Match details Murshidabad Kueens vs Adamas Howrah Warriors T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 15.06.2026

T20

MUR
MUR

134

ADA
ADA

132

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 15, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Murshidabad Kueens Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet