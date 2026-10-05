Squads Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 02.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Day Sophie
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
Edgar Amy
batsman
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
King Alana
bowler
Kamboj Jasmine
no information yet
Mack Katie
batsman
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Lanning Meg
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Mackeon Ines
wicket keeper
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Match has not started yet