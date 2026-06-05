Match details Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Novus Royals Purulia T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 05.06.2026

T20

ADA
ADA

150

NOV
NOV

154

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Novus Royals Purulia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet