H2h Chandigarh vs Goa List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

CHA
CHA
GOA
GOA
Chandigarh vs Goa

T20, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite

CHAChandigarh

121

GOAGoa

173

First class, Ranji Trophy

GOAGoa

CHAChandigarh