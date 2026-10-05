Match details Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 02.11.2026

T20

MES
MES
PES
PES

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
Benchno information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAinsworth Chloe, Devine Sophie, Edgar Amy, Hinkley Mikayla, Hoskin Ebony, King Alana, Mack Katie, Mooney Beth, Scholfield Paige, Tryon Chloe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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