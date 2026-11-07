19.6 W OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Ecclestone. She moves down the pitch and pulls poorly, and is caught by Tryon down the ground.

18.6 4 Wide. Vlaeminck pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Penna gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

18.4 1 Good line and length once more. Ecclestone gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for a run back behind square.

17.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Ecclestone shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for a run.

14.1 1w Wide. Vlaeminck pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Penna gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

12.5 2 Length ball, outside off stump. McGrath advances down the pitch and lofts a drive down the ground for two runs. Fantastic fielding by Tryon prevents a certain boundary.

5.6 . Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off. De Broughe pushes forward but misses while attempting a sweep

0.3 1 Back of a length from Molineux, pitching on a good line. Bouchier goes back and plays a pull for one run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Wareham gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

17.5 1 Good length from Wellington, outside off stump again. Wareham rocks back and slices a sloppy cut for 1 run.

14.4 . Good line and length from Schutt. Webb moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. ADELAIDE STRIKERS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Wareham gets forward and edges for 1 run.