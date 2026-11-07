Highlights Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 07.11.2026
OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Ecclestone. She moves down the pitch and pulls poorly, and is caught by Tryon down the ground.
Wide. Vlaeminck pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Penna gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance
Good line and length once more. Ecclestone gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for a run back behind square.
Full toss, outside off stump. Ecclestone shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for a run.
Wide. Vlaeminck pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Penna gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance
Length ball, outside off stump. McGrath advances down the pitch and lofts a drive down the ground for two runs. Fantastic fielding by Tryon prevents a certain boundary.
Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off. De Broughe pushes forward but misses while attempting a sweep
Back of a length from Molineux, pitching on a good line. Bouchier goes back and plays a pull for one run.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Wareham gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
Good length from Wellington, outside off stump again. Wareham rocks back and slices a sloppy cut for 1 run.
Good line and length from Schutt. Webb moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. ADELAIDE STRIKERS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Wareham gets forward and edges for 1 run.
And another! Full ball, on line again. Matthews gets forward and skies a wild drive for 4 runs over the off side.