Highlights Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 07.11.2026
Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull
Back of a length, outside off stump. Green goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Green goes back and pulls for 1 run down the ground.
Good line and length again. Green moves onto the back foot and drives averagely
Back of a length from Glenn, pitching on a good line again. Henry gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Glenn. Trenaman moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Trenaman has to go
Short of a length, outside off stump. Green goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.
Full, pitching on leg and angled across Trenaman. She shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.
Full toss, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.
Full toss, on a good line. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Trenaman. She gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for four runs behind square on the leg side.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Trenaman pushes forward and edges for 2 runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Trenaman gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Trenaman moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop
OUT! Lucy Hamilton finds a way through! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Graham creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off. Graham pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Full ball, on a good line once again. Graham gets forward and drives through the off side.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Full, outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
On a good line and length. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Graham gets forward and drives for a run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trenaman gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Graham pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Trenaman gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Full, outside off stump once again. Graham advances and plays a flick for a run.
DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Graham gets forward and drives shakily for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by White. A really difficult chance for White there.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Trenaman pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.
Length ball, outside off. Graham moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Graham pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Graham pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance
Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Trenaman. She gets forward and eases a drive for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman moves down the pitch and glances on the leg side for one run.
Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off stump. Graham advances and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.
Wide. Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, pitching well outside off stump.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Graham advances and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once again. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.
Wide. Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching far outside off.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Graham rocks back and cuts for a single run.
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Graham gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance
Pitching on a good line and length. Graham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Trenaman gets forward and flicks for 1 run.
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Trenaman steps away but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep
On a good line and length from Glenn. Graham moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.
Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Trenaman shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a single run down the ground.
Full toss, pitching outside leg. Trenaman steps away and drives on the off side.
Back of a length, on line again. Graham moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Graham gets on the back foot and edges back behind square.
Yorker, on a good line. Graham gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Trenaman pushes forward and eases a poor drive
Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off. Graham rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.
Pitched up, outside leg. Trenaman backs away and skies a flick for one run.
Short of a length, on line once more. Trenaman gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run behind square on the on side.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Graham gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run behind point.
Short, outside off once more. Trenaman gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
Yorker, on a good line. Graham gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend
Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump again. Trenaman gets on the front foot and guides a cut for one run.
Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump. Graham rocks back and punches a drive
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.
OUT! Bassingthwaite breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Pelle gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Knott on the off side.
Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Trenaman pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once more. Trenaman moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Trenaman gets on the front foot and plays a wild drive down the ground.
Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Pelle moves onto the front foot and edges for one run on the leg side.
Lucy Hamilton drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the back foot but allows the ball to through to Redmayne unchallenged
Full ball, outside off once more. Trenaman gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Trenaman moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Pelle gets on the front foot and edges for one run.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Pelle pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Pelle gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive
OUT! Bassingthwaite breaks through! Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Athapaththu has to go
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Athapaththu pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance
OUT! Bassingthwaite gets the wicket! Full ball, on line once more. Lee gets forward and lofts a flick, but is caught by Bassingthwaite
Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Lee moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Bassingthwaite pitches one up, on line. Lee advances and edges into their pads while trying a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lee gets on the back foot and outside edges
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pelle gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for a run back behind point.
Good line and length from Knott. Lee moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off stump. Pelle rocks back and glances through the on side field for a run.
Full, on a good line. Pelle pushes forward and flicks
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.
Back of a length from Knott, on a good line. Pelle rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.
Full toss, pitching outside leg. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.