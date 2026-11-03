Match details Chandigarh vs Goa List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

CHA
CHA
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chandigarh Squad

PlayersAzad Arjun, Birla Nishunk, Chowdhry Hardik, Dhanda Rohit, Joshi Tushar, Kapoor Hartejassvi, Kashyap Vishu, Kaushik Ankit, Khan Arslan, Saini Sanyam, Sandhu Jagjit Singh, Sharma Sandeep, Singh Harjit, Singh Taranpreet, Thakur Nikhil, Vohra Manan
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Goa Squad

PlayersBakhale Kashyap, Desai Shubham, Faisal Thota Azaan Mohammed, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Koushik V, Mishra Samit, Pandrekar Amulaya Govind, Prabhudessai Suyash, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tejrana Abhinav, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
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Venue Guide

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