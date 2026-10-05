Squads Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 04.11.2026

T20

HOH
HOH
MER
MER

Playing

HOH
HOH
MER
MER
First TeamSecond Team
Graham Heather

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Johnston Ruth

wicket keeper

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Bench

HOH
HOH
MER
MER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet