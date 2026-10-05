Squads Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 22.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Day Sophie
bowler
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Kamboj Jasmine
no information yet
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Mackeon Ines
wicket keeper
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Match has not started yet