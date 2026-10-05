Match details Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 21.11.2026

T20

HOH
HOH
SYT
SYT

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 21, 2026 01:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersGraham Heather, Johnston Ruth, Lee Lizelle, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Silver-Holmes Hayley, Smith Lauren, Smith Linsey, Strano Molly, Villani Elyse, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Darlington Hannah, Gill Hasrat, Harris Laura, Ismail Shabnim, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Peschel Taneale, Samantha Bates, Voll Georgia, Wilson Tahlia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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