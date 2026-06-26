Match details Amaravati Royals vs Vijayawada Sunshiners T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 26.06.2026

T20

AMA
AMA

173

VIJ
VIJ

170

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Amaravati Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Vijayawada Sunshiners Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet