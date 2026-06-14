Match details Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Murshidabad Kueens T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 14.06.2026

T20

LUX
LUX

135

MUR
MUR

121

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Murshidabad Kueens Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet