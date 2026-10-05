Squads Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 21.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Mack Katie

batsman

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Bench

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PES
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First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet