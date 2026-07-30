Highlights Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 30.07.2026
Blatherwick to Verreynne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Verreynne)
Stanley to Hayes, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Hayes, leg bye
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Hayes, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Hutton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hutton)
Blatherwick to Wood, appeal, wicket (caught - Wood)
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Wood, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Stanley to Wood, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, 4 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 2 runs
Stanley to Wood, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Wood, 0 runs
Bailey to Wood, 0 runs
Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Wood, 1 run
Bailey to Wood, 2 runs
Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run
Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run
Balderson to Wood, 1 run
Balderson to Wood, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run
Balderson to Wood, 1 run
Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Wood, 1 run
Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Wood, 1 run
Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Verreynne, 2 runs
Balderson to Wood, 0 runs
Balderson to Wood, 0 runs
Balderson to Wood, 0 runs
Balderson to Wood, 2 runs
Balderson to Wood, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Ahmed, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ahmed)
Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run
Bailey to Verreynne, 0 runs
Bailey to Ahmed, 1 run
Bailey to Ahmed, 0 runs
Bailey to Ahmed, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Ahmed, 1 run
Shetty to Ahmed, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Ahmed, 1 run
Balderson to Ahmed, 1 run
Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 4 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Ahmed, 0 runs
Shetty to Ahmed, 0 runs
Shetty to Patterson-White, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patterson-White)
Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Shetty to Patterson-White, 2 runs
Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, no ball + 1 run
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, appeal
Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run
Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
0 runs
Verreynne defends for a run.
Verreynne defends for two runs.
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 4 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 4 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 6 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 3 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, no ball
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 2 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 2 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 2 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, wide
Stanley to Patterson-White, 1 run
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 2 runs
Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run
Stanley to Patterson-White, 1 run
Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run
Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Verreynne, 2 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - James)
Shetty to James, 1 run
Shetty to James, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to James, 1 run
Shetty to James, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Balderson to James, 0 runs
Balderson to James, 0 runs
Balderson to James, 0 runs
Balderson to James, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to James, 0 runs
Shetty to Munsey, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munsey)
Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs
Verreynne defends for a single run.
Shetty to Munsey, 1 run
Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 2 runs
Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 1 run
Shetty to Munsey, 1 run
Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs
Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs
Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run
Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs
Shetty to Munsey, 1 run
Balderson to Hameed, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hameed)
Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs
Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs
Balderson to Hameed, 4 runs
Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs
Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs
Shetty to Hameed, 1 run
Shetty to Hameed, 0 runs
Shetty to Munsey, 1 run
Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs
Shetty to Hameed, 1 run
Shetty to Martindale, wicket (lbw - Martindale)
Balderson to Martindale, 1 run
Balderson to Munsey, 1 run
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Martindale, 1 run
Shetty to Martindale, 1 run
Shetty to Martindale, 0 runs
Shetty to Munsey, 1 run
Shetty to Munsey, 4 runs
Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs
Shetty to Martindale, 1 run
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Martindale, 1 run
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 4 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 1 run
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 1 run
Balderson to Martindale, 0 runs
Balderson to Martindale, 0 runs
Balderson to Munsey, 1 run
Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs
Balderson to Martindale, 1 run
Balderson to Martindale, 4 runs
Balderson to Martindale, wide
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 1 run
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 4 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 4 runs
Stanley to Martindale, 1 run
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Martindale plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 4 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 4 runs
Stanley to Martindale, 1 run
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 1 run
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Martindale, 1 run
Stanley to Martindale, 2 runs
Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 1 run
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 1 run
Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, 1 run
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Stanley to Munsey, wide
Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs
Bailey to McCann, wicket (lbw - McCann)
Bailey to McCann, 0 runs
Bailey to McCann, 0 runs
Bailey to McCann, 0 runs
Bailey to Munsey, 1 run
Bailey to Munsey, 4 runs
Hayes to Blatherwick, appeal, wicket (caught - Blatherwick)
Patterson-White to Stanley, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Stanley, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Stanley, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Bailey, appeal, wicket (caught - Bailey)
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 4 runs
James to Bailey, 2 runs
James to Bailey, 6 runs
James to Bailey, 2 runs
James to Blatherwick, 1 run
James to Blatherwick, 6 runs
James to Bailey, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Bailey, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run
Patterson-White to Bailey, 1 run
Patterson-White to Bailey, wide
Patterson-White to Bailey, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run
Hayes to Bailey, 2 runs
Hayes to Bailey, 0 runs
Hayes to Blatherwick, 1 run
Hayes to Blatherwick, 4 runs
Hayes to Blatherwick, 0 runs
Hayes to Bailey, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Bailey, 1 run
Patterson-White to Bailey, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, appeal, wicket (caught - Shetty)
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs
Hayes to Shetty, 0 runs
Hayes to Blatherwick, 1 run
Hayes to Shetty, 1 run
Hayes to Blatherwick, 1 run
Hayes to Blatherwick, 2 runs
Hayes to Shetty, 1 run
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Patterson-White to Shetty, 6 runs
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, leg bye
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs
McCann to Blatherwick, 1 run
McCann to Blatherwick, 0 runs
McCann to Blatherwick, appeal
McCann to Blatherwick, 2 runs
McCann to Shetty, 1 run
McCann to Shetty, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run
Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
McCann to Shetty, 1 run
McCann to Shetty, 0 runs
McCann to Blatherwick, 1 run
McCann to Blatherwick, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Balderson)
McCann to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 1 run
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Patterson-White to Shetty, 6 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 2 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Balderson, 1 run
Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs
Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 2 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs
Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs
Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Shetty, 2 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Moores)
Patterson-White to Moores, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Moores, 1 run
Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run
Patterson-White to Shetty, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 0 runs
Patterson-White to Shetty, 2 runs
Patterson-White to Moores, 1 run
Patterson-White to Moores, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Moores, 1 run
Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Moores, 1 run
Wood to Moores, 1 run
Wood to Shetty, 1 run
Wood to Moores, 1 run
Wood to Moores, 0 runs
Wood to Moores, 0 runs
Wood to Moores, 4 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 2 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Moores, leg bye, appeal
Ahmed to Moores, appeal
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Wood to Moores, 0 runs
Wood to Moores, 0 runs
Wood to Moores, 0 runs
Wood to Moores, 0 runs
Wood to Shetty, 1 run
Wood to Shetty, 4 runs
Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Moores, 1 run
Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs
Hutton to Shetty, 4 runs
Hutton to Moores, 1 run
Hutton to Moores, 0 runs
Hutton to Shetty, 1 run
Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs
Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs
Ahmed to Moores, 1 run
Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs
Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs
Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs
Hutton to Moores, 1 run
Hutton to Moores, 0 runs
Hutton to Moores, 0 runs
Hutton to Moores, 0 runs
Ahmed to Flintoff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Flintoff)
Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs
Ahmed to Moores, 1 run
Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs
Ahmed to Harris, wicket (caught - Harris)
Ahmed to Flintoff, 1 run
Hutton to Harris, 0 runs
Hutton to Flintoff, leg bye
Hutton to Flintoff, 0 runs
Hutton to Harris, 1 run
Hutton to Harris, 0 runs
Hutton to Harris, 0 runs
Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs
Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs
Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs
Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs
Ahmed to Jennings, wicket (caught - Jennings)
Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs
James to Jennings, 1 run
James to Harris, 1 run
James to Harris, 2 runs
James to Harris, 0 runs
James to Harris, 0 runs
James to Harris, 0 runs
Ahmed to Jennings, 2 runs
Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs
Ahmed to Jennings, 2 runs
Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs
Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs
Ahmed to Harris, 1 run
James to Harris, 1 run
James to Harris, 0 runs
James to Harris, 0 runs
James to Harris, 0 runs
James to Harris, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Bohannon)
Wood to Bohannon, 1 run
Wood to Jennings, 1 run
Wood to Jennings, appeal
Wood to Jennings, 0 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 1 run
Wood to Jennings, 1 run
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, appeal
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 1 run
Wood to Bohannon, 4 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs
Wood to Jennings, 1 run
Wood to Jennings, 0 runs
Wood to Jennings, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Jennings, 1 run
James to Jennings, 0 runs
James to Jennings, 2 runs
James to Jennings, 0 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs
Wood to Jennings, 1 run
Wood to Bohannon, 1 run
Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 1 run
James to Bohannon, 4 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 0 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 1 run
Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs
Wood to Bohannon, 4 runs
Wood to Jennings, 1 run
James to Jennings, 1 run
James to Jennings, 0 runs
James to Jennings, 0 runs
James to Jennings, 0 runs
James to Jennings, 0 runs
James to Bohannon, 1 run
Wood to Jennings, 4 runs
Wood to Jennings, 0 runs
Wood to Jennings, 0 runs
Wood to Jennings, 0 runs
Wood to Jennings, 4 runs
Wood to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 1 run
0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 4 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 1 run
Hutton to Jennings, 1 run
Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 4 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 4 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 2 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 1 run
Hutton to Bohannon, wide
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 3 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 1 run
Hayes to Jennings, 1 run
Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs
Hayes to Jennings, 2 runs
Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 2 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hayes to Jennings, 2 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 1 run
Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 4 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 2 runs
Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 1 run
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs
Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs
Hayes to Jennings, wide
Hayes to Bohannon, 1 run
wide
Hayes to Hurst, appeal, wicket (caught - Hurst)
Hayes to Hurst, 0 runs
Wide. Hurst plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.
Hayes to Hurst, wide
Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs
Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs