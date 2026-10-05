Squads Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 22.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Kamboj Jasmine

no information yet

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Mackeon Ines

wicket keeper

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet