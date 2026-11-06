Match details Jersey vs Namibia Odi ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 14.12.2026

Odi

JER
JER
NAM
NAM

Match Info

Match:ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2027
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jersey Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Namibia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet