Squads Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 04.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Graham Heather
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Johnston Ruth
wicket keeper
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Silver-Holmes Hayley
bowler
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Smith Lauren
bowler
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Smith Linsey
bowler
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Strano Molly
bowler
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Villani Elyse
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Match has not started yet