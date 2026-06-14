Match details Amaravati Royals vs Bhimavaram Bulls T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 14.06.2026

T20

AMA
AMA

169

BHI
BHI

163

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Amaravati Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bhimavaram Bulls Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet