, wide

33.3
.

Jones to Lamb, 0 runs

33.2
.

Jones to Lamb, 0 runs

33.1
4

Jones to Lamb, 4 runs

32.6
.

Phillips to Threlkeld, 0 runs

32.5
1

Phillips to Lamb, 1 run

32.4
4

Phillips to Lamb, 4 runs

32.3
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

32.2
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

32.1
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

31.6
1

Jones to Lamb, 1 run

31.5
.

Jones to Lamb, 0 runs

31.4
.

Jones to Lamb, 0 runs

31.3
2

Jones to Lamb, 2 runs

31.2
1

Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run

31.1
1

Jones to Lamb, 1 run

30.6
1

Gordon to Lamb, 1 run

30.5
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

30.4
1

Gordon to Lamb, 1 run

30.3
.

Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs

30.2
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

30.1
1

Gordon to Lamb, 1 run

29.6
.

Jones to Threlkeld, appeal

29.5
.

Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs

29.4
1

Jones to Lamb, leg bye

29.3
1

Jones to Threlkeld, 1 run

29.2
.

Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs

29.2
1

Jones to Threlkeld, wide

29.1
.

Jones to Threlkeld, 0 runs

28.6
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

28.3
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

28.2
2

Gordon to Threlkeld, 2 runs

28.1
1

Gordon to Lamb, 1 run

27.6
4

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 4 runs

27.5
4

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 4 runs

27.4
1

Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run

27.3
1

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run

27.2
.

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 0 runs

27.1
.

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 0 runs

26.6
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

26.5
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

26.4
2

Gordon to Threlkeld, 2 runs

26.3
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

26.2
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

26.1
3

Gordon to Lamb, 3 runs

25.6
1

Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run

25.5
1

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run

25.4
1

Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run

25.3
.

Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs

25.2
1

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run

25.2
1

Prendergast to Threlkeld, wide

25.1
1

Prendergast to Lamb, leg bye

24.6
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.5
1

Gordon to Lamb, 1 run

24.4
.

Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs

24.3
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, 1 run

24.3
1

Gordon to Threlkeld, wide

24.2
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.1
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

23.6
.

Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs

23.5
.

Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs

23.4
1

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 1 run

23.3
.

Prendergast to Threlkeld, 0 runs

23.2
1

Prendergast to Lamb, 1 run

23.1
.

Prendergast to Lamb, 0 runs

22.6
.

Gordon to Threlkeld, 0 runs

22.5
W

Gordon to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Seren Smale)

22.4
.

Gordon to Seren Smale, 0 runs

22.3
.

Gordon to Seren Smale, 0 runs

22.2
1

Gordon to Lamb, 1 run

22.1
2

Gordon to Lamb, 2 runs

21.6
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

21.5
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

21.4
2

Higham to Seren Smale, 2 runs

21.3
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

21.2
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

21.1
4

Higham to Seren Smale, 4 runs

20.6
.

Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs

20.5
1

Gordon to Seren Smale, 1 run

20.4
1

Gordon to Lamb, 1 run

20.3
.

Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs

20.2
.

Gordon to Lamb, 0 runs

20.1
4

Gordon to Lamb, 4 runs

19.6
1

Higham to Lamb, 1 run

19.5
1

Higham to Seren Smale, 1 run

19.4
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

19.3
1

Higham to Lamb, 1 run

19.2
1

Higham to Seren Smale, 1 run

19.1
1

Higham to Lamb, 1 run

18.6
.

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs

18.5
.

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs

18.4
4

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 4 runs

18.3
4

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 4 runs

18.2
1

KE Bryce to Lamb, 1 run

18.1
.

KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs

17.6
4

Higham to Seren Smale, 4 runs

17.5
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

17.4
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

17.3
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

17.2
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

17.1
.

Higham to Seren Smale, 0 runs

16.6
1

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 1 run

16.5
.

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs

16.5
1

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, wide

16.4
.

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs

16.3
.

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 0 runs

16.2
4

KE Bryce to Seren Smale, 4 runs

16.1
W

KE Bryce to Lewis, wicket (lbw - Lewis)

15.6
.

Higham to Lamb, 0 runs

15.5
.

Higham to Lamb, 0 runs

15.4
.

Higham to Lamb, 0 runs

15.3
2

Higham to Lamb, 2 runs

15.2
4

Higham to Lamb, 4 runs

15.1
1

Higham to Lewis, 1 run

14.6
.

KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs

14.5
1

KE Bryce to Lewis, 1 run

14.4
.

KE Bryce to Lewis, 0 runs

14.3
4

KE Bryce to Lewis, 4 runs

14.2
1

KE Bryce to Lamb, 1 run

14.1
1

KE Bryce to Lewis, 1 run

13.6
.

Higham to Lamb, 0 runs

13.5
1

Higham to Lewis, 1 run

13.4
.

Higham to Lewis, 0 runs

13.3
.

Higham to Lewis, 0 runs

13.2
.

Higham to Lewis, 0 runs

13.1
1

Higham to Lamb, 1 run

12.6
.

KE Bryce to Lewis, 0 runs

12.3
.

KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs

12.2
.

KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs

12.1
.

KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs

11.6
1

Higham to Lamb, 1 run

11.5
1

Higham to Lewis, bye

11.4
W

Higham to E Jones, wicket (lbw - E Jones)

11.3
.

Higham to E Jones, 0 runs

11.2
.

Higham to E Jones, 0 runs

11.1
.

Higham to E Jones, 0 runs

10.6
.

KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs

10.5
.

KE Bryce to Lamb, 0 runs

10.4
1

KE Bryce to E Jones, 1 run

10.3
.

KE Bryce to E Jones, 0 runs

10.2
.

KE Bryce to E Jones, 0 runs

10.1
.

KE Bryce to E Jones, 0 runs

9.6
4

Ballinger to Lamb, 4 runs

9.5
.

Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs

9.4
.

Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs

9.3
4

Ballinger to Lamb, 4 runs

9.2
1

Ballinger to E Jones, 1 run

9.1
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

8.6
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

8.5
1

Phillips to E Jones, 1 run

8.4
2

Phillips to E Jones, 2 runs

8.3
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

8.2
1

Phillips to Lamb, 1 run

8.1
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

7.6
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

7.5
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

7.4
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

7.3
1

Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run

7.2
1

Ballinger to E Jones, 1 run

7.1
1

Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run

6.6
4

Phillips to E Jones, 4 runs

6.5
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

6.5
1

Phillips to E Jones, wide

6.4
1

Phillips to Lamb, leg bye

6.3
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

6.2
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

6.1
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

5.6
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

5.5
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

5.4
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

5.3
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

5.2
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

5.1
1

Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run

4.6
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

4.5
4

Phillips to E Jones, 4 runs

4.4
1

Phillips to Lamb, 1 run

4.3
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

4.2
2

Phillips to Lamb, 2 runs

4.1
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

3.6
1

Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run

3.5
.

Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs

3.3
1

Ballinger to E Jones, 1 run

3.2
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

3.1
1

Ballinger to Lamb, leg bye

2.6
4

Phillips to E Jones, 4 runs

2.5
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

2.4
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

2.3
1

Phillips to Lamb, 1 run

2.2
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

2.1
.

Phillips to Lamb, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

1.5
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

1.4
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

1.3
.

Ballinger to E Jones, 0 runs

1.2
1

Ballinger to Lamb, 1 run

1.1
.

Ballinger to Lamb, 0 runs

0.6
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

0.5
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

0.4
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

0.3
.

Phillips to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1
1

Phillips to E Jones, wide