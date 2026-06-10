Match details Tungabhadra Warriors vs Amaravati Royals T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 10.06.2026

T20

TUN
TUN

105

AMA
AMA

108

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 10, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tungabhadra Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Amaravati Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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