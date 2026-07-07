Match details Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire List a One-Day Cup 30.07.2026

List a

LAN
LAN
NOT
NOT

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 30, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Birkman Harry, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Boyden Josh, Bruce Tom, Buttler Jos, Croft Steven, De Grandhomme Colin, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Footitt Mark, Green Chris, Hands Luke, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Iyer Venkatesh, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Lavelle George, Livingstone Liam, Lyon Nathan, Mahmood Saqib, Mitchell Daryl, Morley Jack, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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