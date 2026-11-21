1.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley advances down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Mills costing one run.

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

1.2 . Good line and length. Dunkley rocks back and tucks a glance on the leg side.

1.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Dunkley advances down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

0.6 . Back of a length, outside off again. Perry goes back and eases a drive

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley goes back and glances behind square for 1 run.

0.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching far outside off. Dunkley goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

0.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive down the ground.

0.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs down the ground.

0.2 . Length ball, outside off once more. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and defends

0.1 2 Ainsworth pitches one up, outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Strange costing a pair of runs.

19.6 . Full, outside off. Mills creates space but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.5 1 Short, pitching outside off stump again. Strange rocks back and cuts sloppily for one run.

19.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Mills gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

19.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Strange backs away and drives through the off side field for one run.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Strange moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

19.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Mills. She pushes forward and flicks a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

18.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Mills moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive over the leg side field for a run.

18.5 1 Full toss, on a good line once more. Strange gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

18.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Mills moves onto the front foot and scoops behind square for a run.

18.3 . Yorker, on line once more. Mills pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Strange moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

18.1 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Strange gets forward and lifts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

17.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Mills moves onto the front foot and drives

17.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Gardner, on a good line. Mills goes back and skies a pull for four runs.

17.4 1 On a good line and length from Gardner. Strange advances and drives on the on side for 1 run.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Gardner, outside off stump. Mills moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Mills gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

16.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Strange pushes forward and punches a drive

16.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Kemp gets forward and drives through the on side field for four runs.

16.3 1 Full, on line once more. Strange moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.2 1 On a good line and length from Coyte. Kemp gets forward and plays a drive for a single run on the on side.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Strange rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

15.6 2 Full, outside leg and angled across Kemp. She gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

15.5 1 Gardner now coming over the wicket. Gardner pitches one up, outside off. Strange moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run down the ground.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kemp moves down the pitch and drives for one run through the leg side field.

15.3 1 Gardner now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Strange. She pushes forward and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

15.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kemp pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

15.1 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Strange gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

14.6 1 Good line and length from Kerr once again. Strange pushes forward and glances through the on side field for a single run.

14.5 W On a good line and length. King gets forward, and is hit on the helmet while trying a sweep

14.4 . Back of a length from Kerr, on leg stump and angled across King. She rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

14.3 . Back of a length, on line again. King moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

14.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kemp gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

13.6 . Good length, outside off stump. King pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

13.5 . Full toss, pitching outside off once more. King gets on the front foot and punches a drive

13.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. King moves onto the front foot and inside edges

13.3 1 Full ball, on line once again. Kemp gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. King moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

13.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kemp gets forward and leg glances for one run behind square.

12.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

12.5 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Kemp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

12.4 1 Back of a length from Coyte, outside off. King rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

12.4 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well down the leg side. King gets forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

12.3 1 Coyte pitches one up, on a good line once more. Kemp gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

12.2 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Kemp gets forward and drives for two runs.

12.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. King moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Bray pitches one up, outside off. Kemp gets forward and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

11.5 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Kemp goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull behind square.

11.4 1 Bray pitches one up, on a good line. King pushes forward and edges for one run behind square.

11.3 W OUT! Bray gets one through! On a good length, outside off. Ainsworth pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Ainsworth moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

11.1 1 Free hit. Full, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for one run over the off side.

11.1 nb FOUR MORE! No ball. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Kemp. She moves onto the front foot and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp advances down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Gardner costing SYDNEY SIXERS 1 run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs on the on side.

10.4 . Gardner comes around the wicket to Kemp. Gardner pitches one up, on a good line once again. Kemp gets forward and flicks behind square.

10.3 1 On a good line and length from Gardner. Ainsworth gets forward and sweeps for a single run behind square.

10.2 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket to Piparo, full, outside off. She advances down the pitch and drives. The umpire gives Piparo out, however the umpires then signal for a review. The decision is upheld, and Piparo is given out.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kemp gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Piparo pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a glance

9.5 2 On a good line and length from Kerr again. Piparo moves onto the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Piparo moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

9.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kemp gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for a run.

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Piparo moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Piparo moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

8.6 1 Full toss, on line. Piparo pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.5 1 Good line and length from Coyte. Kemp pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length. Piparo gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Piparo rocks back and late cuts for 4 runs behind point.

8.2 . Coyte pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Piparo moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives for a run through the off side.

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

7.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

7.4 . Gardner comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Gardner once more. Kemp gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Gardner comes over the wicket. Gardner pitches one up, on line. Piparo gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.2 1 Full, on line once more. Kemp gets forward and drives for a run.

7.2 W OUT! Stumped. Wide. Around the wicket to Mooney, Gardner pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. She moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick, Capsey whips the bails off, and Mooney is out

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Piparo pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Piparo gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Piparo moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

6.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Piparo rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop for 1 run back behind square.

6.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Mooney moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.

6.2 . Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and drives through the off side field.

6.1 1 Good line and length. Piparo gets forward and inside edges back behind square for one run.

5.6 . Cheatle pitches one up, outside off. Mooney gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

5.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs back behind square.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Piparo moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for a run.

5.2 . Good length, outside off. Piparo pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

5.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Kerr, outside off stump. Mooney goes back and pulls for one run.

4.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Piparo gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run down the ground.

4.4 . Full toss, outside off stump. Piparo gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

4.2 W OUT! Kerr gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Kerr. Devine gets forward and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Sippel

4.1 1 Good line and length. Mooney pushes forward and flicks for one run.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Devine pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Devine gets on the back foot and defends

3.4 1 Back of a length from Cheatle, outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

3.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Devine. She rocks back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

3.2 . Back of a length from Cheatle, pitching outside off. Devine moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

3.1 1 Back of a length from Cheatle, pitching outside off once more. Mooney pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Devine moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching near leg stump. Devine goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

2.5 . Back of a length from Bray, pitching outside off. Devine goes back but misses while attempting to defend

2.4 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Mack gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.3 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and drives behind point on the off side for 1 run.

2.2 1 On a good line and length from Bray once more. Mack advances down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.

2.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Mack moves down the pitch and pulls

1.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Mack gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

1.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

1.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Mack. She moves down the pitch and flicks for a run.

1.3 . Good line and length. Mack creates space but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 . Good length from Cheatle, pitching outside off. Mack moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

1.1 2 Full, on a good line again. Mack shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run. Sloppy fielding allows the batters to complete a single overthrow.

0.6 . Good length from Bray, pitching near leg stump once again. Mooney moves onto the front foot and leg glances behind square.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Mooney pushes forward and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Mack pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mack goes back and defends

0.2 1 Good line and length from Bray once again. Mooney gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square.