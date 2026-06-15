Match details Murshidabad Kueens vs Adamas Howrah Warriors T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 15.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, June 15, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Murshidabad Kueens Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet