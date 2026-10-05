Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 07.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Brown Darcie
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Schutt Megan
bowler
Match has not started yet