Match details The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

148

LAT
LAT

223

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBryce Sarah, Kelly Marie, Bryce Kathryn, Elwiss Georgia, Prendergast Orla, Jones Emma, Claridge Ella, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley, Jones Amy
BenchBaker Olivia, Beaumont Tammy, Boyce Georgie, Groves Josie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah
BenchCarter Darcey, Ecclestone Sophie

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet