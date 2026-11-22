3.1 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside off.

2.6 1 Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

2.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Flintoff gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

2.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Matthews goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 . Back of a length from Dean, on a good line. Matthews moves onto the back foot and leg glances

2.2 5w Wide. Pitching on leg once more. Matthews moves onto the front foot and swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, but it beats the keeper and runs to the rope for five wides. The ball is misfielded by AE Jones.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the back foot and defends

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Flintoff gets on the front foot and leg glances

1.5 2 Back of a length from McKenna, on a good line once again. Flintoff goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

1.3 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Flintoff moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

1.2 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length from McKenna. Matthews pushes forward and defends for a run. A great run out chance but MELBOURNE RENEGADES survive the attempt from Lanning's throw.

1.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance behind square.

0.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Flintoff goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Day, on line. Matthews rocks back and drives through the leg side field for a run.

0.4 . Good length from Day, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and defends

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Flintoff moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Flintoff goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

0.1 . Day pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Flintoff. She gets forward and plays a flick back behind square.

19.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Samuel advances down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

19.4 W OUT! Wareham gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off. McKenna moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, Faltum gathers, whips the bails off, and McKenna has to depart

19.3 2 DROPPED! Good line and length. McKenna shuffles down the pitch and plays a sloppy drive for a couple of runs over the leg side field. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dottin. The misfield by Dottin.

19.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Stalenberg advances and drives for one run.

19.1 2 Good line and length from Wareham. Stalenberg advances down the pitch and drives shakily for two runs over the off side field.

18.6 . Short of a length, outside off again. McKenna backs away but misses while attempting to play a cut

18.5 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off stump once again. Stalenberg pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

18.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a pull

18.3 1 DROPPED! Good line and length once more. McKenna gets on the front foot and sweeps sloppily for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Vlaeminck. That was a hard chance for Vlaeminck.

18.2 . Matthews pitches one up, on a good line. McKenna moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

18.1 W OUT! Matthews gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Prestwidge advances but misses while attempting a drive, Faltum whips the bails off, and Prestwidge is out

17.6 1 Molineux now coming over the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Prestwidge steps away and drives through the on side field for one run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Prestwidge moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

17.4 . Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Prestwidge. She pushes forward and drives averagely

17.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Prestwidge gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

17.2 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Stalenberg. She advances down the pitch and tucks a leg glance for one run.

17.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Stalenberg moves down the pitch and punches a drive

16.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Prestwidge moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

16.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Prestwidge goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching on a good line. Stalenberg goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.2 nb No ball. Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Prestwidge rocks back and outside edges

16.2 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Prestwidge rocks back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

16.1 W OUT! Vlaeminck breaks through! Back of a length from Vlaeminck, pitching outside off stump. Leeson rocks back and lifts a mediocre pull, and is remarkably caught by Wareham

16.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Leeson moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a pull

16.1 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Vlaeminck, pitching on a good line.

15.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Leeson shuffles down the pitch and drives on the leg side for one run.

15.5 . Molineux pitches one up, outside off. Leeson gets forward and drives averagely

15.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Stalenberg advances and outside edges for 1 run.

15.3 1 Back of a length, on line again. Leeson goes back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

15.2 . Good line and length. Leeson gets forward and punches a drive

15.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Leeson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

14.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length again. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run. Gibson is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Tryon and Flintoff.

14.5 1 Good line and length again. Gibson moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

14.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Tryon, outside off stump once again. Stalenberg advances and plays a leg glance for four runs.

14.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Stalenberg rocks back and guides a cut

14.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Stalenberg advances and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

13.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gibson creates space but opts to let it go through to the keeper untouched

13.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gibson gets on the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

13.5 1w Wide. Vlaeminck pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side.

13.3 . Pitched up, on line once again. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

13.2 . Good line and length again. AE Jones pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

13.1 1 Good line and length. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

12.6 1 Matthews comes over the wicket to Stalenberg. Good length, pitching outside off. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 1 run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Matthews now coming around the wicket to AE Jones. On a good line and length from Matthews. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Webb.

12.3 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg and angled across Stalenberg. She gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run.

12.2 1 Good length from Matthews, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

12.1 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside off. Stalenberg advances, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

11.6 2 AE Jones brings up her fifty! Full toss, on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs.

11.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! 50 up for AE Jones in emphatic style! On a good line and length from Tryon once more. AE Jones advances and drives for 4 runs.

11.4 2 Good line and length from Tryon. AE Jones moves down the pitch and drives on the on side for two runs.

11.3 1 Good length from Tryon, outside off. Stalenberg gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across AE Jones. She gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. AE Jones pushes forward and lifts a sweep for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Flintoff.

10.6 . On a good line and length once again. Stalenberg goes back and outside edges

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Wareham. AE Jones advances and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

10.4 . Full, pitching outside off. AE Jones advances and eases a drive

10.3 2 Pitched up, on line. AE Jones advances and drives on the off side for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Molineux.

10.2 . Back of a length from Wareham, on leg stump and angled across. AE Jones moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg. Stalenberg gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run behind square.

9.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. AE Jones gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for LBW, however AE Jones is given not out. MELBOURNE RENEGADES call for a review. The decision is upheld.

9.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. AE Jones backs away and slices a cut

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Stalenberg pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

9.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. AE Jones gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.2 1 Good length from Tryon, pitching on leg and angling across Stalenberg. She moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Tryon, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

8.6 . Matthews comes over the wicket. Good length from Matthews, outside off. Stalenberg gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a leg glance

8.4 4 And another! Full ball, pitching outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Lanning gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

8.2 2 DROPPED! Good line and length from Matthews. Lanning gets forward and lifts a sloppy sweep back behind square for a couple of runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Illingworth.

8.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lanning gets on the front foot and edges

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Lanning backs away and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

7.5 1 Tryon pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

7.4 . DROPPED! Back of a length from Tryon, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the back foot and lofts a sloppy cut. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Matthews. A really hard chance for Matthews there.

7.3 1 Tryon pitches one up, on line. Lanning gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

7.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

7.1 2 Back of a length, outside off once more. AE Jones rocks back and drives for 2 runs over the off side field.

6.6 1 Good length from Wareham, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside leg. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Vlaeminck.

6.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones goes back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

6.3 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Lanning advances and drives for one run.

6.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

6.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

5.6 1 On a good line and length from Molineux. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and edges for a run back behind square.

5.5 . Pitched up, on line again. AE Jones gets forward and punches a drive

5.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

5.3 2 On a good line and length once again. Lanning pushes forward and sweeps for a pair of runs. Terrific work in the field by Wareham prevents a certain boundary.

5.2 . Full, on line. Lanning gets forward and drives through the off side.

5.1 . Full, outside off. Lanning gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

4.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, on a good line. AE Jones rocks back and lifts a pull behind square for four runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and leg glances for four runs.

4.4 . On a good line and length. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

4.3 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. AE Jones rocks back and pulls behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Vlaeminck.

4.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lanning rocks back and edges behind point for one run.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg. Lanning moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. AE Jones advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

3.5 1 Wareham pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Lanning gets on the front foot and edges on the leg side for a single run.

3.4 1 On a good line and length from Wareham. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Wareham. Lanning gets forward and defends

3.1 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Lanning. She steps back and eases a bad drive through the off side field.

2.6 2 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward and lofts a flick for a couple of runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. AE Jones gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.4 . Vlaeminck pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives

2.4 2w Wide. Vlaeminck pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Lanning gets on the front foot and swings and misses while attempting a flick, however it beats the keeper and trickles away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Faltum.

2.3 4 And another! Back of a length from Vlaeminck, outside off stump once again. Lanning rocks back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump. Lanning gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side field.

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Lanning goes back and skies a pull back behind square for four runs.

1.6 . Back of a length from Molineux, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and cuts

1.5 1 Back of a length from Molineux, on line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

1.4 . Length ball, outside off. Lanning pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

1.3 1 Full, on line. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across AE Jones. She pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

1.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and leg glances

0.6 . On a good line and length once again. Lanning pushes forward and defends

0.5 . On a good line and length. Lanning moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Lanning rocks back and plays a late cut behind point for four runs.

0.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lanning pushes forward and punches a drive

0.2 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Lanning rocks back and leg glances