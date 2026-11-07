Highlights Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League, Women 07.11.2026

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(13 ov.) 67/5

13.2
.

Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull

13.1
.

Back of a length, outside off stump. Green goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

12.6
1

Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Green goes back and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

12.5
.

Good line and length again. Green moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

12.4
1

Back of a length from Glenn, pitching on a good line again. Henry gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.3
W

OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Glenn. Trenaman moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Trenaman has to go

12.2
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Green goes back and lofts a pull for a single run.

12.1
1

Full, pitching on leg and angled across Trenaman. She shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.

11.6
.

Full toss, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

11.5
1

Full toss, on a good line. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

11.4
4

FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Trenaman. She gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for four runs behind square on the leg side.

11.3
2

Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Trenaman pushes forward and edges for 2 runs.

11.2
.

Pitched up, outside off stump again. Trenaman gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.1
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Trenaman moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop

10.6
W

OUT! Lucy Hamilton finds a way through! Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Graham creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.5
1

Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

10.4
1

Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off. Graham pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.3
.

Full ball, on a good line once again. Graham gets forward and drives through the off side.

10.2
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

10.1
.

Full, outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

9.6
1

On a good line and length. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

9.5
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Graham gets forward and drives for a run.

9.4
1

Full toss, pitching on a good line. Trenaman gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.3
1

Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Graham pushes forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.

9.2
1

Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Trenaman gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

9.1
1

Full, outside off stump once again. Graham advances and plays a flick for a run.

8.6
1

DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Graham gets forward and drives shakily for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by White. A really difficult chance for White there.

8.5
1

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Trenaman pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

8.4
1

Length ball, outside off. Graham moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

8.3
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.

8.2
1

Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Graham pushes forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

8.2
1w

Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Graham pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

8.1
1

Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Trenaman. She gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

7.6
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman moves down the pitch and glances on the leg side for one run.

7.5
1

Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off stump. Graham advances and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

7.5
1w

Wide. Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, pitching well outside off stump.

7.4
4

FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump again. Graham advances and edges behind point for 4 runs.

7.3
1

Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once again. Trenaman moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

7.3
1w

Wide. Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching far outside off.

7.2
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Graham rocks back and cuts for a single run.

7.2
1w

Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Graham gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

7.1
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Graham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

6.6
1

Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Trenaman gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

6.6
1w

Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg. Trenaman steps away but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

6.5
2

On a good line and length from Glenn. Graham moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

6.4
1

Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Trenaman shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a single run down the ground.

6.3
.

Full toss, pitching outside leg. Trenaman steps away and drives on the off side.

6.2
1

Back of a length, on line again. Graham moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a single run.

6.1
.

Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Graham gets on the back foot and edges back behind square.

5.6
1

Yorker, on a good line. Graham gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

5.5
1

Length ball, outside off stump once more. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

5.4
.

Good length, outside off stump once again. Trenaman pushes forward and eases a poor drive

5.3
1

Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off. Graham rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

5.2
1

Pitched up, outside leg. Trenaman backs away and skies a flick for one run.

5.1
.

Short of a length, on line once more. Trenaman gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

4.6
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Trenaman moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

4.5
1

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Graham gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run behind point.

4.4
1

Short, outside off once more. Trenaman gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

4.3
1

Good length, outside off stump. Graham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

4.2
.

Yorker, on a good line. Graham gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

4.1
1

Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump again. Trenaman gets on the front foot and guides a cut for one run.

3.6
.

Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump. Graham rocks back and punches a drive

3.6
1w

Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

3.5
W

OUT! Bassingthwaite breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Pelle gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Knott on the off side.

3.4
1

Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Trenaman pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

3.3
.

Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off once more. Trenaman moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop

3.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Trenaman gets on the front foot and plays a wild drive down the ground.

3.1
1

Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Pelle moves onto the front foot and edges for one run on the leg side.

2.6
.

Lucy Hamilton drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Trenaman gets on the back foot but allows the ball to through to Redmayne unchallenged

2.5
.

Full ball, outside off once more. Trenaman gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.4
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Trenaman moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

2.3
1

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Pelle gets on the front foot and edges for one run.

2.2
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Pelle pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

2.1
.

Back of a length, outside off stump. Pelle gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive

1.6
W

OUT! Bassingthwaite breaks through! Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Athapaththu has to go

1.6
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Athapaththu pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

1.5
W

OUT! Bassingthwaite gets the wicket! Full ball, on line once more. Lee gets forward and lofts a flick, but is caught by Bassingthwaite

1.4
.

Good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Lee moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

1.3
.

Bassingthwaite pitches one up, on line. Lee advances and edges into their pads while trying a drive

1.2
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lee gets on the back foot and outside edges

1.1
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Pelle gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for a run back behind point.

0.6
.

Good line and length from Knott. Lee moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5
1

Back of a length, outside off stump. Pelle rocks back and glances through the on side field for a run.

0.4
.

Full, on a good line. Pelle pushes forward and flicks

0.3
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lee moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

0.2
1

Back of a length from Knott, on a good line. Pelle rocks back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

0.1
1

Full toss, pitching outside leg. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.