Match details Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Amaravati Royals T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 11.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, June 11, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Simhadri Vizag Lions Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Amaravati Royals Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet