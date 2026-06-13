Match details Murshidabad Kings vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 13.06.2026

T20

MUR
MUR

198

LUX
LUX

141

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Murshidabad Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet