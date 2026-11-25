18.5 W OUT! Matthews breaks through! Good line and length. Ginger gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Ginger has to depart

18.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Wrigley gets forward and guides a glance for one run behind square.

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bourke advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Wikmen on the leg side.

18.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across the batter. Bourke goes back and pulls for two runs.

18.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bourke moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull. The glovework by Faltum is tidy. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made their ground.

17.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ginger moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

17.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Bourke moves onto the front foot and lifts a poor pull for a run.

17.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Ginger. She advances and eases a drive for one run.

17.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ginger moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point.

17.2 1 Full, outside off. Bourke pushes forward and edges back behind square for one run.

17.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. Ginger rocks back and plays a pull for a run down the ground.

16.5 . Back of a length from Illingworth, pitching outside leg stump. Ginger steps back and drives

16.4 1 Dropped in short by Illingworth, pitching outside leg. Bourke rocks back and hooks shakily back behind square for a run.

16.3 2 Dropped in short by Illingworth, pitching outside leg stump. Bourke gets on the back foot and hooks for a couple of runs back behind square.

16.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Bourke goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

16.1 2 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Bourke moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a couple of runs behind square.

15.6 2 CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ginger moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the on side field. A run out chance but BRISBANE HEAT survive the attempt.

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ginger backs away but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.4 1 On a good line and length from Matthews. Bourke gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run behind square.

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Ginger moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run on the leg side.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bourke gets on the back foot and glances for a single run back behind square.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ginger pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

14.6 1 Full, outside leg and angled across. Ginger moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

14.5 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Ginger goes back and defends

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Wareham, on a good line. Ginger gets on the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

14.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ginger goes back and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

14.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ginger rocks back and eases a drive

14.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bourke gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

13.6 2 Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ginger gets forward and glances on the leg side for a couple of runs.

13.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Ginger pushes forward and plays a square cut

13.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Ginger creates space and plays a mediocre defensive stroke down the ground.

13.4 1w Wide. Vlaeminck now coming over the wicket. Dropped in short by Vlaeminck, pitching far outside off. Ginger gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

13.3 1 Good length from Vlaeminck, outside off stump. Bourke gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

13.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Bourke goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

13.2 . Vlaeminck comes around the wicket to Bourke. Back of a length, outside off. Bourke goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Ginger moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

12.6 . Molineux now coming around the wicket. Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Bourke. She pushes forward and drives

12.5 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Over the wicket to Bhatia, length ball, pitching outside off stump again. She gets forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Faltum

12.4 3 Molineux comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ginger gets forward and drives for three runs. The ball is misfielded by Wikmen costing MELBOURNE RENEGADES a pair of runs.

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Wikmen down the ground.

12.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run behind point. Tidy work in the field by Illingworth saves a boundary.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Molineux. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and leg glances behind square for one run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Bhatia moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.

11.5 1 Matthews pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Lucy Hamilton . She moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

11.4 4 And another! Good line and length from Matthews. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Matthews, outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

11.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Bhatia goes back and pulls for 1 run.

10.6 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Lucy Hamilton advances down the pitch and tucks a glance for two runs behind square.

10.5 . Half-tracker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lucy Hamilton rocks back but watches that one pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

10.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs over the off side.

10.3 1 Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Bhatia gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.2 1 Half-tracker, outside leg. Lucy Hamilton rocks back and plays a wild hook back behind square for a single run.

10.2 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside leg. Lucy Hamilton rocks back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

10.1 1 Back of a length from Illingworth, on line. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

9.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 4 FOUR! Vlaeminck pitches one up, outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and drives for four runs over the off side field.

9.4 . Short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Lucy Hamilton decides to let it pass through to Faltum without offering a shot

9.3 . Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off stump. Lucy Hamilton goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

9.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bhatia gets on the back foot and outside edges for a single run.

9.1 . Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching on a good line once again. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

8.6 . Good line and length. Lucy Hamilton gets on the back foot and finesses a glance

8.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Redmayne advances down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Wikmen down the ground.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Redmayne shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run over the on side field.

8.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

8.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia gets forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

7.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and defends

7.3 1 Good line and length once again. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.2 . Good line and length. Prendergast gets forward and defends

7.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Prendergast rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

6.6 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Prendergast gets forward and defends for a single run back behind point.

6.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Prendergast advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

6.4 1 Dropped in short by Dottin, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Prendergast gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

6.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dottin, pitching outside off once more. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

6.1 . Short ball, outside off. Prendergast rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 Good line and length from Wareham. Prendergast goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

5.4 . Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off stump again. Prendergast gets forward and sweeps shakily behind square.

5.3 2 Back of a length from Wareham, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

5.2 1 Good line and length from Wareham. Redmayne pushes forward and glances for 1 run.

5.1 1 On a good line and length from Wareham. Prendergast goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Prendergast gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

4.5 1 Short ball, on a good line again. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and lofts a mediocre pull for 1 run back behind square.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Illingworth, on a good line once again. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for one run behind square.

4.3 . Back of a length from Illingworth, on line again. Prendergast rocks back and defends

4.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Redmayne gets forward and drives for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Illingworth, on leg stump and angled across. Redmayne gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

3.6 W OUT! Molineux finds a way through! Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Knott. She moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Knott has to go

3.5 . Good line and length from Molineux. Knott gets forward and defends

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Knott gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott moves onto the front foot and defends

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Knott moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

2.6 . Vlaeminck drops one in short, pitching on leg and angled across Redmayne. She moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

2.5 . Dropped in short by Vlaeminck, pitching outside leg and angling across Redmayne. She gets on the back foot and defends

2.3 . Short ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Redmayne rocks back and defends

2.2 4 FOUR! Vlaeminck pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Redmayne gets on the front foot and guides a glance behind square on the on side for 4 runs.

2.1 1 Vlaeminck drops one in short, outside off. Knott goes back and guides a cut for 1 run.

1.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Redmayne pushes forward and edges back behind square.

1.5 . Good length from Molineux, outside off stump. Redmayne gets forward and glances

1.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Redmayne moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance

1.4 1w Wide. On a good line but angled far across the batter and down the leg side. Redmayne moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

1.3 . Molineux now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and defends

1.2 W OUT! Molineux finds a way through! Back of a length from Molineux, outside off again. Harris backs away but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Harris is bowled

1.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for 1 run.

0.6 1 Back of a length from Vlaeminck, outside off stump. Knott gets forward and square cuts behind point for 1 run.

0.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Knott gets forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

0.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Knott moves onto the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance

0.4 . On a good line and length. Knott pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

0.3 . Good length from Vlaeminck, outside off stump once again. Knott pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper

0.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Knott rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.