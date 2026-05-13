Match details Yorkshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

196

HAM
HAM

205

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBoyce Georgie, Winfield Lauren, Cooper Claudie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Woolston Jessica, Hall Grace
BenchRainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Southby Rhianna, Norgrove Abigale, Adams Georgia, Dattani Naomi, Sweet Francesca, Sturge Megan, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBouchier Maia, Harman Nancy, Kemp Freya, Smith Linsey

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet