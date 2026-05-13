Highlights Yorkshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026
Adams to Langston, 0 runs
Adams to Langston, 2 runs
Adams to Hall, 1 run
Adams to Langston, 1 run
Adams to Hall, 1 run
Adams to Hall, 2 runs
Gibb to Hall, 1 run
Gibb to Langston, 1 run
Gibb to Hall, 1 run
Gibb to Hall, 2 runs
Gibb to Hall, 4 runs
Gibb to Hall, wide
Gibb to Hall, 0 runs
Wellington to Hall, 1 run
Wellington to Langston, 1 run
Wellington to Langston, 2 byes
Wellington to Langston, 2 runs
Wellington to Langston, 2 leg byes
Wellington to Langston, 0 runs
Adams to Langston, 1 run
Adams to Hall, 1 run
Adams to Hall, 2 runs
Adams to Hall, 0 runs
Adams to Hall, 2 runs
Adams to Hall, 2 runs
Tyson to Langston, 4 runs
Tyson to Hall, 1 run
Tyson to Langston, 1 run
Tyson to Langston, 0 runs
Tyson to Langston, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Cooper)
Tyson to Cooper, 1 run
Dattani to Langston, 4 runs
Dattani to Langston, 2 runs
Dattani to Cooper, 1 run
Dattani to Langston, 1 run
Dattani to Cooper, 1 run
Dattani to Cooper, 0 runs
Tyson to Cooper, leg bye
Tyson to Langston, 1 run
Tyson to Cooper, 1 run
Tyson to Cooper, 2 runs
Tyson to Cooper, 0 runs
Tyson to Ward, appeal, wicket (caught - Ward)
Dattani to Langston, 0 runs
Dattani to Langston, 2 runs
Dattani to Langston, 2 runs
Dattani to Kalis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kalis)
Dattani to Kalis, 4 runs
Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs
Tyson to Ward, 2 runs
Tyson to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Blackwell)
Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 1 run
Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 2 runs
Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gibb to Kalis, 1 run
Gibb to Kalis, 4 runs
Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs
Gibb to Blackwell, 1 run
Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 2 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 2 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs
Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gibb to Kalis, 1 run
Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs
Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs
Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs
Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Tyson to Kalis, 1 run
Tyson to Blackwell, 1 run
Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Tyson to Blackwell, 2 byes
Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs
Adams to Blackwell, 1 run
Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs
Adams to Kalis, 1 run
Adams to Blackwell, 1 run
Adams to Kalis, 1 run
Adams to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Blackwell, 0 runs
Wellington to Blackwell, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 4 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 4 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs
Adams to Blackwell, 4 runs
Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs
Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs
Adams to Kalis, 1 run
Adams to Kalis, 2 runs
Wellington to Blackwell, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Blackwell, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 1 run
Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run
Tulloch to Blackwell, 1 run
Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run
Tulloch to Blackwell, 1 run
Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run
Tulloch to Kalis, 0 runs
Adams to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Adams to Kalis, 1 run
Adams to Campbell, 1 run
Adams to Campbell, 0 runs
Adams to Kalis, 1 run
Tulloch to Campbell, 0 runs
Tulloch to Campbell, 4 runs
Tulloch to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)
Tulloch to Jonassen, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run
Wellington to Jonassen, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run
Tulloch to Kalis, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kalis, wide
Tulloch to Jonassen, 0 runs
Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run
Tulloch to Jonassen, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Jonassen, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Dattani to Jonassen, 4 runs
Dattani to Kalis, 1 run
Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs
Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs
Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs
Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Jonassen, 0 runs
Wellington to Jonassen, 0 runs
Wellington to Kalis, 1 run
Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (stumped - Winfield-Hill)
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, wide
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Wellington to Boyce, 0 runs
Wellington to Boyce, 0 runs
Wellington to Boyce, 0 runs
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Wellington to Boyce, 1 run
Adams to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Adams to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Adams to Boyce, 1 run
Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Adams to Boyce, 1 run
Adams to Boyce, 4 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 1 run
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 2 wides
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, wide
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Dattani to Boyce, 1 run
Dattani to Boyce, 4 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gibb to Boyce, 2 runs
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 4 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gibb to Boyce, leg bye
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Boyce, wide
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gibb to Boyce, 1 run
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 1 run
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gibb to Boyce, 1 run
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Langston to Wellington, 3 runs
Langston to Wellington, wide
Langston to Wellington, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Sturge)
Langston to Sturge, 1 run
Langston to Sturge, 0 runs
Langston to Sturge, 0 runs
Langston to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)
Hall to Wellington, 0 runs
Hall to Wellington, 4 runs
Hall to Wellington, 4 runs
Hall to Sweet, 1 run
Hall to Sweet, 0 runs
Hall to Wellington, 1 run
Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run
Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run
Jonassen to Wellington, wide
Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run
Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run
Hall to Sweet, 1 run
Hall to Wellington, 1 run
Hall to Wellington, 4 runs
Hall to Sweet, 1 run
Hall to Sweet, 4 runs
Hall to Wellington, 1 run
Langston to Wellington, 1 run
Langston to Wellington, 2 runs
Langston to Sweet, 1 run
Langston to Wellington, 1 run
Langston to Wellington, 4 runs
Langston to Wellington, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 4 runs
Cooper to Wellington, 1 run
Cooper to Wellington, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 1 run
Cooper to Wellington, 1 run
Cooper to Wellington, 4 runs
Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 4 runs
Blackwell to Sweet, 1 run
Blackwell to Wellington, 1 run
Blackwell to Sweet, leg bye
Blackwell to Sweet, 0 runs
Blackwell to Sweet, 4 runs
Blackwell to Wellington, 1 run
Blackwell to Wellington, 5 wides
Ward to Sweet, 0 runs
Ward to Wellington, 1 run
Ward to Sweet, 1 run
Ward to Wellington, 1 run
Ward to Wellington, 0 runs
Ward to Wellington, wide
Ward to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)
Cooper to Sweet, 2 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run
Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs
Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ward to McCaughan, 1 run
Ward to Sweet, 1 run
Ward to McCaughan, 1 run
Ward to Sweet, 1 run
Ward to Sweet, wide
Ward to Sweet, 0 runs
Ward to McCaughan, 1 run
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 2 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run
Ward to McCaughan, 1 run
Ward to Sweet, 1 run
Ward to Sweet, 2 runs
Ward to Sweet, 0 runs
Ward to Sweet, 0 runs
Ward to Sweet, 4 runs
Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs
Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs
Cooper to McCaughan, 2 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 1 run
Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run
Cooper to Sweet, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 2 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 1 run
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run
Cooper to Sweet, 1 run
Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs
Cooper to Sweet, 2 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Jonassen to Dattani, appeal, wicket (caught - Dattani)
Blackwell to Dattani, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to Dattani, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 4 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 4 runs
Jonassen to Dattani, 0 runs
Jonassen to Dattani, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dattani, 1 run
Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs
Jonassen to McCaughan, 0 runs
Jonassen to McCaughan, wide
Jonassen to Dattani, 1 run
Jonassen to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs
Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs
Jonassen to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Blackwell to Adams, 1 run
Blackwell to Adams, 0 runs
Blackwell to Adams, 0 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, wide
Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs
Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs
Jonassen to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)
Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs
Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs
Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs
Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run
Blackwell to Norgrove, 0 runs
Jonassen to McCaughan, 0 runs
Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run
Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs
Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs
Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs
Jonassen to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to Norgrove, 0 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run
Blackwell to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)
Blackwell to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 1 run
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 4 runs
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 1 run
Woolston to McCaughan, 4 runs
Blackwell to Southby, 0 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Blackwell to Southby, 1 run
Blackwell to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 1 run
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Blackwell to Southby, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run
Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 4 runs
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 1 run
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 2 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, wide
Langston to Southby, 4 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 1 run
Langston to McCaughan, 4 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 1 run
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, wide
Langston to Southby, 2 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 4 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 4 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 4 runs
Langston to Southby, 4 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, wide
Woolston to McCaughan, 4 runs
Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 1 run
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Woolston to Southby, 5 wides
Woolston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs
Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs