13.2 . Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull

13.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Green goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

12.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Green goes back and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

12.5 . Good line and length again. Green moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

12.4 1 Back of a length from Glenn, pitching on a good line again. Henry gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Glenn. Trenaman moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Trenaman has to go

12.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Green goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.

12.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Trenaman. She shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.

11.6 . Full toss, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

11.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Trenaman. She gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for four runs behind square on the leg side.

11.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Trenaman pushes forward and edges for 2 runs.

11.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Trenaman gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Trenaman moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop

10.6 W OUT! Lucy Hamilton finds a way through! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Graham creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.4 1 Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off. Graham pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.3 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Graham gets forward and drives through the off side.

10.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

10.1 . Full, outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

9.6 1 On a good line and length. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Graham gets forward and drives for a run.

9.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trenaman gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Graham pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.

9.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Trenaman gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

9.1 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Graham advances and plays a flick for a run.

8.6 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Graham gets forward and drives shakily for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by White. A really difficult chance for White there.

8.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Trenaman pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Graham moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

8.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.

8.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Graham pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

8.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Graham pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

8.1 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Trenaman. She gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

7.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman moves down the pitch and glances on the leg side for one run.

7.5 1 Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off stump. Graham advances and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

7.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, pitching well outside off stump.

7.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Graham advances and edges behind point for 4 runs.

7.3 1 Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once again. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

7.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching far outside off.

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Graham rocks back and cuts for a single run.

7.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Graham gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Graham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

6.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Trenaman gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.6 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Trenaman steps away but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

6.5 2 On a good line and length from Glenn. Graham moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

6.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Trenaman shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a single run down the ground.

6.3 . Full toss, pitching outside leg. Trenaman steps away and drives on the off side.

6.2 1 Back of a length, on line again. Graham moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a single run.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Graham gets on the back foot and edges back behind square.

5.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Graham gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

5.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Trenaman pushes forward and eases a poor drive

5.3 1 Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off. Graham rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

5.2 1 Pitched up, outside leg. Trenaman backs away and skies a flick for one run.

5.1 . Short of a length, on line once more. Trenaman gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

4.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

4.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Graham gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run behind point.

4.4 1 Short, outside off once more. Trenaman gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

4.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

4.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Graham gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

4.1 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump again. Trenaman gets on the front foot and guides a cut for one run.

3.6 . Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump. Graham rocks back and punches a drive

3.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

3.5 W OUT! Bassingthwaite breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Pelle gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Knott on the off side.

3.4 1 Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Trenaman pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

3.3 . Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once more. Trenaman moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Trenaman gets on the front foot and plays a wild drive down the ground.

3.1 1 Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Pelle moves onto the front foot and edges for one run on the leg side.

2.6 . Lucy Hamilton drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the back foot but allows the ball to through to Redmayne unchallenged

2.5 . Full ball, outside off once more. Trenaman gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Trenaman moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Pelle gets on the front foot and edges for one run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Pelle pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

2.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Pelle gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive

1.6 W OUT! Bassingthwaite breaks through! Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Athapaththu has to go

1.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Athapaththu pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

1.5 W OUT! Bassingthwaite gets the wicket! Full ball, on line once more. Lee gets forward and lofts a flick, but is caught by Bassingthwaite

1.4 . Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Lee moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

1.3 . Bassingthwaite pitches one up, on line. Lee advances and edges into their pads while trying a drive

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lee gets on the back foot and outside edges

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pelle gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for a run back behind point.

0.6 . Good line and length from Knott. Lee moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Pelle rocks back and glances through the on side field for a run.

0.4 . Full, on a good line. Pelle pushes forward and flicks

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

0.2 1 Back of a length from Knott, on a good line. Pelle rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.