Match details Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards T20 Bengal T20 League, Women 10.06.2026

T20

SOB
SOB

84

RAS
RAS

101

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, June 06, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 10, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sobisco Smashers Malda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet