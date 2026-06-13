Match details Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Novus Royals Purulia T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 13.06.2026

T20

SER
SER

173

NOV
NOV

112

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 13, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Novus Royals Purulia Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet