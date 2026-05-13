Highlights Yorkshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

196

HAM
HAM

205

37.6
.

Adams to Langston, 0 runs

37.5
2

Adams to Langston, 2 runs

37.4
1

Adams to Hall, 1 run

37.3
1

Adams to Langston, 1 run

37.2
1

Adams to Hall, 1 run

37.1
2

Adams to Hall, 2 runs

36.6
1

Gibb to Hall, 1 run

36.5
1

Gibb to Langston, 1 run

36.4
1

Gibb to Hall, 1 run

36.3
2

Gibb to Hall, 2 runs

36.2
4

Gibb to Hall, 4 runs

36.2
1

Gibb to Hall, wide

36.1
.

Gibb to Hall, 0 runs

35.6
1

Wellington to Hall, 1 run

35.5
1

Wellington to Langston, 1 run

35.4
2

Wellington to Langston, 2 byes

35.3
2

Wellington to Langston, 2 runs

35.2
2

Wellington to Langston, 2 leg byes

35.1
.

Wellington to Langston, 0 runs

34.6
1

Adams to Langston, 1 run

34.5
1

Adams to Hall, 1 run

34.4
2

Adams to Hall, 2 runs

34.3
.

Adams to Hall, 0 runs

34.2
2

Adams to Hall, 2 runs

34.1
2

Adams to Hall, 2 runs

33.6
4

Tyson to Langston, 4 runs

33.5
1

Tyson to Hall, 1 run

33.4
1

Tyson to Langston, 1 run

33.3
.

Tyson to Langston, 0 runs

33.2
W

Tyson to Langston, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Cooper)

33.1
1

Tyson to Cooper, 1 run

32.6
4

Dattani to Langston, 4 runs

32.5
2

Dattani to Langston, 2 runs

32.4
1

Dattani to Cooper, 1 run

32.3
1

Dattani to Langston, 1 run

32.2
1

Dattani to Cooper, 1 run

32.1
.

Dattani to Cooper, 0 runs

31.6
1

Tyson to Cooper, leg bye

31.5
1

Tyson to Langston, 1 run

31.4
1

Tyson to Cooper, 1 run

31.3
2

Tyson to Cooper, 2 runs

31.2
.

Tyson to Cooper, 0 runs

31.1
W

Tyson to Ward, appeal, wicket (caught - Ward)

30.6
.

Dattani to Langston, 0 runs

30.5
2

Dattani to Langston, 2 runs

30.4
2

Dattani to Langston, 2 runs

30.3
W

Dattani to Kalis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kalis)

30.2
4

Dattani to Kalis, 4 runs

30.1
.

Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs

29.6
2

Tyson to Ward, 2 runs

29.5
W

Tyson to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Blackwell)

29.4
.

Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.3
1

Tyson to Kalis, 1 run

29.2
.

Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs

29.1
2

Tyson to Kalis, 2 runs

28.6
.

Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs

28.5
1

Gibb to Kalis, 1 run

28.4
4

Gibb to Kalis, 4 runs

28.3
.

Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs

28.2
1

Gibb to Blackwell, 1 run

28.1
.

Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs

27.6
.

Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs

27.5
.

Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs

27.4
2

Tyson to Kalis, 2 runs

27.3
.

Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs

27.2
2

Tyson to Kalis, 2 runs

27.1
.

Tyson to Kalis, 0 runs

26.6
.

Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.5
.

Gibb to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.4
1

Gibb to Kalis, 1 run

26.3
.

Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs

26.2
.

Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs

26.1
.

Gibb to Kalis, 0 runs

25.6
.

Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs

25.5
1

Tyson to Kalis, 1 run

25.4
1

Tyson to Blackwell, 1 run

25.3
.

Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs

25.2
2

Tyson to Blackwell, 2 byes

25.1
.

Tyson to Blackwell, 0 runs

24.6
1

Adams to Blackwell, 1 run

24.5
.

Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs

24.4
1

Adams to Kalis, 1 run

24.3
1

Adams to Blackwell, 1 run

24.2
1

Adams to Kalis, 1 run

24.1
.

Adams to Kalis, 0 runs

23.6
.

Wellington to Blackwell, 0 runs

23.5
.

Wellington to Blackwell, 0 runs

23.4
1

Wellington to Kalis, 1 run

23.3
4

Wellington to Kalis, 4 runs

23.2
4

Wellington to Kalis, 4 runs

23.1
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

22.6
.

Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs

22.5
4

Adams to Blackwell, 4 runs

22.4
.

Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs

22.3
.

Adams to Blackwell, 0 runs

22.2
1

Adams to Kalis, 1 run

22.1
2

Adams to Kalis, 2 runs

21.6
.

Wellington to Blackwell, 0 runs

21.5
1

Wellington to Kalis, 1 run

21.4
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

21.3
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

21.2
1

Wellington to Blackwell, 1 run

21.1
1

Wellington to Kalis, 1 run

20.6
1

Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run

20.5
1

Tulloch to Blackwell, 1 run

20.4
1

Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run

20.3
1

Tulloch to Blackwell, 1 run

20.2
1

Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run

20.1
.

Tulloch to Kalis, 0 runs

19.5
W

Adams to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

19.4
1

Adams to Kalis, 1 run

19.3
1

Adams to Campbell, 1 run

19.2
.

Adams to Campbell, 0 runs

19.1
1

Adams to Kalis, 1 run

18.6
.

Tulloch to Campbell, 0 runs

18.5
4

Tulloch to Campbell, 4 runs

18.4
W

Tulloch to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)

18.3
.

Tulloch to Jonassen, 0 runs

18.1
1

Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run

17.6
.

Wellington to Jonassen, 0 runs

17.5
1

Wellington to Kalis, 1 run

17.4
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

17.3
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

17.2
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

17.1
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

16.6
1

Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run

16.5
.

Tulloch to Kalis, 0 runs

16.5
1

Tulloch to Kalis, wide

16.3
.

Tulloch to Jonassen, 0 runs

16.2
1

Tulloch to Kalis, 1 run

16.1
1

Tulloch to Jonassen, 1 run

15.6
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

15.5
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

15.4
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

15.3
1

Wellington to Jonassen, 1 run

15.2
1

Wellington to Kalis, 1 run

15.1
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

14.6
4

Dattani to Jonassen, 4 runs

14.5
1

Dattani to Kalis, 1 run

14.4
.

Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs

14.3
.

Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs

14.2
.

Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs

14.1
.

Dattani to Kalis, 0 runs

13.6
.

Wellington to Jonassen, 0 runs

13.5
.

Wellington to Jonassen, 0 runs

13.4
1

Wellington to Kalis, 1 run

13.3
.

Wellington to Kalis, 0 runs

13.2
W

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (stumped - Winfield-Hill)

13.1
.

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.6
W

Dattani to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)

12.5
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

12.4
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

12.3
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

12.2
1

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

12.1
.

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

11.6
1

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

11.5
.

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

10.6
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

10.6
1

Dattani to Boyce, wide

10.5
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

10.4
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

10.3
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

10.2
.

Dattani to Boyce, 0 runs

10.1
1

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.6
.

Wellington to Boyce, 0 runs

9.5
.

Wellington to Boyce, 0 runs

9.4
.

Wellington to Boyce, 0 runs

9.3
1

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.2
.

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.1
1

Wellington to Boyce, 1 run

8.6
.

Adams to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.5
.

Adams to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.4
1

Adams to Boyce, 1 run

8.3
1

Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.2
1

Adams to Boyce, 1 run

8.1
4

Adams to Boyce, 4 runs

7.6
1

Dattani to Boyce, 1 run

7.6
2

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 2 wides

7.5
.

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.5
1

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, wide

7.4
.

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.3
1

Dattani to Boyce, 1 run

7.2
4

Dattani to Boyce, 4 runs

7.1
1

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.6
2

Gibb to Boyce, 2 runs

6.5
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

6.4
1

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.3
.

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.2
.

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.1
4

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

5.6
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

5.5
4

Tyson to Boyce, 4 runs

5.4
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

5.3
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

5.2
1

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

5.1
4

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

4.6
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

4.5
1

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

4.4
.

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.3
1

Gibb to Boyce, leg bye

4.2
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

4.2
1

Gibb to Boyce, wide

4.1
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

3.6
.

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.5
4

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

3.4
.

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.3
.

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.2
4

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

3.1
.

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

2.5
1

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

2.4
.

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.3
1

Gibb to Boyce, 1 run

2.2
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

1.6
1

Tyson to Boyce, 1 run

1.5
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

1.4
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

1.3
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

1.2
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

1.1
.

Tyson to Boyce, 0 runs

0.6
.

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.5
1

Gibb to Boyce, 1 run

0.4
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gibb to Boyce, 0 runs

0.2
1

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.1
.

Gibb to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

37.6
3

Langston to Wellington, 3 runs

37.6
1

Langston to Wellington, wide

37.5
W

Langston to Wellington, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Sturge)

37.4
1

Langston to Sturge, 1 run

37.3
.

Langston to Sturge, 0 runs

37.2
.

Langston to Sturge, 0 runs

37.1
W

Langston to Sweet, appeal, wicket (caught - Sweet)

36.6
.

Hall to Wellington, 0 runs

36.5
4

Hall to Wellington, 4 runs

36.4
4

Hall to Wellington, 4 runs

36.3
1

Hall to Sweet, 1 run

36.2
.

Hall to Sweet, 0 runs

36.1
1

Hall to Wellington, 1 run

35.6
1

Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run

35.5
1

Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run

35.4
1

Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run

35.4
1

Jonassen to Wellington, wide

35.3
1

Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run

35.2
1

Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run

35.1
1

Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run

34.6
1

Hall to Sweet, 1 run

34.5
1

Hall to Wellington, 1 run

34.4
4

Hall to Wellington, 4 runs

34.3
1

Hall to Sweet, 1 run

34.2
4

Hall to Sweet, 4 runs

34.1
1

Hall to Wellington, 1 run

33.6
1

Langston to Wellington, 1 run

33.5
2

Langston to Wellington, 2 runs

33.4
1

Langston to Sweet, 1 run

33.3
1

Langston to Wellington, 1 run

33.2
4

Langston to Wellington, 4 runs

33.1
.

Langston to Wellington, 0 runs

32.6
4

Cooper to Sweet, 4 runs

32.5
1

Cooper to Wellington, 1 run

32.4
.

Cooper to Wellington, 0 runs

32.3
1

Cooper to Sweet, 1 run

32.2
1

Cooper to Wellington, 1 run

32.1
4

Cooper to Wellington, 4 runs

31.6
1

Jonassen to Wellington, 1 run

31.5
1

Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run

31.4
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

31.3
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

31.2
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

31.1
4

Jonassen to Sweet, 4 runs

30.6
1

Blackwell to Sweet, 1 run

30.5
1

Blackwell to Wellington, 1 run

30.4
1

Blackwell to Sweet, leg bye

30.3
.

Blackwell to Sweet, 0 runs

30.2
4

Blackwell to Sweet, 4 runs

30.1
1

Blackwell to Wellington, 1 run

30.1
5

Blackwell to Wellington, 5 wides

29.6
.

Ward to Sweet, 0 runs

29.5
1

Ward to Wellington, 1 run

29.4
1

Ward to Sweet, 1 run

29.3
1

Ward to Wellington, 1 run

29.2
.

Ward to Wellington, 0 runs

29.2
1

Ward to Wellington, wide

29.1
W

Ward to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)

28.6
2

Cooper to Sweet, 2 runs

28.5
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

28.4
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

28.3
1

Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run

28.2
.

Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs

28.1
.

Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs

27.6
1

Ward to McCaughan, 1 run

27.5
1

Ward to Sweet, 1 run

27.4
1

Ward to McCaughan, 1 run

27.3
1

Ward to Sweet, 1 run

27.3
1

Ward to Sweet, wide

27.2
.

Ward to Sweet, 0 runs

27.1
1

Ward to McCaughan, 1 run

26.6
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

26.5
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

26.4
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

26.3
2

Cooper to Sweet, 2 runs

26.2
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

26.1
1

Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run

25.6
1

Ward to McCaughan, 1 run

25.5
1

Ward to Sweet, 1 run

25.4
2

Ward to Sweet, 2 runs

25.3
.

Ward to Sweet, 0 runs

25.2
.

Ward to Sweet, 0 runs

25.1
4

Ward to Sweet, 4 runs

24.6
.

Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs

24.5
.

Cooper to McCaughan, 0 runs

24.4
2

Cooper to McCaughan, 2 runs

24.3
1

Cooper to Sweet, 1 run

24.2
1

Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run

24.1
1

Cooper to Sweet, 1 run

23.6
1

Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run

23.5
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

23.4
2

Jonassen to Sweet, 2 runs

23.3
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

23.2
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

23.1
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

22.6
1

Cooper to Sweet, 1 run

22.5
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

22.4
1

Cooper to McCaughan, 1 run

22.3
1

Cooper to Sweet, 1 run

22.2
.

Cooper to Sweet, 0 runs

22.1
2

Cooper to Sweet, 2 runs

21.6
1

Jonassen to Sweet, 1 run

21.5
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

21.4
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

21.3
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

21.2
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

21.1
W

Jonassen to Dattani, appeal, wicket (caught - Dattani)

20.6
1

Blackwell to Dattani, 1 run

20.5
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run

20.4
1

Blackwell to Dattani, 1 run

20.3
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run

20.2
4

Blackwell to McCaughan, 4 runs

20.1
4

Blackwell to McCaughan, 4 runs

19.6
.

Jonassen to Dattani, 0 runs

19.5
.

Jonassen to Dattani, 0 runs

18.6
1

Blackwell to Dattani, 1 run

18.5
.

Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs

18.4
.

Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs

18.3
.

Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs

18.2
.

Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs

18.1
.

Blackwell to Dattani, 0 runs

17.6
.

Jonassen to McCaughan, 0 runs

17.6
1

Jonassen to McCaughan, wide

17.5
1

Jonassen to Dattani, 1 run

17.4
W

Jonassen to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

17.3
.

Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

17.2
.

Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

17.1
1

Jonassen to McCaughan, 1 run

16.6
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run

16.5
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

16.4
1

Blackwell to Adams, 1 run

16.3
.

Blackwell to Adams, 0 runs

16.2
.

Blackwell to Adams, 0 runs

16.1
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run

16.1
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, wide

15.6
.

Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

15.5
.

Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

15.4
W

Jonassen to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)

15.3
.

Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.2
.

Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs

15.1
.

Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.6
1

Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

14.3
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run

14.2
1

Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

14.1
.

Blackwell to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.6
.

Jonassen to McCaughan, 0 runs

13.5
1

Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run

13.4
.

Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.3
.

Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.2
.

Jonassen to Norgrove, 0 runs

13.1
1

Jonassen to McCaughan, 1 run

12.6
.

Blackwell to Norgrove, 0 runs

12.5
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run

12.4
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

12.3
1

Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

12.2
W

Blackwell to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)

12.1
.

Blackwell to Southby, 0 runs

11.6
1

Woolston to Southby, 1 run

11.5
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

11.4
4

Woolston to Southby, 4 runs

11.3
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

11.2
1

Woolston to McCaughan, 1 run

11.1
4

Woolston to McCaughan, 4 runs

10.6
.

Blackwell to Southby, 0 runs

10.4
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.3
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.2
1

Blackwell to Southby, 1 run

10.1
.

Blackwell to Southby, 0 runs

9.6
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

9.5
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

9.4
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

9.3
1

Woolston to Southby, 1 run

9.2
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

9.1
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

8.6
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.5
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.4
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.3
1

Blackwell to Southby, 1 run

8.2
1

Blackwell to McCaughan, 1 run

8.1
.

Blackwell to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.6
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

7.5
4

Woolston to Southby, 4 runs

7.4
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

7.3
1

Woolston to McCaughan, 1 run

7.2
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.1
2

Woolston to McCaughan, 2 runs

6.6
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

6.6
1

Langston to Southby, wide

6.5
4

Langston to Southby, 4 runs

6.4
1

Langston to McCaughan, 1 run

6.3
4

Langston to McCaughan, 4 runs

6.2
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.1
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.6
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

5.5
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

5.4
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

5.3
1

Woolston to McCaughan, 1 run

5.2
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.1
.

Woolston to McCaughan, wide

4.6
2

Langston to Southby, 2 runs

4.5
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

4.4
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

4.3
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

4.2
4

Langston to Southby, 4 runs

4.1
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

3.6
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.5
4

Woolston to McCaughan, 4 runs

3.4
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.3
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.2
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.1
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.6
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

2.5
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

2.4
4

Langston to Southby, 4 runs

2.3
4

Langston to Southby, 4 runs

2.2
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

2.1
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

1.6
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.6
1

Woolston to McCaughan, wide

1.5
4

Woolston to McCaughan, 4 runs

1.4
.

Woolston to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.3
1

Woolston to Southby, 1 run

1.2
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

1.2
5

Woolston to Southby, 5 wides

1.1
.

Woolston to Southby, 0 runs

0.6
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.5
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.4
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Langston to McCaughan, 0 runs