Match details Jersey vs Namibia Odi ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 14.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2027
|Date:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 - Sunday, March 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, December 14, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jersey Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Namibia Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet