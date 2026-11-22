19.6 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Bassingthwaite gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

19.5 . Good length, outside off. Bassingthwaite moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

19.4 1 Wellington pitches one up, outside off. Bhatia advances down the pitch and drives for a run on the off side.

19.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bassingthwaite. She gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

19.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

19.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Bhatia pushes forward and sweeps

18.6 2 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, pitching outside off. Bassingthwaite moves onto the front foot and drives for two runs.

18.5 W OUT! Schutt gets the wicket! Good length from Schutt, pitching near leg stump and angled across Glenn. She gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Bouchier on the leg side.

18.4 1lb Full ball, outside leg and angled across Bhatia. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in a leg bye.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Bhatia goes back and plays a scoop back behind square for 4 runs.

18.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Glenn gets on the front foot and slices a square cut for one run.

18.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Glenn gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Bhatia gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

17.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Glenn. She pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Mushangwe, outside leg and angled across the batter. Bourke gets forward and pulls, but is caught by Penna

17.3 2 DROPPED! Good line and length from Mushangwe. Bourke pushes forward and lifts a pull for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Penna. Not an easy chance for Penna.

17.2 1 Full, on a good line. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side field.

17.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for a couple of runs behind point.

16.6 . On a good line and length. Bourke gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

16.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and defends for a run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Wolvaardt is good. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

16.4 6 SIX! Good length from McGrath, outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

16.3 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bourke moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Patterson. Not an easy chance for Patterson.

16.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bourke gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

16.1 1 Back of a length from McGrath, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and plays a pull down the ground for a single run.

15.6 . Good length from Wellington, outside off stump. Bourke goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

15.5 . Length ball, outside off. Bourke moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

15.4 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Wellington. Ginger moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Ginger has to depart

15.3 1 Wellington pitches one up, outside off once again. Bhatia gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ginger moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

15.1 W OUT! LBW. Wellington pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lucy Hamilton gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance. The umpire gives Lucy Hamilton out LBW, however Lucy Hamilton signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Lucy Hamilton has to go.

14.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and lofts a hook for 4 runs behind square.

14.5 1lb Larosa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton advances, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

14.4 1 Good length from Larosa, outside off. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Larosa, pitching outside off. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and pulls for one run down the ground.

14.2 1 Dropped in short by Larosa, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

14.1 1 Good length from Larosa, outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton gets on the front foot and edges for a run through point on the off side.

13.6 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a poor drive for 2 runs.

13.5 . Wilson pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and defends

13.4 . On a good length, outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field.

13.3 2 Wilson now coming around the wicket to Bhatia. On a good length, outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and lifts a square cut back behind point for a couple of runs.

13.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

12.6 . Back of a length from McGrath, outside off. Lucy Hamilton moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily

12.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton gets forward and defends

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from McGrath, outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs.

12.2 1 McGrath now coming around the wicket to Lucy Hamilton . Good length from McGrath, outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton gets on the back foot and glances for a single run.

12.1 W OUT! McGrath breaks through! Dropped in short by McGrath, outside off. O'Neil gets forward and plays a bad pull, and is caught by Wellington

11.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside off. Redmayne shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by de Broughe on the off side.

11.5 . Good line and length from Mushangwe once again. Redmayne goes back and cuts

11.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mushangwe. Redmayne advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

11.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. O'Neil moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a sweep for a single run.

11.2 W OUT! Mushangwe gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Bouchier on the leg side.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Mushangwe pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Prendergast. She advances and plays a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a single run.

10.4 1 Good line and length. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

10.3 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg. Prendergast steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

10.2 1 Full toss, outside off. Redmayne pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

10.1 . Good line and length from Schutt again. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side.

9.6 . On a good line and length once more. Prendergast pushes forward but misses while trying a sweep

9.5 . Good line and length from Wellington once more. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and defends

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs on the off side.

9.3 1 Yorker, outside off once again. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

9.2 1lb Wellington pitches one up, pitching outside off. Prendergast gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

9.1 1 Wellington pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Redmayne advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast pushes forward and lifts a square cut for 4 runs behind point.

8.5 . On a good length, outside off. Prendergast gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . McGrath now coming over the wicket to Prendergast. Good length, outside off. Prendergast gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Redmayne pushes forward and plays a cut for one run.

8.1 . Back of a length from McGrath, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne pushes forward and eases a poor drive

7.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and defends

7.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Prendergast gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

7.5 1 Full, on line. Redmayne gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

7.4 1 Good length from Mushangwe, pitching on leg. Prendergast gets on the front foot and glances for one run.

7.3 W OUT! Mushangwe gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Knott gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by McGrath on the off side.

7.2 1 Good length from Mushangwe, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for a run.

7.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across Knott. She moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for a run.

7.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Knott pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

6.6 1 DROPPED! Good length from Wellington, pitching outside leg. Knott pushes forward and glances on the leg side for 1 run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Schutt.

6.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Knott gets on the front foot and cuts

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Redmayne rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott rocks back and cuts sloppily for a run.

6.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and defends for one run.

6.1 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Redmayne shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

5.6 2 Short ball, pitching outside off again. Knott gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

5.5 1 Very short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Redmayne. She goes back and plays a wild pull back behind square for 1 run.

5.4 1 Short, pitching outside off. Knott gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Knott gets forward and flicks a leg glance for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by de Broughe costing ADELAIDE STRIKERS three runs.

5.2 1 Short ball, on line. Redmayne rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for four runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

4.5 . McGrath comes around the wicket to Redmayne. Good length, outside off stump. Redmayne gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.4 1 McGrath comes over the wicket to Knott. Full ball, on a good line. Knott gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

4.3 1 McGrath pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

4.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Redmayne moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a glance

4.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Redmayne goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a square cut

3.6 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Knott pushes forward and plays a glance for 4 runs on the on side.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Larosa, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Knott gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

3.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump again. Knott rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Knott moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, however Knott is given not out.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side for a single run.

3.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Redmayne pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.6 1 Length ball, outside leg again. Redmayne gets forward and flicks a leg glance for a run back behind square.

2.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Harris gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs down the ground.

2.2 . Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Harris moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting a glance

2.1 2 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump. Harris gets forward and plays a poor drive for two runs on the off side. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Penna.

1.6 . On a good line and length. Knott gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.5 1lb Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a scoop, resulting in a leg bye.

1.4 . Back of a length from Larosa, on a good line. Harris gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

1.3 . Good length from Larosa, outside leg once more. Harris moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square.

1.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Harris creates room and edges back behind square.

1.1 1lb Free hit. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Knott gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye.

1.1 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Knott rocks back and plays a wild cut

0.6 4 FOUR! Schutt pitches one up, outside off stump again. Harris gets forward and lifts a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

0.5 1 Schutt drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Knott goes back and plays a shaky hook for 1 run back behind square.

0.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Knott gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Knott moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Harris moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run.

0.2 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Knott rocks back and guides a cut for a run. Tidy work in the field by Wolvaardt prevents a certain boundary.

0.1 . Back of a length from Schutt, pitching outside off. Knott gets forward and defends

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Penna moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

19.5 2 Full ball, on line but angled across the batter. Penna moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the on side.

19.4 1 Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching outside off. Patterson moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

19.3 1lb Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching on a good line but angling across. Penna pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

19.2 6 SIX! Full toss, on a good line. Patterson pushes forward and plays a pull for six runs behind square.

19.1 . Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Penna creates space and drives

18.6 . Ginger now coming over the wicket to Patterson. Good length, outside off stump. Patterson gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a switch hit

18.5 1lb Ginger now coming around the wicket to Penna. Good length from Ginger, pitching outside leg stump. Penna gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in one leg bye.

18.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Penna gets on the front foot and drives averagely for two runs down the ground.

18.3 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg. Penna moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a couple of runs.

18.2 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across the batter. Patterson pushes forward and flicks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

18.1 W OUT! Ginger gets the wicket! Good length from Ginger, pitching on leg. McGrath moves down the pitch and skies a drive, but is caught by Lucy Hamilton down the ground.

17.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Penna gets forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump once again. McGrath advances down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side field.

17.4 2 Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump. McGrath steps back and slices a cut for a couple of runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. McGrath advances and drives for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching near leg stump. Penna moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

17.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. McGrath steps away and pulls for one run down the ground.

17.1 5w CHANCE! Wide. Pitching far outside leg. McGrath advances and swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the rope for five wides. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and McGrath survives. That was a tough chance for Redmayne.

16.6 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Penna gets on the back foot and cuts through point for 4 runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Penna pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

16.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Penna creates space and drives through the off side.

16.3 W OUT! Lucy Hamilton breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and flicks, but is impressively caught by Prendergast back behind square.

16.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. McGrath gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. McGrath moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

15.6 6 SIX! Fifty up for Wolvaardt in emphatic style! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

15.6 1w Wide. Very short, pitching far outside off.

15.5 1 Full toss, outside off. McGrath gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

15.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg again. McGrath steps away and plays a flick back behind square.

15.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Fifty for McGrath with a boundary! Length ball, pitching outside leg once more. McGrath creates room and plays a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg. McGrath backs away and lifts a drive over the off side for four runs.

15.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt pushes forward and pulls for one run back behind square.

14.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and guides a wild square cut

14.4 1 Good line and length once again. McGrath gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

14.3 . Good line and length from Ginger. McGrath pushes forward and edges

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. McGrath moves down the pitch and inside edges

14.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

13.6 1 Good line and length. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

13.5 1 Good length from Glenn, pitching near leg stump. McGrath gets on the front foot and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. McGrath advances and punches a drive for four runs.

13.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Wolvaardt advances and plays a pull for a single run.

13.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across. McGrath advances and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

12.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and skies a poor drive over the off side for a run.

12.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across McGrath. She steps away and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

12.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across McGrath. She moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

12.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. McGrath creates space and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. McGrath rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

11.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. McGrath backs away and eases a drive down the ground.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. McGrath backs away and cuts for four runs back behind point.

11.3 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Prendergast, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

11.1 . Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and plays a bad pull

10.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. McGrath gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

10.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Knott, outside off again. McGrath goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

10.4 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. McGrath gets forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

10.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McGrath advances and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg again. Wolvaardt pushes forward and glances for one run on the on side.

10.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. McGrath moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

9.6 1 Good length from Glenn, on leg stump and angled across McGrath. She gets forward and eases a shaky drive for one run down the ground.

9.5 1 Good length from Glenn, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

9.4 1 Good length from Glenn, outside leg and angled across the batter. McGrath pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Glenn. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

9.2 6 SIX! Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for six runs.

9.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. McGrath goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

8.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across McGrath. She rocks back and drives poorly for one run on the off side.

8.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. McGrath pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.4 1 Dropped in short by Lucy Hamilton , pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a pull for a run.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg once again. McGrath gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a run.

8.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well down the leg side.

8.2 2 On a good line and length. McGrath moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

8.1 1 Lucy Hamilton drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for a single run.

7.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. McGrath gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 W OUT! Bassingthwaite gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Bouchier has to go

7.4 . On a good line and length. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

7.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

7.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a bad drive

7.1 . Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive

7.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

6.6 1 Good line and length from Ginger. Wolvaardt pushes forward and glances for one run on the on side.

6.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run through point.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Ginger. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

6.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for two runs back through point. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, however Wolvaardt is given not out.

6.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a shaky drive

6.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

5.6 . Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and defends

5.5 1 On a good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and glances for a run on the on side.

5.4 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Bouchier. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs behind square.

5.3 1 Good length from Glenn, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt rocks back and cuts for a run. Tidy fielding by Bourke results in a run being saved.

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Glenn, pitching near leg stump and angling across Wolvaardt. She rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

4.6 . Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off. Bouchier gets on the back foot and defends

4.5 . Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Dropped in short by Prendergast, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier advances and drives

4.4 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short ball, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt goes back and guides a cut back through point for a run.

4.3 1 Dropped in short by Prendergast, outside off once more. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square. Tidy fielding by Ginger saves a certain boundary.

4.2 . Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Half-tracker, pitching outside off stump once more. Bouchier ducks under it

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

3.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Bouchier rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a glance

3.5 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She gets on the front foot and plays a shaky pull

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Bouchier gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. BRISBANE HEAT appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. BRISBANE HEAT call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

3.2 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Wolvaardt gets forward and defends

3.1 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and lofts a sloppy cut behind point for four runs.

3.1 1w Wide. Short ball, on line but angled across and down the leg side. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a hook

2.6 . Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching outside leg and angling across. Bouchier advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

2.5 1 Lucy Hamilton drops one in short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt rocks back and flicks a glance for one run behind square.

2.4 . Good line and length from Lucy Hamilton . Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Bouchier gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for a single run.

2.1 2 Good length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching outside leg and angling across Bouchier. She gets on the front foot and tucks a glance behind square on the on side for 2 runs.

1.6 2 Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and edges

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.4 W OUT! Bassingthwaite breaks through! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across de Broughe. She gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Broughe gets on the back foot and slices a square cut back behind point for four runs.

1.2 . Back of a length, on line. De Broughe advances but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

1.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. De Broughe moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

0.6 1 Good length from Knott, pitching outside off stump once again. De Broughe rocks back and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

0.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. De Broughe advances down the pitch and tucks a glance

0.4 1 Length ball, outside off again. Bouchier gets forward and tucks a glance back behind square for 1 run.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and finesses a glance

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Broughe gets forward and finesses a glance for a single run behind square on the on side.