Match details Yorkshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, May 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Boyce Georgie, Winfield Lauren, Cooper Claudie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Woolston Jessica, Hall Grace
|Bench
|Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|McCaughan Ella, Southby Rhianna, Norgrove Abigale, Adams Georgia, Dattani Naomi, Sweet Francesca, Sturge Megan, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca
|Bench
|Bouchier Maia, Harman Nancy, Kemp Freya, Smith Linsey
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet