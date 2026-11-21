Highlights Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 21.11.2026
Good length, pitching outside off. Lee gets forward and defends on the off side.
SIX! Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lee gets forward and drives straight down the ground for a half dozen runs.
Yorker, on line. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Lee creates space and lofts a sweep for six runs.
Good line and length from Bates. Lee gets on the front foot and defends
Full ball, outside off stump again. Pelle gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Pelle rocks back and skies a cut for 4 runs.
Wide. Back of a length from Bell, pitching far outside leg.
FOUR! Short, outside off once again. Pelle gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.
Back of a length from Bell, outside off. Pelle goes back and defends
Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off.
Good length, outside off again. Pelle pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through point.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Pelle goes back and plays a late cut behind point for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pelle rocks back and pulls averagely for a run.
Back of a length from Voll, pitching outside off once again. Pelle goes back and cuts
Back of a length from Voll, outside off stump. Pelle gets on the back foot and cuts back through point.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pelle moves onto the back foot and slices a cut
Length ball, outside off. Lee gets forward and lifts a bad drive for a single run.
Back of a length from Voll, pitching outside off stump. Lee goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lee moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance
FOUR! Full toss, on line. Harris moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Klerk steps away and inside edges through the on side field for a single run.
Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. De Klerk moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
Good length from Carey, pitching outside off. De Klerk creates room and edges for 1 run on the leg side.
Back of a length, on line once again. De Klerk steps back and plays a sloppy pull for 2 runs.
Back of a length from Smith, on a good line. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.
Back of a length from Smith, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Harris rocks back and pulls for one run.
OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Full toss, on line again. Wilson shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Carey on the off side.
Smith now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Smith. De Klerk rocks back and inside edges for 1 run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Smith, outside off once again. De Klerk steps back and cuts back behind point for four runs.
And again! Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. De Klerk rocks back and cuts for four runs.
Graham comes over the wicket to de Klerk. Pitched up, outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.
Good length from Graham, outside leg and angled across. Wilson gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square for 1 run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off stump. Wilson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.
And another! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wilson gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Wilson gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.
Full, on a good line. Wilson pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.
FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. De Klerk creates room and skies a late cut behind square for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wilson pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wilson advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wilson moves onto the front foot and edges behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg once more. De Klerk gets on the front foot and edges behind square for 1 run.
Yorker, outside leg. Wilson creates room and eases a shaky drive through the off side for a single run.
Graham pitches one up, on a good line. Wilson gets on the front foot and lifts a wild drive for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line again. De Klerk pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Wilson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and drives averagely for one run down the ground.
Good length from Graham, outside off. Wilson pushes forward and skies a flick for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk gets on the back foot but decides to just let it travel through to Lee without playing a shot
FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. De Klerk advances and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.
Good length from Strano, outside off once more. Wilson gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a run.
Short of a length, outside off again. De Klerk goes back and lofts a sloppy cut for a single run back through point.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Wilson advances and flicks for a run down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Wilson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
Back of a length, on a good line. Wilson rocks back and flicks for a single run.
Back of a length, outside off once more. Wilson rocks back and plays a cut
FOUR! Back of a length from Smith, outside off again. Wilson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Klerk gets on the front foot and edges behind square for a run.
Good length from Smith, pitching outside off again. De Klerk advances and drives on the off side.
Back of a length, outside off. De Klerk rocks back and slices a mediocre cut
Full ball, pitching on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk rocks back and cuts
Length ball, outside off stump. Wilson pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Wilson pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.
OUT! Smith traps Knight in front! Smith pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Knight gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Knight is on her way
Full toss, on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 2 runs. Quality work in the field by Henry saves a boundary.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump again. Knight gets on the back foot and slices a cut. Impressive work in the field by Trenaman prevents a certain boundary.
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. De Klerk goes back and plays a cut for 1 run. Good work in the field by Trenaman saves a boundary.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper untouched
Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 1 run.
OUT! Smith gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Learoyd advances down the pitch and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Strano
Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight pushes forward and edges back behind square for three runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Knight gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a sweep
Good length, outside off. Learoyd moves down the pitch and flicks down the ground for a run. The ball is misfielded by Smith costing HOBART HURRICANES a run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Learoyd pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
Good length from Carey, pitching outside off stump again. Learoyd gets forward and punches a mediocre drive
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight pushes forward and lifts a poor drive for a run down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Learoyd rocks back and cuts for a run.
FOUR! Carey pitches one up, outside off. Learoyd moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.
Length ball, outside off again. Learoyd gets forward and drives poorly through the off side.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Learoyd goes back and pulls for a run. Good fielding by Graham results in a boundary being saved.
Strano pitches one up, on line again. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive
FOUR! Strano pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs over the on side field.
Full, pitching outside off again. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and edges for a couple of runs behind point.
Good length from Strano, outside off once more. Knight advances and flicks down the ground for a run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Knight rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Learoyd gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
Good line and length from Graham. Knight pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run on the leg side.
Full, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep
Graham pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Knight pushes forward and flicks
Graham pitches one up, on a good line once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive
Good line and length from Smith once more. Knight goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Back of a length, on a good line again. Learoyd rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
Smith comes around the wicket to Knight. Full, pitching on a good line. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Litchfield, back of a length, pitching outside off. She advances and pulls, but is spectacularly caught by Smith
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Learoyd gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Learoyd goes back and pulls
Back of a length, outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and late cuts behind point for 2 runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield advances and punches a sloppy drive down the ground.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance
Pitched up, outside off stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and edges. HOBART HURRICANES appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is upheld.
Silver-Holmes pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Learoyd. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
On a good length, outside off. Learoyd gets forward and inside edges
Full ball, on a good line. Learoyd pushes forward and flicks
On a good line and length from Smith. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump again. Litchfield rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a couple of leg byes behind square.
SIX! Full toss, on line. Litchfield moves down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and edges
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and inside edges
OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Voll is bowled
Good length from Graham, pitching outside off. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.
Pitched up, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side field for one run.
Good length from Graham, on leg stump and angled across. Voll gets on the front foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Voll goes back and plays a cut
Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Litchfield rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Litchfield. She advances and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.
Wide. Dropped in short by Henry, too wide outside leg. Litchfield moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull
FOUR! Henry pitches one up, on line. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield backs away but misses while attempting to play a pull
Good line and length from Henry. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and defends
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and eases a wild drive through point for a run.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive
Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the leg side for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Voll moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.
Back of a length from Carey, outside off stump. Voll rocks back and cuts averagely
FOUR! Strano pitches one up, on a good line. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the back foot and cuts
Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
Full, pitching on a good line again. Voll gets forward and flicks for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing HOBART HURRICANES a single run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Voll moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square.
Back of a length from Strano, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.