Match details Murshidabad Kings vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 10.06.2026

T20

MUR
MUR

121

SHR
SHR

188

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 10, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Murshidabad Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet