Highlights Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 30.07.2026

List a

New Lancashire County Cricket Ground

LAN
LAN

220

NOT
NOT

189

47.1
W

Blatherwick to Verreynne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Verreynne)

46.6
.

Stanley to Hayes, 0 runs

46.5
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

46.4
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

46.3
1

Stanley to Hayes, leg bye

46.2
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

46.1
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

45.6
.

Blatherwick to Hayes, 0 runs

45.5
W

Blatherwick to Hutton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hutton)

45.4
W

Blatherwick to Wood, appeal, wicket (caught - Wood)

45.3
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

45.2
1

Blatherwick to Wood, 1 run

45.1
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

44.6
.

Stanley to Wood, 0 runs

44.5
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

44.4
4

Stanley to Verreynne, 4 runs

44.3
2

Stanley to Verreynne, 2 runs

44.2
1

Stanley to Wood, 1 run

44.1
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

43.6
.

Bailey to Wood, 0 runs

43.5
.

Bailey to Wood, 0 runs

43.4
1

Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run

43.3
1

Bailey to Wood, 1 run

43.2
2

Bailey to Wood, 2 runs

43.1
1

Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run

42.6
1

Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run

42.5
1

Balderson to Wood, 1 run

42.4
.

Balderson to Wood, 0 runs

42.3
1

Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run

42.2
1

Balderson to Wood, 1 run

42.1
1

Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run

41.6
1

Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run

41.5
1

Bailey to Wood, 1 run

41.4
1

Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run

41.3
1

Bailey to Wood, 1 run

41.2
1

Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run

41.1
2

Bailey to Verreynne, 2 runs

40.6
.

Balderson to Wood, 0 runs

40.5
.

Balderson to Wood, 0 runs

40.4
.

Balderson to Wood, 0 runs

40.3
2

Balderson to Wood, 2 runs

40.2
.

Balderson to Wood, 0 runs

40.1
1

Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run

39.6
W

Bailey to Ahmed, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ahmed)

39.5
1

Bailey to Verreynne, 1 run

39.4
.

Bailey to Verreynne, 0 runs

39.3
1

Bailey to Ahmed, 1 run

39.2
.

Bailey to Ahmed, 0 runs

39.1
.

Bailey to Ahmed, 0 runs

38.6
.

Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs

38.5
1

Shetty to Ahmed, 1 run

38.4
.

Shetty to Ahmed, 0 runs

38.3
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

38.2
.

Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs

38.1
1

Shetty to Ahmed, 1 run

37.6
1

Balderson to Ahmed, 1 run

37.5
1

Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run

37.4
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

37.3
4

Balderson to Verreynne, 4 runs

37.2
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

37.1
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

36.6
.

Shetty to Ahmed, 0 runs

36.5
.

Shetty to Ahmed, 0 runs

36.4
W

Shetty to Patterson-White, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patterson-White)

36.3
.

Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs

36.2
2

Shetty to Patterson-White, 2 runs

36.1
.

Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs

35.6
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

35.5
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

35.4
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

35.3
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

35.2
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

35.1
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

34.6
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

34.5
.

Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs

34.4
.

Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs

34.3
1

Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run

34.2
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

34.1
1

Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run

33.6
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

33.6
nb

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, no ball + 1 run

33.5
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

33.4
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

33.3
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

33.2
1

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run

33.1
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, appeal

32.6
1

Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run

32.5
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

32.4
1

Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run

32.3
.

Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs

32.2
.

Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs

32.1
.

Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs

31.6
1

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run

31.5
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

31.4
.

0 runs

31.3
1

Verreynne defends for a run.

31.2
2

Verreynne defends for two runs.

31.1
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

30.6
4

Stanley to Patterson-White, 4 runs

30.5
.

Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs

30.4
.

Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs

30.3
4

Stanley to Patterson-White, 4 runs

30.2
.

Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs

30.1
6

Stanley to Patterson-White, 6 runs

29.6
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

29.5
3

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 3 runs

29.4
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

29.4
1

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, no ball

29.3
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

29.2
2

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 2 runs

29.1
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

28.6
2

Stanley to Verreynne, 2 runs

28.5
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

28.4
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

28.3
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

28.2
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

28.1
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

27.6
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

27.5
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

27.4
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

27.3
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

27.2
2

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 2 runs

27.1
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

26.6
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

26.5
.

Stanley to Verreynne, 0 runs

26.4
1

Stanley to Patterson-White, 1 run

26.3
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

26.3
1

Stanley to Verreynne, wide

26.2
1

Stanley to Patterson-White, 1 run

26.1
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

25.6
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

25.5
1

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run

25.4
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

25.3
1

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run

25.2
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

25.1
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

24.6
.

Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs

24.5
2

Stanley to Patterson-White, 2 runs

24.4
1

Stanley to Verreynne, 1 run

24.3
1

Stanley to Patterson-White, 1 run

24.2
.

Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs

24.1
.

Stanley to Patterson-White, 0 runs

23.6
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

23.5
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

23.4
1

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run

23.3
1

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 1 run

23.2
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

23.1
.

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 0 runs

22.6
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

22.5
1

Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run

22.4
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

22.3
1

Shetty to Patterson-White, 1 run

22.2
.

Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs

22.1
.

Shetty to Patterson-White, 0 runs

21.6
2

Blatherwick to Verreynne, 2 runs

21.5
1

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 1 run

21.4
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

21.3
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

21.2
.

Blatherwick to Patterson-White, 0 runs

21.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - James)

20.6
1

Shetty to James, 1 run

20.5
.

Shetty to James, 0 runs

20.4
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

20.3
1

Shetty to James, 1 run

20.2
.

Shetty to James, 0 runs

20.1
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

19.6
.

Balderson to James, 0 runs

19.5
.

Balderson to James, 0 runs

19.4
.

Balderson to James, 0 runs

19.3
.

Balderson to James, 0 runs

19.2
1

Balderson to Verreynne, 1 run

19.1
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

18.6
.

Shetty to James, 0 runs

18.5
W

Shetty to Munsey, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munsey)

18.4
.

Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs

18.3
1

Verreynne defends for a single run.

18.2
1

Shetty to Munsey, 1 run

18.1
.

Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs

17.6
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

17.5
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

17.4
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

17.3
2

Balderson to Verreynne, 2 runs

17.2
.

Balderson to Verreynne, 0 runs

17.1
1

Balderson to Munsey, 1 run

16.6
1

Shetty to Munsey, 1 run

16.5
.

Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs

16.4
.

Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs

16.3
1

Shetty to Verreynne, 1 run

16.2
.

Shetty to Verreynne, 0 runs

16.1
1

Shetty to Munsey, 1 run

15.6
W

Balderson to Hameed, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hameed)

15.5
.

Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs

15.4
.

Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs

15.3
4

Balderson to Hameed, 4 runs

15.2
.

Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs

15.1
.

Balderson to Hameed, 0 runs

14.6
1

Shetty to Hameed, 1 run

14.5
.

Shetty to Hameed, 0 runs

14.4
1

Shetty to Munsey, 1 run

14.3
.

Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs

14.2
1

Shetty to Hameed, 1 run

14.1
W

Shetty to Martindale, wicket (lbw - Martindale)

13.6
1

Balderson to Martindale, 1 run

13.5
1

Balderson to Munsey, 1 run

13.4
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

13.3
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

13.2
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

13.1
1

Balderson to Martindale, 1 run

12.6
1

Shetty to Martindale, 1 run

12.5
.

Shetty to Martindale, 0 runs

12.4
1

Shetty to Munsey, 1 run

12.3
4

Shetty to Munsey, 4 runs

12.2
.

Shetty to Munsey, 0 runs

12.1
1

Shetty to Martindale, 1 run

11.6
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

11.5
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

11.4
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

11.3
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

11.2
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

11.1
1

Balderson to Martindale, 1 run

10.6
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

10.5
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

10.4
4

Bailey to Munsey, 4 runs

10.3
1

Bailey to Martindale, 1 run

10.2
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

10.1
1

Bailey to Munsey, 1 run

9.6
.

Balderson to Martindale, 0 runs

9.5
.

Balderson to Martindale, 0 runs

9.4
1

Balderson to Munsey, 1 run

9.3
.

Balderson to Munsey, 0 runs

9.2
1

Balderson to Martindale, 1 run

9.1
4

Balderson to Martindale, 4 runs

9.1
1

Balderson to Martindale, wide

8.6
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

8.5
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

8.4
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

8.3
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

8.2
1

Bailey to Martindale, 1 run

8.1
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

7.6
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

7.5
4

Stanley to Munsey, 4 runs

7.4
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

7.3
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

7.2
4

Stanley to Munsey, 4 runs

7.1
1

Stanley to Martindale, 1 run

6.6
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

6.5
1

Martindale plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.4
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

6.3
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

6.2
4

Bailey to Martindale, 4 runs

6.1
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

5.6
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

5.5
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

5.4
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

5.3
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

5.2
4

Stanley to Munsey, 4 runs

5.1
1

Stanley to Martindale, 1 run

4.6
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bailey to Munsey, 0 runs

4.3
1

Bailey to Martindale, 1 run

4.2
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

4.1
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

3.6
1

Stanley to Martindale, 1 run

3.5
2

Stanley to Martindale, 2 runs

3.4
.

Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs

3.3
.

Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs

3.2
1

Stanley to Munsey, 1 run

3.1
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

2.6
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

2.5
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

2.4
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

2.3
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bailey to Martindale, 0 runs

2.1
1

Bailey to Munsey, 1 run

1.6
.

Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs

1.5
.

Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs

1.4
.

Stanley to Martindale, 0 runs

1.3
1

Stanley to Munsey, 1 run

1.2
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

1.2
1

Stanley to Munsey, wide

1.1
.

Stanley to Munsey, 0 runs

0.6
W

Bailey to McCann, wicket (lbw - McCann)

0.5
.

Bailey to McCann, 0 runs

0.4
.

Bailey to McCann, 0 runs

0.3
.

Bailey to McCann, 0 runs

0.2
1

Bailey to Munsey, 1 run

0.1
4

Bailey to Munsey, 4 runs

49.1
W

Hayes to Blatherwick, appeal, wicket (caught - Blatherwick)

48.6
.

Patterson-White to Stanley, 0 runs

48.5
.

Patterson-White to Stanley, 0 runs

48.4
.

Patterson-White to Stanley, 0 runs

48.3
W

Patterson-White to Bailey, appeal, wicket (caught - Bailey)

48.2
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run

48.1
4

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 4 runs

47.6
2

James to Bailey, 2 runs

47.5
6

James to Bailey, 6 runs

47.4
2

James to Bailey, 2 runs

47.3
1

James to Blatherwick, 1 run

47.2
6

James to Blatherwick, 6 runs

47.1
1

James to Bailey, 1 run

46.6
.

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs

46.5
1

Patterson-White to Bailey, 1 run

46.4
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run

46.3
1

Patterson-White to Bailey, 1 run

46.3
1

Patterson-White to Bailey, wide

46.2
.

Patterson-White to Bailey, 0 runs

46.1
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run

45.6
2

Hayes to Bailey, 2 runs

45.5
.

Hayes to Bailey, 0 runs

45.4
1

Hayes to Blatherwick, 1 run

45.3
4

Hayes to Blatherwick, 4 runs

45.2
.

Hayes to Blatherwick, 0 runs

45.1
1

Hayes to Bailey, 1 run

44.6
.

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs

44.5
1

Patterson-White to Bailey, 1 run

44.4
.

Patterson-White to Bailey, 0 runs

44.3
W

Patterson-White to Shetty, appeal, wicket (caught - Shetty)

44.2
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run

44.1
.

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs

43.6
.

Hayes to Shetty, 0 runs

43.5
1

Hayes to Blatherwick, 1 run

43.4
1

Hayes to Shetty, 1 run

43.3
1

Hayes to Blatherwick, 1 run

43.2
2

Hayes to Blatherwick, 2 runs

43.1
1

Hayes to Shetty, 1 run

42.6
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

42.5
6

Patterson-White to Shetty, 6 runs

42.4
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, leg bye

42.3
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

42.2
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run

42.1
.

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs

41.6
1

McCann to Blatherwick, 1 run

41.5
.

McCann to Blatherwick, 0 runs

41.4
.

McCann to Blatherwick, appeal

41.3
2

McCann to Blatherwick, 2 runs

41.2
1

McCann to Shetty, 1 run

41.1
.

McCann to Shetty, 0 runs

40.6
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

40.5
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run

40.4
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

40.3
1

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 1 run

40.2
.

Patterson-White to Blatherwick, 0 runs

40.1
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

39.6
1

McCann to Shetty, 1 run

39.5
.

McCann to Shetty, 0 runs

39.4
1

McCann to Blatherwick, 1 run

39.3
.

McCann to Blatherwick, 0 runs

39.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Balderson)

39.1
.

McCann to Balderson, 0 runs

38.6
1

Patterson-White to Balderson, 1 run

38.5
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

38.4
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

38.3
6

Patterson-White to Shetty, 6 runs

38.2
2

Patterson-White to Shetty, 2 runs

38.1
.

Patterson-White to Shetty, 0 runs

37.6
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

37.5
1

Ahmed to Balderson, 1 run

37.4
.

Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs

37.3
.

Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs

37.2
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

37.1
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

36.6
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

36.5
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

36.4
2

Patterson-White to Balderson, 2 runs

36.3
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

36.2
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

36.1
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

35.6
.

Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs

35.5
.

Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs

35.4
.

Ahmed to Balderson, 0 runs

35.3
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

35.2
2

Ahmed to Shetty, 2 runs

35.1
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

34.6
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

34.5
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

34.4
.

Patterson-White to Balderson, 0 runs

34.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Moores)

34.2
.

Patterson-White to Moores, 0 runs

34.1
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

33.6
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

33.5
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

33.4
1

Ahmed to Moores, 1 run

32.6
1

Patterson-White to Shetty, 1 run

32.5
.

Patterson-White to Shetty, 0 runs

32.4
.

Patterson-White to Shetty, 0 runs

32.3
2

Patterson-White to Shetty, 2 runs

32.2
1

Patterson-White to Moores, 1 run

32.1
.

Patterson-White to Moores, 0 runs

31.6
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

31.5
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

31.4
1

Ahmed to Moores, 1 run

31.3
.

Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs

31.2
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

31.1
1

Ahmed to Moores, 1 run

30.6
1

Wood to Moores, 1 run

30.5
1

Wood to Shetty, 1 run

30.4
1

Wood to Moores, 1 run

30.3
.

Wood to Moores, 0 runs

30.2
.

Wood to Moores, 0 runs

30.1
4

Wood to Moores, 4 runs

29.6
2

Ahmed to Shetty, 2 runs

29.5
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

29.4
1lb

Ahmed to Moores, leg bye, appeal

29.3
.

Ahmed to Moores, appeal

29.2
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

29.1
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

28.6
.

Wood to Moores, 0 runs

28.5
.

Wood to Moores, 0 runs

28.4
.

Wood to Moores, 0 runs

28.3
.

Wood to Moores, 0 runs

28.2
1

Wood to Shetty, 1 run

28.1
4

Wood to Shetty, 4 runs

27.6
.

Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs

27.5
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

27.4
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

27.3
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

27.2
1

Ahmed to Moores, 1 run

27.1
.

Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs

26.6
4

Hutton to Shetty, 4 runs

26.5
1

Hutton to Moores, 1 run

26.4
.

Hutton to Moores, 0 runs

26.3
1

Hutton to Shetty, 1 run

26.2
.

Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs

26.1
.

Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs

25.6
.

Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs

25.5
1

Ahmed to Shetty, 1 run

25.4
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

25.3
.

Ahmed to Shetty, 0 runs

25.2
1

Ahmed to Moores, 1 run

25.1
.

Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs

24.6
.

Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs

24.5
.

Hutton to Shetty, 0 runs

24.4
1

Hutton to Moores, 1 run

24.3
.

Hutton to Moores, 0 runs

24.2
.

Hutton to Moores, 0 runs

24.1
.

Hutton to Moores, 0 runs

23.6
W

Ahmed to Flintoff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Flintoff)

23.5
.

Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs

23.4
1

Ahmed to Moores, 1 run

23.3
.

Ahmed to Moores, 0 runs

23.2
W

Ahmed to Harris, wicket (caught - Harris)

23.1
1

Ahmed to Flintoff, 1 run

22.6
.

Hutton to Harris, 0 runs

22.5
1

Hutton to Flintoff, leg bye

22.4
.

Hutton to Flintoff, 0 runs

22.3
1

Hutton to Harris, 1 run

22.2
.

Hutton to Harris, 0 runs

22.1
.

Hutton to Harris, 0 runs

21.6
.

Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs

21.5
.

Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs

21.4
.

Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs

21.3
.

Ahmed to Flintoff, 0 runs

21.2
W

Ahmed to Jennings, wicket (caught - Jennings)

21.1
.

Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs

20.6
1

James to Jennings, 1 run

20.5
1

James to Harris, 1 run

20.4
2

James to Harris, 2 runs

20.3
.

James to Harris, 0 runs

20.2
.

James to Harris, 0 runs

20.1
.

James to Harris, 0 runs

19.6
2

Ahmed to Jennings, 2 runs

19.5
.

Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs

19.4
2

Ahmed to Jennings, 2 runs

19.3
.

Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs

19.2
.

Ahmed to Jennings, 0 runs

19.1
1

Ahmed to Harris, 1 run

18.6
1

James to Harris, 1 run

18.5
.

James to Harris, 0 runs

18.4
.

James to Harris, 0 runs

18.3
.

James to Harris, 0 runs

18.2
.

James to Harris, 0 runs

18.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Bohannon)

17.6
1

Wood to Bohannon, 1 run

17.5
1

Wood to Jennings, 1 run

17.4
.

Wood to Jennings, appeal

17.3
.

Wood to Jennings, 0 runs

17.2
1

Wood to Bohannon, 1 run

17.1
1

Wood to Jennings, 1 run

16.6
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

16.5
.

James to Bohannon, appeal

16.4
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

16.3
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

16.2
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

16.1
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

15.6
1

Wood to Bohannon, 1 run

15.5
4

Wood to Bohannon, 4 runs

15.4
.

Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs

15.3
1

Wood to Jennings, 1 run

15.2
.

Wood to Jennings, 0 runs

15.1
.

Wood to Jennings, 0 runs

14.6
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

14.5
1

James to Jennings, 1 run

14.4
.

James to Jennings, 0 runs

14.3
2

James to Jennings, 2 runs

14.2
.

James to Jennings, 0 runs

13.6
.

Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs

13.5
.

Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs

13.4
1

Wood to Jennings, 1 run

13.3
1

Wood to Bohannon, 1 run

13.2
.

Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs

13.1
.

Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs

12.6
1

James to Bohannon, 1 run

12.5
4

James to Bohannon, 4 runs

12.4
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

12.3
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

12.2
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

12.1
.

James to Bohannon, 0 runs

11.6
1

Wood to Bohannon, 1 run

11.5
.

Wood to Bohannon, 0 runs

11.4
4

Wood to Bohannon, 4 runs

11.1
1

Wood to Jennings, 1 run

10.6
1

James to Jennings, 1 run

10.5
.

James to Jennings, 0 runs

10.4
.

James to Jennings, 0 runs

10.3
.

James to Jennings, 0 runs

10.2
.

James to Jennings, 0 runs

10.1
1

James to Bohannon, 1 run

9.6
4

Wood to Jennings, 4 runs

9.5
.

Wood to Jennings, 0 runs

9.4
.

Wood to Jennings, 0 runs

9.3
.

Wood to Jennings, 0 runs

9.2
4

Wood to Jennings, 4 runs

9.1
.

Wood to Jennings, 0 runs

8.6
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

8.5
1

Hutton to Jennings, 1 run

8.4
.

0 runs

8.3
4

Hutton to Jennings, 4 runs

8.2
1

Hutton to Bohannon, 1 run

8.1
1

Hutton to Jennings, 1 run

7.6
.

Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs

7.5
.

Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs

7.4
4

Hayes to Bohannon, 4 runs

7.3
4

Hayes to Bohannon, 4 runs

7.2
.

Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs

7.1
2

Hayes to Bohannon, 2 runs

6.6
1

Hutton to Bohannon, 1 run

6.6
1

Hutton to Bohannon, wide

6.5
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.4
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.3
3

Hutton to Jennings, 3 runs

5.5
1

Hayes to Bohannon, 1 run

5.4
1

Hayes to Jennings, 1 run

5.3
.

Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs

5.2
2

Hayes to Jennings, 2 runs

5.1
.

Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs

4.6
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

4.5
2

Hutton to Bohannon, 2 runs

4.4
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

4.1
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

3.6
2

Hayes to Jennings, 2 runs

3.5
1

Hayes to Bohannon, 1 run

3.4
.

Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs

3.3
4

Hayes to Bohannon, 4 runs

3.2
2

Hayes to Bohannon, 2 runs

3.1
.

Hayes to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs

2.5
1

Hutton to Bohannon, 1 run

2.4
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.3
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.2
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

2.1
.

Hutton to Bohannon, 0 runs

1.6
.

Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs

1.5
.

Hayes to Jennings, 0 runs

1.4
1

Hayes to Jennings, wide

1.3
1

Hayes to Bohannon, 1 run

1.3
1

wide

1.2
W

Hayes to Hurst, appeal, wicket (caught - Hurst)

1.1
.

Hayes to Hurst, 0 runs

1.1
5w

Wide. Hurst plays a defensive stroke for 5 wides.

1.1
1

Hayes to Hurst, wide

0.6
.

Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs

0.5
.

Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs

0.4
.

Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs

0.1
.

Hutton to Jennings, 0 runs