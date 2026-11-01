16.3 1w Wide. Very short ball, pitching well outside off stump. Harris rocks back and ramps

16.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

15.6 1 On a good line and length again. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.5 4 And again! 50 up for Knight in emphatic style! Good line and length from Glenn but angling across the batter. Knight goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

15.4 4 FOUR! Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Harris rocks back and plays a reverse sweep for a run behind point.

15.2 . Glenn pitches one up, outside leg. Harris moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Glenn, pitching outside leg stump. Harris gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Harris pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field. Good fielding by Bassingthwaite prevents a boundary.

14.5 1 Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Harris gets on the front foot and paddles behind square for four runs.

14.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. Harris goes back and pulls for six runs.

14.1 3 Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside off stump once again. Knight moves onto the back foot and cuts for three runs back behind point.

13.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

13.5 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Harris goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Ginger pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

13.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Harris moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

13.3 . Good length from Ginger, pitching outside leg stump. Harris pushes forward and is hit on the pads while trying to leave the ball

13.2 1 Full ball, on line. Knight gets forward and flicks for a single run.

13.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Knight gets forward and drives for six runs.

12.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Harris gets forward but misses while trying a flick

12.5 2 On a good line and length from Lucy Hamilton . Harris gets forward and sweeps for 2 runs behind square.

12.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg.

12.4 . Good length, outside off. Harris gets forward and drives

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Learoyd. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick, but is brilliantly caught by Stafford

12.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Learoyd gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

12.1 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, on leg stump again. Learoyd pushes forward and flicks for six runs back behind square.

11.6 1 Full toss, on a good line. Learoyd rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.5 2 Full, outside off once again. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run on the off side.

11.3 1 Full toss, outside leg. Learoyd gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

11.2 1 Ginger pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets forward and glances for 1 run.

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg. Knight goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

10.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and defends

10.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Knight moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for six runs.

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight goes back and cuts

10.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump but angling across Knight. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

10.1 1 Prendergast pitches one up, outside off once again. Learoyd gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run.

9.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Knott pitches one up, outside off again. Learoyd gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Knight advances and flicks for 1 run.

9.2 . Good length from Knott, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Knight gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for 4 runs.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Knight rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

8.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and punches a drive

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Knight gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

8.3 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Knight rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

8.2 . Good length from Ginger, pitching outside off once again. Knight pushes forward and defends

8.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

7.6 1 Good line and length from Knott but angling across. Learoyd gets on the back foot and defends back behind square for one run.

7.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Learoyd goes back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

7.5 1 Good length from Knott, pitching outside off stump. Knight shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for a single run on the off side.

7.4 . Knott pitches one up, on line. Knight moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

7.3 . Knott pitches one up, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives

7.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Learoyd goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Knight gets forward and defends for a single run through the leg side field.

6.6 6 SIX! Full, on a good line. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and drives on the leg side for six runs.

6.5 . On a good length, outside leg. Learoyd advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

6.4 2 Full, on a good line but angling across Learoyd. She moves down the pitch and inside edges behind square for a couple of runs.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and drives on the on side for one run.

6.1 . Good line and length. Learoyd gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull

5.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off. Litchfield backs away and edges, and is remarkably caught by Prendergast on the off side.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

5.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Litchfield gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

5.4 6 SIX! Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a half dozen runs.

5.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd rocks back and lofts a sloppy pull for a run down the ground.

5.2 . Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Learoyd. She moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

4.6 1 Glenn pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Litchfield pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

4.5 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Litchfield. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

4.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield advances and eases a drive for a couple of runs straight down the ground.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

3.6 1 Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run down the ground.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Learoyd ducks

3.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Learoyd gets on the front foot and punches a drive

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Learoyd gets forward and drives for four runs.

3.2 . On a good line and length. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and flicks

3.1 . Good length from Bassingthwaite, outside off stump once again. Learoyd gets on the front foot and inside edges

2.6 1 Full, outside off. Learoyd rocks back and cuts back through point for a single run.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Voll moves onto the front foot but decides to let it travel through to Redmayne

2.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Litchfield. She moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Prendergast, outside leg and angled across the batter. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

2.1 2 Good length, outside leg. Litchfield gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a couple of runs.

1.6 . Bassingthwaite pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Voll pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

1.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives

1.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and defends

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Litchfield gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a run.

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Voll rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

1.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg again. Litchfield gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching on a good line but angling across Voll. She goes back and lofts a pull back behind square for a run.

0.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Lucy Hamilton . Litchfield gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

0.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.1 . Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, outside off. Litchfield gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

19.6 2 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Lucy Hamilton pushes forward and drives down the ground for a pair of runs.

19.5 W OUT! Stumped. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump again. Prendergast advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, Wilson gathers, whips the bails off, and Prendergast has to go

19.4 1 De Klerk pitches one up, outside leg once again. O'Neil pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

19.3 3 Good length, pitching outside leg. Prendergast gets on the back foot and lifts a ramp for 3 runs behind square on the on side.

19.2 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Prendergast gets on the front foot and defends

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.

18.6 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off again. Prendergast pushes forward and drives sloppily for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Wilson.

18.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. O'Neil gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

18.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across O'Neil. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. SYDNEY THUNDER appeal for LBW, however O'Neil is given not out. SYDNEY THUNDER call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Bell, pitching outside off. O'Neil rocks back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Redmayne rocks back and skies a pull, but is caught by Barsby

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Bell. Prendergast gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.6 1b Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Prendergast pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a bye.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

17.4 . Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Prendergast advances down the pitch and drives

17.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Redmayne rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

17.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Redmayne pushes forward and plays a sweep for six runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Fifty for Redmayne with a boundary! Full, pitching on a good line. Redmayne pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

16.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Redmayne pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

16.5 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

16.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Prendergast advances and punches a drive

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Redmayne advances and eases a drive for one run.

16.2 1lb Bates pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Prendergast gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive, resulting in a leg bye behind point.

16.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

15.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Redmayne gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for 1 run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Barsby, pitching outside off stump. Prendergast moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

15.3 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Redmayne. She advances and flicks for a run.

15.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

15.1 1 Good line and length from Barsby. Redmayne pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

14.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Prendergast gets on the front foot and drives sloppily on the off side.

14.5 4 FOUR! De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Prendergast pushes forward and drives over the off side for 4 runs.

14.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Prendergast advances down the pitch and eases a drive through point.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and ramps behind square on the on side for four runs.

14.2 . Length ball, outside off. Prendergast gets forward and defends

14.1 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off again. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Voll

13.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Redmayne. She moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

13.4 1 Voll pitches one up, on a good line. Bhatia gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

13.3 . Pitched up, on line. Bhatia rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying a scoop

13.2 W OUT! Voll breaks through! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Harris pushes forward and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Darlington down the ground.

13.1 1 Voll pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

13.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Redmayne moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull

12.6 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Harris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

12.4 1 Full toss, on line. Redmayne goes back and pulls for a run.

12.3 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Harris pushes forward and sweeps down the ground for one run.

12.2 . Good length from Darlington, pitching on leg. Harris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

12.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Redmayne pushes forward and drives for one run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Harris brings up her 50 with a boundary! Short, outside off stump once again. Harris rocks back and skies a pull behind square for four runs.

11.5 . Good length from Bell, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

11.4 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Redmayne. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Harris gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for one run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Harris pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

11.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Harris pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull

11.1 1 Good length, outside off once more. Redmayne goes back and skies a pull for a run.

11.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Redmayne moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

10.6 4 And another! Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

10.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line but angled across Harris. She moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.4 1 Full, outside off. Redmayne gets forward and drives for a single run.

10.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

10.2 2 Bates pitches one up, on a good line. Redmayne pushes forward and plays a flick for a pair of runs.

10.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Harris moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 1 run.

9.6 1 Good length from Barsby, pitching on leg and angling across Harris. She gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.5 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

9.4 2 On a good line and length from Barsby but angling across. Harris moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs back behind square.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Redmayne rocks back and cuts for a run.

9.2 . Full, outside off stump once again. Redmayne advances and drives through the off side field.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Harris gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg once again. Redmayne pushes forward and plays a flick behind square.

8.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump. Redmayne gets forward and eases a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Good length from de Klerk, outside leg and angling across the batter. Redmayne goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Barsby costing 3 runs.

8.3 1 De Klerk pitches one up, on line. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Redmayne. She moves onto the back foot and ramps for a single run behind square.

8.1 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne pushes forward and lofts a mediocre drive down the ground. A mistake in the field allows Redmayne and Harris to complete two overthrows.

7.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Redmayne goes back and pulls for a single run.

7.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Harris gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

7.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Redmayne advances down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

7.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Harris gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

7.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

7.1 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Redmayne moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

6.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Harris gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

6.5 . Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Harris gets forward and inside edges

6.3 1 Full, on a good line once more. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the leg side.

6.2 1 On a good line and length from de Klerk. Harris pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Redmayne gets forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Harris rocks back and guides a cut

5.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Redmayne advances and eases a drive for one run through the leg side field.

5.4 . On a good length, outside off. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.3 1 Full, on line. Harris pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

5.2 2 Good length, pitching on leg. Harris goes back and pulls for a pair of runs back behind square.

5.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne gets forward and drives for 1 run.

4.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Darlington. Harris moves onto the front foot and flicks down the ground for one run.

4.4 4 And again! Full ball, outside off stump again. Harris gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Darlington, pitching outside off once more. Harris gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for four runs.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the back foot and cuts

4.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the leg side.

3.6 1 Full, outside leg. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

3.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.4 1 Length ball, outside leg. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angling across. Redmayne pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Redmayne moves down the pitch and punches a drive

3.1 . On a good line and length from Bell. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

3.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Redmayne gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

2.6 . On a good line and length. Harris gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Harris gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Redmayne. She pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

2.3 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Bates. Knott gets forward but misses while trying to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Knott has to depart

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

2.1 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Knott pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

1.6 . Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Harris pushes forward and inside edges

1.5 1 Good length from Bell, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Knott gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for a single run behind square.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Bell, outside off stump. Knott gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for four runs.

1.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Harris pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Harris pushes forward and punches a drive back behind square.

1.1 1 Bell pitches one up, outside off. Knott moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for 1 run.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

0.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

0.5 . Full, on a good line. Knott gets forward and drives back behind point.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Knott gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

0.2 1 Full, outside off. Harris rocks back and plays a pull for one run.