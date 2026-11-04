15.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once again. Wareham pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Faltum pushes forward and drives for a run.

15.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Faltum gets forward and eases a drive for two runs.

15.3 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Wareham gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

15.2 1 Malgioglio pitches one up, outside off. Faltum advances and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

15.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Faltum gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

14.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wareham gets forward and punches a drive

14.5 2 Graham pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Wareham gets on the front foot and drives behind point for 2 runs.

14.4 1 Full toss, on line. Faltum gets on the front foot and glances for a single run behind square on the leg side.

14.3 W OUT! Graham finds a way through! Pitched up, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Matthews has to go

14.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wareham moves onto the front foot and defends for one run on the off side.

14.1 1 Back of a length from Graham, pitching outside off stump. Matthews goes back and drives for a run.

13.6 . On a good length, outside off once more. Wareham rocks back and drives

13.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wareham goes back and drives

13.4 W OUT! Caught. Strano pitches one up, on line once again. Molineux pushes forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Strano

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews rocks back and drives for 1 run on the on side.

13.2 . Strano now coming over the wicket to Matthews. Good length, outside off stump. Matthews rocks back and drives

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Molineux rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

12.6 . Back of a length from Carey, outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

12.5 1 Good length from Carey, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Molineux gets on the front foot and defends for a single run on the off side.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg. Molineux gets on the front foot and leg glances behind square for 4 runs.

12.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off once again. Webb moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a scoop, the stumps are disturbed, and Webb has to go

12.2 1 DROPPED! Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets forward and eases a wild drive for a single run through the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Carey, outside off once again. Webb goes back and guides a cut for a run.

11.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and punches a drive

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Webb. She pushes forward and flicks for a run.

11.4 . Smith pitches one up, on a good line. Webb gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off stump once more. Webb gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

11.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

11.1 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Webb gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

10.6 1 Full, on a good line again. Webb advances and flicks for a single run.

10.5 1 Good line and length from Strano. Matthews rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Strano.

10.4 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Webb advances down the pitch and eases a mediocre drive through the on side field for 1 run.

10.3 . Back of a length from Strano, pitching outside off stump again. Webb rocks back and cuts

10.2 2 Strano pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Webb pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep for a couple of runs.

10.1 . Good length from Strano, outside off stump. Webb pushes forward and drives shakily

9.6 1 Full, on line. Webb pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

9.5 1 Athapaththu pitches one up, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.4 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Webb goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Matthews gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

9.2 4 And again! Matthews brings up her fifty with a boundary! Athapaththu now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Matthews. She goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

8.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Matthews gets forward and glances for a run.

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Webb pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Matthews pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

8.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump. Webb moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Matthews pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Silver-Holmes, pitching outside off stump once more. Webb gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

7.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

7.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and outside edges

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Webb moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Webb gets on the back foot and drives sloppily

6.5 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Matthews gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

6.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Malgioglio. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a drive for four runs.

6.2 1 DROPPED! Full toss, outside off once again. Webb advances and eases a drive down the ground for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Matthews rocks back and drives for one run through the off side.

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Webb shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for four runs.

5.5 1 Good line and length. Matthews rocks back and guides a glance on the on side for one run.

5.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Matthews rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

5.3 . On a good line and length. Matthews goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Webb rocks back and cuts for one run.

4.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Webb gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

4.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Webb gets forward and eases a shaky drive

4.4 1 Malgioglio pitches one up, on line. Matthews gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for 1 run.

4.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a pair of runs back behind square.

4.2 . Malgioglio pitches one up, on line again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

4.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Webb gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Webb gets forward and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

3.5 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off stump once again. Porter goes back and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Porter has to depart

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Matthews rocks back and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

3.2 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Porter advances and punches a shaky drive for a run down the ground.

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for one run.

2.6 4 DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off once again. Porter rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Lee.

2.5 . Back of a length from Henry, pitching outside off. Porter moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily

2.4 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Porter rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Porter gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

2.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Porter goes back and plays a bad cut

2.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Porter shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

2.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a single run.

1.6 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Porter moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Smith.

1.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

1.3 . Good length from Carey, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and punches a drive

1.2 . On a good line and length from Carey. Matthews gets on the back foot and glances

1.1 . Length ball, outside off once more. Matthews gets on the front foot and defends

0.6 . Full, outside off stump. Porter advances and punches a drive down the ground.

0.5 1 Good line and length. Matthews gets on the back foot and glances for a run through the on side field.

0.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Strano. Matthews goes back and glances

0.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Porter gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run back behind square.

0.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Porter pushes forward and eases a drive

19.6 4 And another! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Smith moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, outside off. Henry moves down the pitch and drives for a single run. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Wareham.

19.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, on a good line. Henry advances down the pitch and flicks for four runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Henry pushes forward and lifts a drive on the on side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing MELBOURNE RENEGADES 3 runs.

19.2 2 Matthews pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Henry moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive for a couple of runs over the leg side field.

19.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Silver-Holmes moves down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

18.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Illingworth, outside off stump again. Henry moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

18.6 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

18.5 1 Full ball, on line. Silver-Holmes gets forward and lofts a bad scoop behind square for a run.

18.4 1 Good length from Illingworth, pitching outside off stump. Henry goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

18.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Henry gets on the front foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

18.2 1lb Full ball, pitching on a good line. Silver-Holmes gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

18.1 1 Free hit. Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Henry. She moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run.

18.1 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg. Henry moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

17.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Silver-Holmes pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive

17.5 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Molineux pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Green has to depart

17.4 2 Full, pitching outside off. Green shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for two runs.

17.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Henry pushes forward and glances through the on side field for a single run.

17.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Henry pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

17.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Green goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Green gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

16.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Green advances and drives

16.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Henry goes back and plays a pull for a run.

16.3 . On a good line and length. Henry pushes forward and defends

16.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, outside off once more. Henry gets forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Henry gets forward and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

15.6 1 Pitched up, outside off again. Henry moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

15.5 . Good length from Matthews, outside off once more. Henry goes back and cuts

15.4 . On a good length, outside off. Henry goes back and plays a cut

15.3 W OUT! Matthews finds a way through! Matthews pitches one up, outside off stump. Carey gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Carey has to go

15.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Carey advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

15.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Green goes back and plays a pull for a run.

14.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Green gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

14.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Carey gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.4 1 Full ball, on line. Green creates room and flicks for 1 run.

14.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Carey moves onto the front foot and punches a bad drive for 1 run.

14.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Carey gets forward and punches a mediocre drive

14.2 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Carey moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

14.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.6 1 Tryon comes around the wicket to Green. Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Green moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for a single run.

13.5 3 Back of a length, on line. Carey backs away and cuts for three runs.

13.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Carey moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

13.4 4 FOUR! 50 up for Carey in emphatic style! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carey goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

13.3 . Tryon comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Carey. She gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

13.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps averagely for a run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Green advances down the pitch and lifts a drive on the off side for four runs.

12.6 . Full ball, outside off. Carey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

12.5 1 Back of a length from Wareham, pitching on a good line. Green creates space and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Carey advances and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Green rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

12.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and drives

12.1 1 Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump. Carey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

11.6 1 Molineux comes around the wicket. Yorker, on line again. Carey gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Carey moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

11.4 . Molineux now coming over the wicket. Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off. Carey gets forward and drives

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Molineux, pitching outside off. Carey goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

11.1 W OUT! Molineux breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line. Graham creates space and drives, but is caught by Tryon on the off side.

10.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and cuts

10.5 1 Good line and length from Vlaeminck. Graham gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a single run on the leg side.

10.4 1lb Good length from Vlaeminck, outside leg and angling across the batter. Carey rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye.

10.3 4 FOUR MORE! Vlaeminck comes over the wicket. Full toss, outside off. Carey pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

10.2 4 And another! On a good line and length again. Carey creates space and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Carey creates space and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

9.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Graham creates space and eases a drive

9.5 . Tryon now coming around the wicket to Graham. Full toss, on line. Graham gets forward and punches a drive

9.4 1 Tryon comes over the wicket to Carey. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Carey pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for one run.

9.3 1 Tryon comes around the wicket to Graham. Good length from Tryon, pitching outside off stump. Graham rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

9.2 1 Tryon now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Tryon, pitching on leg and angled across. Carey rocks back and guides a glance on the leg side for a single run.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Graham gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

8.6 1 Wareham pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across. Graham pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line again. Graham creates space and plays a drive on the off side for four runs.

8.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Carey. She moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for one run through the on side field.

8.3 1lb On a good line and length. Graham moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

8.2 . Full, on leg stump and angled across Graham. She advances down the pitch and drives

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Carey goes back and drives on the off side for one run.

7.6 . Molineux comes around the wicket. On a good line and length. Graham moves onto the front foot and defends

7.5 1 Good line and length. Carey rocks back and pulls for a run.

7.4 . Molineux comes over the wicket to Carey. Back of a length from Molineux, pitching outside off once again. Carey gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Graham moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

7.2 . Molineux now coming around the wicket to Graham. Length ball, outside off. Graham gets on the front foot and defends

7.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Carey gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

6.6 W OUT! Wareham breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Athapaththu rocks back and pulls averagely, and is caught by Porter behind square.

6.5 . Back of a length from Wareham, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a bad pull

6.4 . On a good line and length. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and glances

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Carey pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for one run.

6.2 1 Wareham pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Athapaththu gets forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

6.1 . Good line and length from Wareham. Athapaththu goes back and tucks a glance

5.6 4 And again! Full, pitching outside off. Carey pushes forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Carey shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

5.4 1 Matthews pitches one up, on line. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for one run.

5.3 1 Full ball, on line. Carey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side. The ball is misfielded.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

5.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Carey goes back and plays a cut for a single run back behind point.

4.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

4.5 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Carey. She gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run back behind square.

4.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Carey moves onto the front foot and drives

4.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Athapaththu rocks back and pulls shakily for a run.

4.2 1 Illingworth pitches one up, on line. Carey gets forward and drives for a run.

4.1 . Full toss, outside off. Carey pushes forward and punches a bad drive

3.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and defends

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Matthews pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carey gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Athapaththu goes back and glances

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Athapaththu goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

2.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Athapaththu goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

2.4 . Full, outside off again. Athapaththu allows that one to go through to the keeper

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Carey. She moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

2.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Carey goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Carey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

1.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Carey pushes forward and glances on the on side for a run.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off. Carey moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

1.4 . Molineux now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carey gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off again. Trenaman goes back but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Trenaman is bowled

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Trenaman goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.1 W OUT! Molineux traps Lee in front! Good line and length from Molineux once again. Lee pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. The umpire's finger goes up, and Lee has to depart

0.6 1 Good line and length from Vlaeminck but angling across Lee. She advances and pulls for a single run back behind square.

0.5 . Good line and length. Lee gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

0.4 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Lee gets forward and glances

0.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

0.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lee gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

0.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off. Lee goes back and pulls for 4 runs.