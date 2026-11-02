12.1 . 0 runs

11.6 . 0 runs

11.5 2 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

11.4 . 0 runs

11.3 . 0 runs

11.2 2 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

11.1 1 Dean plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.6 . 0 runs

10.5 2 Lanning defends for 2 runs.

10.4 2 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Lanning gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs back behind square.

10.3 . 0 runs

10.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Dean moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.

10.1 1 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dean gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

9.5 . 0 runs

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 . 0 runs

9.2 1 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Lanning plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.6 2 Dean plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

8.5 . 0 runs

8.4 2 Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dean gets forward and cuts for a couple of runs.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Lanning gets forward and drives for 1 run.

8.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching on a good line once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.6 1 Dean defends for a single run.

7.5 2 Dean defends for 2 runs.

7.4 1 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.3 . 0 runs

7.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Dean goes back and cuts for a run back through point. The ball is misfielded.

7.1 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for a run.

6.6 . 0 runs

6.5 1 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Dean gets on the back foot and defends for one run.

6.3 W OUT! King gets the wicket! King pitches one up, on line. Stalenberg moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by King

6.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Lanning moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run behind square.

6.1 4 FOUR! Lanning plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

5.6 . 0 runs

5.5 . 0 runs

5.4 1 Good length from Devine, on leg stump and angled across. Lanning rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

5.4 1 wide

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 . 0 runs

5.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and defends through the leg side field for 1 run.

4.6 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

4.5 . Good length from King, pitching outside off stump once more. Lanning moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lanning goes back and cuts

4.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

4.2 . Good line and length. Lanning goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 2 Lanning plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

4.1 1 wide

3.6 W OUT! Devine gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Ainsworth

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 W OUT! Devine gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Lanning pushes forward and plays a sloppy pull, and is brilliantly caught by Ainsworth

3.3 4 FOUR! Lanning plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

3.2 1 AE Jones defends for 1 run.

3.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side.

3.1 1 Length ball, outside off. AE Jones rocks back and pulls down the ground for a run.

2.6 1 Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching on a good line. AE Jones rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 4 FOUR! AE Jones plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs behind square.

1.6 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Lanning. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

1.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

1.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. AE Jones gets forward and flicks for a run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Ainsworth, on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

0.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line once again. AE Jones pushes forward and flicks behind square for a pair of leg byes.

0.3 1 Good line and length. Lanning gets on the back foot and defends for one run behind square.

0.2 1lb Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a defensive shot, resulting in a single leg bye back behind square.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for PERTH SCORCHERS. Back of a length, pitching outside off. McKenna gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives McKenna not out. PERTH SCORCHERS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and McKenna has to go.

19.6 1 Mills plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

19.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mills moves down the pitch, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

19.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Edgar moves onto the front foot and glances for one run on the on side. The ball is misfielded.

19.3 . 0 runs

19.2 1 On a good line and length. Mills pushes forward and defends for a run.

19.1 W OUT! Run out. Sutherland pitches one up, outside off. King gets on the front foot and glances poorly. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Sutherland.

18.6 1 King plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

18.5 . 0 runs

18.4 4 FOUR! King defends for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Mills defends for a single run.

18.2 1lb Full, pitching outside leg. King gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a single leg bye.

18.1 1 On a good line and length. Mills pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

17.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mills gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for a run.

17.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Mills moves onto the back foot and defends for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

17.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mills advances and plays a mediocre sweep

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Dean. King pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

17.2 4 FOUR! King defends for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Mills plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.6 1 Mills plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.5 1 King plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.4 1 Mills defends for 1 run.

16.3 . 0 runs

16.2 1 King defends for a run.

16.1 1 Mills plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

15.6 1 Mills plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

15.5 . 0 runs

15.4 1 King defends for one run.

15.3 1 Mills defends for a single run.

15.2 W wicket (bowled - Ainsworth)

15.1 4 FOUR! Ainsworth defends for four runs.

14.6 1 Ainsworth defends for a single run.

14.5 1 King plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.4 1 Ainsworth defends for 1 run.

14.3 1 King plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

14.2 1 Ainsworth defends for a run.

14.1 . 0 runs

13.6 1 Ainsworth plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.5 1 King defends for one run.

13.4 . 0 runs

13.3 1 Ainsworth plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.2 . 0 runs

13.1 1 King defends for a single run.

12.6 1 King defends for a run.

12.5 1 Ainsworth defends for a single run.

12.4 . 0 runs

12.3 . 0 runs

12.2 4 FOUR! Ainsworth defends for 4 runs.

12.1 . 0 runs

11.6 . 0 runs

11.5 . 0 runs

11.4 . 0 runs

11.3 . 0 runs

11.2 . 0 runs

11.1 1 Ainsworth plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.6 W OUT! Gibson gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside leg. Piparo pushes forward and inside edges, and is caught by AE Jones

10.5 . 0 runs

10.4 1 Ainsworth defends for a run.

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ainsworth gets on the back foot and cuts

10.2 W wicket (caught - Fatima Sana Khan)

10.1 . 0 runs

9.6 1 Fatima Sana Khan defends for a single run.

9.5 . 0 runs

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 . 0 runs

9.2 W OUT! LBW. Good length, pitching outside off. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. The umpire gives Mikayla Caroline Friday out LBW, but Mikayla Caroline Friday signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mikayla Caroline Friday has to go.

9.1 2 Mikayla Caroline Friday plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

8.6 1 Good length from Dean, pitching on leg and angling across Mikayla Caroline Friday. She pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

8.5 . 0 runs

8.4 1 Piparo defends for one run.

8.3 . 0 runs

8.2 W wicket (caught - Devine)

8.1 . 0 runs

7.6 W wicket (caught - Kemp)

7.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from McKenna, outside off. Kemp rocks back and cuts behind point for four runs.

7.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Kemp gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

7.3 1 Good length from McKenna, outside off. Devine advances and edges into their pads while trying a flick for a run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Devine rocks back and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kemp gets forward and defends for one run.

6.6 . 0 runs

6.5 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, on a good line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

6.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Mooney goes back and inside edges, and is caught by AE Jones

6.3 1 Devine plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.2 . 0 runs

6.1 1 Mooney defends for a single run.

5.6 . 0 runs

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Devine goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 1 Mooney plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.2 2 Mooney defends for a pair of runs.

5.2 1w Wide. McKenna pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Mooney pushes forward and plays a flick

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 1 Good length from Day, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and defends on the leg side for one run.

4.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Devine moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

4.4 . Day pitches one up, pitching outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and plays a cut

4.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Devine gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

4.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Devine goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

4.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Mack moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by AE Jones

4.1 1 OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Mack moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by AE Jones

3.6 1 Mooney plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Mooney defends for four runs.

3.4 2 Mooney defends for 2 runs.

3.3 2 Good line and length from Dean. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

3.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mack gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run.

3.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts averagely for 1 run.

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mack moves onto the back foot and defends on the off side.

2.5 . Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Mack moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance through the on side field.

2.4 2 Mack plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

2.3 2 Mack defends for two runs.

2.3 4 Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mooney gets forward and swings and misses while attempting a flick. The ball is misfielded by AE Jones.

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Mack advances down the pitch and plays a scoop for a single run behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

1.6 1 Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Mack gets forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend for a run.

1.6 5w Wide. Mack plays a defensive stroke for five wides.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length once more. Mack advances down the pitch and scoops behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Mack steps back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.3 2lb Full ball, pitching outside leg. Mack gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for 2 leg byes behind square.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run on the leg side.

1.1 1lb Sutherland pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Mack. She pushes forward and plays a poor flick for one leg bye behind square.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Mack pushes forward and defends for 1 run through the off side.

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Mack pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a cut

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Mack gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.1 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Mack gets forward but opts to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched