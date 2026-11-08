12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mikayla Caroline Friday moves onto the back foot and cuts

12.3 2 Good length, outside off stump again. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for a couple of runs behind square.

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Piparo pushes forward and drives for one run.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Garth, outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

11.6 4 FOUR! Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off. Piparo gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump once again. Mikayla Caroline Friday goes back and pulls for 1 run.

11.4 . Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

11.3 1 On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Piparo rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

11.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run behind square.

11.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets forward and drives

10.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Piparo gets on the back foot and finesses a glance. The glovework by AE Jones is impressive. MELBOURNE STARS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Piparo made it in safely.

10.5 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Piparo rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

10.4 1 Good line and length from Garth. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Piparo gets on the front foot and glances for a run.

10.2 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Piparo moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance

10.1 W OUT! Garth gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Mooney gets forward and plays a pull, but is caught by McKenna back behind square.

9.6 4 FOUR! Day comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Mikayla Caroline Friday goes back and plays a cut for four runs.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mooney goes back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

9.4 4 FOUR! Day comes over the wicket. Good length from Day, outside off stump once again. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mikayla Caroline Friday rocks back and cuts for a single run through point.

9.2 . Day now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mikayla Caroline Friday advances down the pitch and cuts sloppily

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

9.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Mooney rocks back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney pushes forward and guides a glance for one run behind point on the off side.

8.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

8.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

8.4 . Back of a length from Sutherland, on line. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets on the back foot and defends

8.3 4 FOUR! Sutherland pitches one up, on a good line. Mikayla Caroline Friday pushes forward and drives for 4 runs straight down the ground.

8.2 W OUT! Sutherland breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. Kemp pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and edges

7.6 1 Full ball, on line. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.5 1 Full, on a good line once more. Mooney pushes forward and sweeps behind square for one run.

7.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

7.4 1w Wide. Day comes over the wicket to Kemp. Day pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Kemp moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

7.3 W OUT! Day breaks through! Around the wicket, pitched up, pitching on a good line. Devine gets on the front foot and pulls, but is caught by Garth

7.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Devine gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

7.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mooney pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

6.6 1 Gibson now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mooney gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Devine goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

6.4 6 SIX! Devine brings up her 50 by clearing the rope! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

6.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Devine pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Mooney. She moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

6.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mooney moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

6.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for a single run.

5.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Devine moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

5.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

5.5 . Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump again. Devine rocks back and cuts

5.4 4 And again! Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off once again. Devine rocks back and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

5.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Devine rocks back and finesses a glance

5.2 1lb On a good length, on leg stump. Mooney gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Mooney goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

4.6 . Dean now coming over the wicket to Devine. Full, on line. Devine gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

4.5 4 FOUR! Dean pitches one up, on line. Devine gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once again. Devine moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

4.3 . Dean pitches one up, on a good line once more. Devine moves onto the back foot and defends

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line once again. Devine moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs through point.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

3.5 1 Garth now coming over the wicket to Devine. On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Devine gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Garth now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Devine gets on the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

3.3 . Garth now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Garth, outside off. Devine goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 1w Wide. Garth now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Devine moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

3.2 4 Garth now coming over the wicket to Devine. Good length from Garth, on leg stump. Devine moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

2.6 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Devine goes back and guides a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

2.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for 1 run.

2.4 1lb Full ball, pitching on leg. Devine gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

2.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Devine rocks back and pulls for six runs.

2.2 W OUT! Day breaks through! Day pitches one up, outside off. Mack rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Mack has to depart

2.1 1 Good length from Day, outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

1.6 1 On a good line and length. Mooney gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

1.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Garth, on line. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

1.3 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney rocks back and pulls behind square for 2 runs.

1.2 . Garth pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Mooney gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

1.1 1 On a good line and length from Garth. Mack goes back and glances through the off side for one run.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off. Mooney creates room and plays a cut

0.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts

0.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mooney rocks back and cuts

0.2 . Dean comes around the wicket to Mooney. Full, pitching outside off once again. Mooney goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

0.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mack gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

19.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for two runs.

19.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across Prestwidge. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Edgar comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Prestwidge rocks back and pulls for six runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! Edgar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Prestwidge pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

19.2 1 Full ball, on line. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle for a single run back behind square.

19.1 1lb Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Prestwidge goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

18.6 1 Good length from Mills, pitching outside off stump once more. Prestwidge gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

18.5 6 DROPPED! Mills comes over the wicket to Prestwidge. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Prestwidge pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Mack. That was a hard chance for Mack.

18.4 1 Mills comes around the wicket to Dean. Length ball, outside leg and angled across Dean. She moves down the pitch and skies a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.3 . Mills comes around the wicket to Dean. Mills pitches one up, outside leg and angling across. Dean pushes forward and plays a sweep

18.2 1 Mills now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Prestwidge gets forward and drives for 1 run.

18.1 1 Good length from Mills, outside off stump. Dean rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.6 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Prestwidge gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Prestwidge goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Dean. She gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

17.3 1lb Length ball, outside off stump. Prestwidge moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

17.2 . Yorker, on line. Prestwidge pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 W OUT! Devine breaks through! Full, outside leg and angling across. Lanning gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Piparo behind square.

16.6 1 Mills pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lanning gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

16.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Dean gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Lanning gets forward and sweeps back behind square for one run.

16.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Dean gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

16.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Dean gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dean moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

15.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Lanning. She pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square.

15.5 . On a good line and length. Lanning rocks back and slices a cut

15.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Lanning steps back and plays a cut

15.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dean shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

15.2 . King pitches one up, on line. Dean gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Dean out LBW, but Dean signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

15.1 . King pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dean goes back and cuts

14.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg. Lanning gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

14.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Dean. She gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the leg side.

14.4 W OUT! Edgar gets the wicket! Edgar pitches one up, pitching outside leg again. Gibson moves onto the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by King behind square.

14.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Gibson gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

14.2 1 50 up for Lanning! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Lanning moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but PERTH SCORCHERS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Lanning goes back and cuts through point for four runs.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Gibson gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

13.4 . King pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Gibson gets on the front foot and drives

13.2 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, on leg stump. Stalenberg gets forward and edges. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Mooney.

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Stalenberg gets forward and sweeps shakily

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Lanning creates space and drives through the off side field.

12.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump once again. Stalenberg moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

12.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Lanning moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Lanning rocks back and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lanning gets on the back foot and cuts

12.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off once more. Lanning creates room and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

11.6 . Good length from Mills, pitching outside off stump again. Stalenberg gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance

11.5 . Mills pitches one up, outside off. Stalenberg gets on the back foot and leg glances

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lanning rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Stalenberg moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Mills, outside off stump once more. Stalenberg moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

10.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Stalenberg gets on the back foot and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

10.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and punches a drive

10.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Stalenberg gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 W OUT! Devine gets one through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Lanning advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Lanning is bowled

10.2 1 On a good line and length again. Sutherland goes back and pulls for one run.

10.1 1 Good line and length. Sutherland gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Sutherland rocks back and plays a cut for one run back through point.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Sutherland rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

9.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Lanning moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Ainsworth. Lanning moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for four runs.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lanning rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Lanning rocks back and glances for a run.

8.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland advances down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

8.5 . Length ball, outside off. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side.

8.4 W OUT! Edgar gets the wicket! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. AE Jones gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, the umpire agrees, and AE Jones has to go

8.3 1 Good line and length. Lanning steps back and drives for a run through the off side.

8.2 1 Edgar pitches one up, pitching outside off. AE Jones goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

8.2 1w Wide. Edgar pitches one up, on leg stump. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

8.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones rocks back and cuts

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Lanning goes back and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

7.5 . Good length from King, outside off once again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

7.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. AE Jones advances and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.3 . Full ball, on a good line. AE Jones gets on the front foot and leg glances

7.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

7.1 1 King pitches one up, on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and drives for a single run.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Lanning rocks back and plays a cut

6.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

6.4 1 Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.3 W OUT! Fatima Sana Khan breaks through! On a good line and length once more. McKenna rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.2 1 Full ball, on line again. Lanning gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKenna gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

5.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. McKenna moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.5 . Pitched up, outside off. McKenna pushes forward and inside edges

5.4 . Pitched up, on line. McKenna moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

5.3 . Pitched up, on line again. McKenna backs away and drives poorly

5.2 . King pitches one up, on line. McKenna pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive. The glovework by Mooney is quality. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely.

5.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. McKenna goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKenna gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

4.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Lanning gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

4.5 1lb On a good length, outside off stump. McKenna rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

4.4 1 Good line and length again. Lanning gets forward and sweeps behind square for a run.

4.3 4 DROPPED! Good line and length again. Lanning pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by King. Not an easy chance for King.

4.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive

4.1 1w Wide. On line but angling sharply across Lanning. She gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

3.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. McKenna moves onto the front foot and defends

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. McKenna moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

3.4 . Good length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off stump once more. McKenna moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

3.3 . On a good length, outside off. McKenna gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Lanning gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

3.1 . Short of a length, outside off again. Lanning goes back and defends

2.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

2.5 1 Good line and length. McKenna moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. McKenna gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

2.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Lanning. She moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

2.2 . On a good length, outside off. Lanning gets on the front foot and edges

2.1 . Full ball, on line. Lanning gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull. The umpire gives Lanning out LBW, however Lanning signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

1.6 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off again. McKenna gets on the back foot and plays a cut

1.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Lanning gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Lanning pushes forward and edges

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Lanning goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1 Good length from Ainsworth, outside off stump once again. McKenna goes back and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off once again. McKenna rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

0.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Lanning gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off but angling across Lanning. She moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

0.2 . Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Lanning moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive