Squads Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 02.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Devine Sophie

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Kamboj Jasmine

no information yet

Mack Katie

batsman

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Mackeon Ines

wicket keeper

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet