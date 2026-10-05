Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League, Women 07.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet