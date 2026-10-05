Squads Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 21.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Edgar Amy
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
King Alana
bowler
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Mack Katie
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Villiers Mady
bowler
Match has not started yet