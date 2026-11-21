2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lee gets forward and defends on the off side.

2.4 6 SIX! Bates pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lee gets forward and drives straight down the ground for a half dozen runs.

2.3 . Yorker, on line. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Lee creates space and lofts a sweep for six runs.

2.1 . Good line and length from Bates. Lee gets on the front foot and defends

1.6 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Pelle gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Pelle rocks back and skies a cut for 4 runs.

1.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Bell, pitching far outside leg.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short, outside off once again. Pelle gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

1.3 . Back of a length from Bell, outside off. Pelle goes back and defends

1.3 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off.

1.2 2 Good length, outside off again. Pelle pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through point.

1.1 2 Back of a length, outside off once again. Pelle goes back and plays a late cut behind point for a couple of runs.

0.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pelle rocks back and pulls averagely for a run.

0.5 . Back of a length from Voll, pitching outside off once again. Pelle goes back and cuts

0.4 . Back of a length from Voll, outside off stump. Pelle gets on the back foot and cuts back through point.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pelle moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

0.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Lee gets forward and lifts a bad drive for a single run.

0.1 . Back of a length from Voll, pitching outside off stump. Lee goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

0.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lee moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

19.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Harris moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

19.5 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Klerk steps away and inside edges through the on side field for a single run.

19.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. De Klerk moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

19.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for 1 run.

19.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

19.2 1 Good length from Carey, pitching outside off. De Klerk creates room and edges for 1 run on the leg side.

19.1 2 Back of a length, on line once again. De Klerk steps back and plays a sloppy pull for 2 runs.

18.6 1 Back of a length from Smith, on a good line. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

18.5 1 Back of a length from Smith, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Harris rocks back and pulls for one run.

18.4 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Full toss, on line again. Wilson shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Carey on the off side.

18.3 1 Smith now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Smith. De Klerk rocks back and inside edges for 1 run.

18.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Smith, outside off once again. De Klerk steps back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

18.1 4 And again! Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off once more. De Klerk rocks back and cuts for four runs.

17.6 1 Graham comes over the wicket to de Klerk. Pitched up, outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

17.5 1 Good length from Graham, outside leg and angled across. Wilson gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick back behind square for 1 run.

17.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off stump. Wilson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.

17.3 4 And another! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wilson gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Wilson gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

17.1 2 Full, on a good line. Wilson pushes forward and plays a flick for 2 runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off. De Klerk creates room and skies a late cut behind square for 4 runs.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wilson pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

16.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wilson advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

16.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wilson moves onto the front foot and edges behind square.

16.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg once more. De Klerk gets on the front foot and edges behind square for 1 run.

16.1 1 Yorker, outside leg. Wilson creates room and eases a shaky drive through the off side for a single run.

15.6 1 Graham pitches one up, on a good line. Wilson gets on the front foot and lifts a wild drive for a run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

15.4 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. De Klerk pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

15.3 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Wilson gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

15.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and drives averagely for one run down the ground.

15.1 1 Good length from Graham, outside off. Wilson pushes forward and skies a flick for a single run.

14.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk gets on the back foot but decides to just let it travel through to Lee without playing a shot

14.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. De Klerk advances and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

14.4 1 Good length from Strano, outside off once more. Wilson gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a run.

14.3 1 Short of a length, outside off again. De Klerk goes back and lofts a sloppy cut for a single run back through point.

14.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Wilson advances and flicks for a run down the ground.

14.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Wilson moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

13.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Wilson rocks back and flicks for a single run.

13.5 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Wilson rocks back and plays a cut

13.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Smith, outside off again. Wilson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. De Klerk gets on the front foot and edges behind square for a run.

13.2 . Good length from Smith, pitching outside off again. De Klerk advances and drives on the off side.

13.1 . Back of a length, outside off. De Klerk rocks back and slices a mediocre cut

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

12.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk rocks back and cuts

12.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Wilson pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for a single run.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Wilson pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

12.1 W OUT! Smith traps Knight in front! Smith pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Knight gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Knight is on her way

11.6 2 Full toss, on a good line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 2 runs. Quality work in the field by Henry saves a boundary.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

11.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Knight gets on the back foot and slices a cut. Impressive work in the field by Trenaman prevents a certain boundary.

11.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. De Klerk goes back and plays a cut for 1 run. Good work in the field by Trenaman saves a boundary.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper untouched

10.6 1 Back of a length from Smith, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 1 run.

10.5 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Learoyd advances down the pitch and lofts a bad drive, and is caught by Strano

10.4 3 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight pushes forward and edges back behind square for three runs.

10.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

10.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Knight gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a sweep

10.1 1 Good length, outside off. Learoyd moves down the pitch and flicks down the ground for a run. The ball is misfielded by Smith costing HOBART HURRICANES a run.

9.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Learoyd pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

9.5 . Good length from Carey, pitching outside off stump again. Learoyd gets forward and punches a mediocre drive

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight pushes forward and lifts a poor drive for a run down the ground.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Learoyd rocks back and cuts for a run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Carey pitches one up, outside off. Learoyd moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

9.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Learoyd gets forward and drives poorly through the off side.

9.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

8.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Learoyd goes back and pulls for a run. Good fielding by Graham results in a boundary being saved.

8.5 . Strano pitches one up, on line again. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive

8.4 4 FOUR! Strano pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs over the on side field.

8.3 2 Full, pitching outside off again. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and edges for a couple of runs behind point.

8.2 1 Good length from Strano, outside off once more. Knight advances and flicks down the ground for a run.

8.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

7.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Knight rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

7.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Learoyd gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Graham. Knight pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

7.3 . Full, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

7.2 . Graham pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Knight pushes forward and flicks

7.1 . Graham pitches one up, on a good line once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

6.6 1 Good line and length from Smith once more. Knight goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Learoyd rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

6.4 1 Smith comes around the wicket to Knight. Full, pitching on a good line. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.3 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Litchfield, back of a length, pitching outside off. She advances and pulls, but is spectacularly caught by Smith

6.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Learoyd gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.1 . Short of a length, on a good line. Learoyd goes back and pulls

5.6 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and late cuts behind point for 2 runs.

5.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield advances and punches a sloppy drive down the ground.

5.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

5.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and edges. HOBART HURRICANES appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is upheld.

5.3 1 Silver-Holmes pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Learoyd. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Learoyd gets forward and inside edges

5.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Learoyd pushes forward and flicks

4.6 . On a good line and length from Smith. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

4.5 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump again. Litchfield rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in a couple of leg byes behind square.

4.4 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Litchfield moves down the pitch and pulls for 6 runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.2 . Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and edges

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield rocks back and inside edges

3.6 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Voll is bowled

3.5 1 Good length from Graham, pitching outside off. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

3.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Voll gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for a single run.

3.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward and drives poorly over the off side field for one run.

3.2 1 Good length from Graham, on leg stump and angled across. Voll gets on the front foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

3.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Voll goes back and plays a cut

2.6 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Litchfield rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Litchfield. She advances and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

2.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Henry, too wide outside leg. Litchfield moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

2.4 4 FOUR! Henry pitches one up, on line. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

2.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield backs away but misses while attempting to play a pull

2.3 . Good line and length from Henry. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and defends

2.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

2.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and eases a wild drive through point for a run.

2.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

1.6 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and drives poorly on the leg side for a run.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

1.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Voll moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

1.1 . Back of a length from Carey, outside off stump. Voll rocks back and cuts averagely

0.6 4 FOUR! Strano pitches one up, on a good line. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the back foot and cuts

0.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

0.3 2 Full, pitching on a good line again. Voll gets forward and flicks for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing HOBART HURRICANES a single run.

0.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Voll moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square.